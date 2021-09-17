Players to watch and game information for San Diego-Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Sep 17, 2021 27 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Montana State wide receiver Cam Gardner runs through drills during camp Aug. 11 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State running back Jaharie Martin tries to fend off linebacker Jory Choate during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle San Diego head coach Dale Lindsey Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: 1 p.m. Saturday, Bobcat StadiumTV: SWX Montana (Chris Byers, Mike Callaghan, Alex Eschelman) RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.com (Zach Mackey, Michael Rider, Dan Davies)WEATHER: 82 degrees, mostly sunnyCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 1-1; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.San Diego: Dale LindseyRECORD: 68-23; YEAR: NinthLindsey has coached for more than 40 years at the high school, college and professional ranks. He’s led the Toreros to six Pioneer championships and to the FCS playoffs five times.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH0 — Cam Gardner — WRGardner transferred from Utah this offseason with hopes of having a larger role in an offense, and he had that last week. He caught three passes for 48 yards and a touchdown. Gardner may have more opportunities in the future in MSU’s aerial attack.19 — Jaharie Martin — RBMartin is in line to play some fullback with RJ Fitzgerald out due to injury. Martin rushed 10 times for 38 yards while redshirting in 2019. He’s played at fullback against Drake and during fall camp, and how he adjusts might be key.7 — Ty Okada — DBOkada has made a seamless transition from safety back to nickelback in MSU’s new defense. Depending on who is available, Okada can line up anywhere in the secondary. He led the Bobcats with eight tackles last week and will likely be impactful again. SAN DIEGO PLAYERS TO WATCH10 — Mason Randall — QBRandall, a 6-foot-2, 190-pound graduate student, has thrown for 372 yards, one TD and three picks with a 58.8% completion rate. While completing 63% of his passes, he threw for 1,561 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last spring.11 — Emilio Martinez — RBMartinez paces San Diego’s standout running back group. He has a team-high 122 yards on 33 carries. The 5-10, 200-pound senior totaled a team-high 461 rushing yards in the spring. As a team, the Toreros have rushed for 292 yards on 77 attempts.47 — Kama Kamaka — LBMSU head coach Brent Vigen said San Diego had plenty of experience on defense, and Kamaka has played in every game of his Toreros career. He led the team in tackles in 2018 and 2019. The 6-1, 210-pound senior is a two-time all-Pioneer selection.KEY FACTS- Isaiah Ifanse became the fourth Bobcat in the last five seasons to rush for 2,000 yards in a career.- Lance McCutcheon has led MSU in receiving for two straight games. He caught seven passes for 121 yards and a touchdown last week.- Eight Bobcats were in on tackles for loss in their last game. Amandre Williams led the way with 1.5 tackles for loss, which were sacks.- Despite outscoring their first two opponents 61-26 and totaling 756 yards to 575, the Bobcats trail in time of possession by an average of four minutes, eight seconds.- The Bobcats have yet to allow any points in the first and third quarters. They have allowed just three touchdowns in total.- In MSU quarterback Matthew McKay’s first two starts, he has yet to throw an interception or lose a fumble. In total, the Bobcats have turned the ball over once.- The Bobcats have scored on all five of their trips to the red zone this season.THE BOTTOM LINEAfter a near upset at Wyoming to start the season, Montana State answered with a resounding win over an FCS opponent last week to start its home schedule. The Bobcats appear focused and determined to end their nonconference slate with a winning record.MSU has limited mistakes and has looked impressive on both sides of the ball. The Bobcats are finding a rhythm on offense and have been stout on defense. There’s little reason to believe they won’t continue this momentum and begin Big Sky games above .500.Pool’s pick: Montana State 37, San Diego 17 Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Touchdown Msu Martin Sport American Football Brent Vigen Emilio Martinez Cam Gardner Montana ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you