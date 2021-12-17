Players to watch and game information for South Dakota State-Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 17, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now South Dakota State head coach John Stiegelmeier AP Buy Now South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis (22) runs for a touchdown against Sam Houston during the FCS championship May 16 in Frisco, Texas. AP Buy Now Montana State's Tommy Mellott hands the ball off to Isaiah Ifanse against Sam Houston on Saturday in Huntsville, Texas. DJ Shafer/Game Day Photos Buy Now Montana State defensive back Eric Zambrano breaks up a pass intended for Idaho State receiver Xavier Guillory on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: noon Saturday, Bobcat StadiumTV: ESPN2 RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.comWEATHER: 34 degrees, mostly cloudyCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 11-2; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.South Dakota State: John StiegelmeierRECORD: 185-110; YEAR: 25thStiegelmeier is the winningest coach in program history. SDSU has qualified for the FCS playoffs each of the last 10 years and reached the national semifinals four of the past five seasons including the title game last spring.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH22 — Isaiah Ifanse — RBLast week, Ifanse rushed for 105 yards, which gave him 1,539 for the season. That broke the single-season MSU record. Ifanse, an All-American, passed Ryan Johnson. Though South Dakota State’s defense is skilled, Ifanse will need to continue to perform at a high level for MSU again.10 — Nate Stewart — WRStewart caught a pass for 25 yards last week. The graduate transfer from Akron has shown at times what he’s capable of after recovering from injury. If the Bobcats want to be balanced offensively with Tommy Mellott making his third career start, Stewart may need to play a key role in that.1 — Eric Zambrano — CBZambrano missed last week’s game at Sam Houston due to injury. However, he’s expected back this week. The sophomore has been among MSU’s top cornerbacks all season. If the Bobcats miss any starters due to injuries, Zambrano and rest of the Bobcats’ secondary will hope to step up.SOUTH DAKOTA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH6 — Chris Oladokun — QB Oladokun has been efficient. He’s in the top 20 in the FCS with 2,849 passing yards while completing 62% of his passes for 24 touchdowns and six picks. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound graduate transfer has been SDSU’s quarterback after Mark Gronowski was injured during the FCS championship last spring.22 — Isaiah Davis — RBWith All-American Pierre Strong, who leads the Jackrabbits and the nation with 1,592 rushing yards, missing time last week, Davis led SDSU. He paced the Jackrabbits with 174 yards on 25 carries. If Strong is out again, Davis may be relied on by the Jackrabbits.32 — Adam Bock — LBBock has powered SDSU’s defense in a variety of ways. He leads the Jackrabbits with 119 tackles, which puts him in the top 15 in the nation, to go with nine tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions, eight passes defended and two forced fumbles.KEY FACTS-Montana State has faced South Dakota State four times since the Jackrabbits began the process of transitioning to Division I, three in Bozeman, and dropped three of the four. The Bobcats are 10-5 against SDSU.- The first time Montana State and South Dakota State played was MSU’s 1956 national championship season.- The Bobcats have now reached the FCS semifinals twice in two consecutive seasons. The last time they reached that point before was when they won a national championship in 1984.- Brent Vigen is the Big Sky’s first head coach in 21 years to lead a team to the national semifinals in a first year.- The Jackrabbits have surrendered 24 or fewer points in their last seven games, three of which were in the playoffs.- The Bobcats are second in country, behind only North Dakota State, with 13.15 points per game allowed. They’re also 12th in the FCS with 284.5 yards allowed per game.- Despite changing starting quarterbacks after the regular season, the Bobcats are 12th in the country in passing efficiency (149.42). SDSU is seventh (156.49).- MSU is 10th in the FCS with 3.15 sacks per game.- Montana State is tied for fifth in the nation with a plus-1 turnover margin. The Jackrabbits are second (plus-1.21).THE BOTTOM LINEMontana State’s playoff fate seemed uncertain when the Bobcats decided to start Tommy Mellott at quarterback over Matthew McKay, who then entered the transfer portal. The Bobcats would need Mellott to show drastic improvements as a passer.The freshman from Butte has done exactly that. While still showing off his capabilities as a runner, Mellott made accurate throws on his way to leading MSU to a win over top-seeded and reigning national champion Sam Houston. The Bobcats’ rushing game and defense also remained strong.South Dakota State is a tough opponent. But the Jackrabbits will have been on the road for three straight games, and the Bobcats will have hosted two of their last three with a bye week before that. MSU has what it takes to reach the FCS championship.Pool's pick: Montana State 35, South Dakota State 31

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.