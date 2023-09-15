The Basics
Time, date, place: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: sunny, 75 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 25-6 Year: 3rd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Brian Young
Record: 10-13 Year: 3rd
Young was previously Stetson’s defensive coordinator (2013-19) and was named head coach in 2021. He also has coaching experience at Georgia Southern, Cornell and Mississippi College.
Impact players: Montana State
LB Danny Uluilakepa
Montana State’s defense held South Dakota State to its first shutout in the first half since 2015, a feat punctuated by Uluilakepa’s massive hit on SDSU running back Amar Johnson. The linebacker finished the game with a team-high seven total tackles, one tackle for loss, a sack and a forced fumble that set up MSU’s lone touchdown on the night.
QB Sean Chambers
With Tommy Mellott’s status unclear after leaving the SDSU game with an injury, Chambers will likely be in charge at quarterback against Stetson. Chambers finished with 143 all-purpose yards (90 rushing, 53 passing), a rushing touchdown and an interception against SDSU, and nearly threw the game-winning TD pass before it was later overturned.
SS Rylan Ortt
Ortt was another standout from MSU’s defense last weekend, recording his first career sack and diving to block a punt alongside running back Julius Davis in the fourth quarter. Ortt finished second on the team in total tackles with six, including two tackles for loss. The Missoula native has picked up right where he left off production-wise from the end of 2022.
Impact Players: Stetson
RB Kaderris Roberts
Roberts spent most of 2022 on special teams with limited offensive reps. He’s taken advantage of more snaps in 2023 with 124 rushing yards and two touchdowns in week one, and 73 rushing yards and a TD in week two. In just two games, Roberts has eclipsed his rushing TD total from 2022 (two) and is now the Hatters’ top backfield option.
LB Diego Davis
Along with SMU graduate transfer Nicholas Lerew and redshirt sophomore CJ Davis, Diego Davis is one of Stetson’s top inside linebackers. Davis ranks second on the team in total tackles (24) and first in tackles for loss (four). The Napa, California, native also has a team-high two sacks and two forced fumbles through the first two games of the season.
WR Nazeviah Burris
Burris is another offensive weapon for the Hatters and has emerged as the early favorite at wide receiver. Through two games, the Union, South Carolina, native leads the team with 13 catches for 187 yards and a touchdown. The score came on a 41-yard catch and run less than three minutes into the game against Webber International.
Key facts
— No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 20-16 road loss to No. 1 South Dakota State last Saturday. The Bobcats are 1-2 in the last three matchups with the Jackrabbits.
— Stetson is coming off a 38-28 home win over NAIA Webber International, marking the third straight season that the Hatters have started 2-0.
— MSU quarterback Sean Chambers rushed for his 22nd touchdown as a Bobcat against SDSU. The Bobcats also currently rank first in the Big Sky Conference in rushing offense with 307.5 yards per game and eight TDs.
— The Bobcats have won 21 straight home games, dating back to the 2019 season. This is the longest active streak in the FCS.
— MSU has won five of its last six non-conference finales dating back to 2016. The lone loss came against Oregon State in Portland last season.
— Stetson currently sits first in the Pioneer Football League standings, ranking first in scoring offense (36 points per game), total touchdowns (nine) and offensive yardage (429 ypg).
— Stetson wide receiver Nazeviah Burris leads the PFL with 283 all-purpose yards this season. That includes 187 receiving yards, 82 kickoff return yards and 14 rushing yards.
Bottom Line
The disappointment of coming up short against No. 1 South Dakota State lingered as No. 3 Montana State returned to practice this week. The Bobcats hope to turn that into motivation, though, as dreams of a conference title and another deep playoff run remain intact. Even with the loss, it was still an improved performance from last December’s FCS semifinal, despite some red zone inefficiency late in the fourth quarter.
MSU’s next chance to get back on track will be in a home game against Stetson. The Hatters have wins over two NAIA opponents this season — St. Thomas and Webber International — and the Bobcats will likely be their toughest opponent on the schedule. Stetson does have dynamic skill players — such as running back Kaderris Roberts and WR Nazeviah Burris — who will be tested by the Bobcats’ deep secondary. It will also be a challenge for Stetson’s linebacker group to withstand MSU’s rushing attack.
Even with quarterback Tommy Mellott likely absent, this is the definition of a get-right game for the Bobcats before they enter Big Sky Conference play at Weber State next week. It’s a chance to work on improving the passing game and build some confidence back up too. Much like Gold Rush against Utah Tech, MSU should walk away with the lopsided victory and look ahead to a challenging conference slate.
The Pick
Montana State 52
Stetson 14
