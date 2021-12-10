Players to watch and game information for Sam Houston-Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Dec 10, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid prepares to throw against South Dakota State during the FCS championship May 16 in Frisco, Texas. AP KC Keeler Buy Now Montana State linebacker Callahan O'Reilly tips and nearly intercepts a UT Martin pass during an FCS playoff game Dec. 4 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now The Montana State defense celebrates an interception by cornerback Simeon Woodard that was called back due to an offsides call during a game against Montana on Nov. 20 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Elliott T. Bowers Stadium, Huntsville, TexasTV: ESPN+ RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.comWEATHER: 59 degrees, cloudyCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 10-2; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.Sam Houston: KC KeelerRECORD: 254-95-1; YEAR: 27thKeeler led Sam Houston to the FCS championship last spring. Before becoming the Bearkats’ head coach in 2014, he was head coach at Delaware and Rowan.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH16 — Tommy Mellott — QBMellott made his first career start for the Bobcats in the second round of the FCS playoffs. While he ran for 180 yards, he was inconsistent as a passer, finishing the game 8 of 20. MSU hopes the freshman from Butte can continue to make improvements the more time he has to develop.47 — Callahan O’Reilly — LBO’Reilly was often around the ball last week. He led the Bobcats with 10 tackles and broke up a pass against UT Martin. He’s second on the team with 79 tackles this year with two interceptions. The junior from Bozeman will be relied on to help limit Sam Houston’s explosive offense.9 — Simeon Woodard — CBThe true freshman from San Antonio needed little time to make an impact, as he quickly earned a starting spot. Last week, he was second on the team with six tackles. He also intercepted a pass and broke up two more. He’ll hope to help MSU stop Sam Houston’s passing attack.SAM HOUSTON PLAYERS TO WATCH 3 — Eric Schmid — QBThe 6-foot-1, 180-pound junior has thrown for 2,464 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 57.3% of his throws. He also has 338 rushing yards. The Bobcats have been successful against standout quarterbacks before, but Schmid provides a tough test considering how balanced the Bearkats are.9 — Cody Chrest — WRThe Bearkats are third in the FCS with 43 points per game and fourth with 496.1 yards of total offense. That’s in part because of Chrest. He paces the Bearkats with 640 yards on 46 receptions and five touchdowns. Schmid may look to the 6-1, 200-pound graduate transfer from Harvard often.11 — Ramon Jefferson — RBThe Bearkats are sixth in the FCS with 241.7 rushing yards per game. Jefferson is among six Sam Houston players who have rushed for more than 100 yards this year. The 5-10, 215-pound junior leads Sam Houston with 1,138 yards and 13 touchdowns on 162 attempts.KEY FACTS- Sam Houston owns a 4-2 record against Montana State, 2-1 in Huntsville, with the two most recent games (34-16 at MSU in 2012 and 49-13 at Sam Houston in 2011) in the playoffs.- Sam Houston is MSU’s second-most common playoff opponent with this third postseason clash between the two. The Bobcats have played North Dakota State four times and New Hampshire twice.- Montana State’s lone win at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium was a 15-10 victory in 1989, while MSU lost 23-6 in 1986 and 49-13 in 2011.- Brent Vigen’s 10 wins is third-most in Big Sky history by a school’s first-year coach (after Montana’s Mick Dennehy and Joe Glenn) and is the most by a first-year Bobcats coach.- Montana State’s rushing offense is seventh in the FCS with 232.6 yards per game, while Sam Houston’s fourth-ranked rushing defense allows 75.7 yards per game.- Isaiah Ifanse’s 1,434 rushing yards this season is third in the FCS.- Montana State is sixth in the FCS with 163.1 passing yards allowed per game, while Sam Houston throws for 254.4 yards a game, 26th in the country.- The Bobcats' defense has not allowed a touchdown in the last seven quarters.THE BOTTOM LINEMontana State, even with freshman Tommy Mellott making his starting debut at quarterback, played well enough to earn a convincing victory in the second round of the FCS playoffs. The Bobcats have the potential of upsetting Sam Houston in this contest. If those elements of running the ball effectively and playing strong defense remain, that could lead to a close matchup. The Bearkats' secondary has also been vulnerable at times, so Mellott's development will be crucial.But ultimately, the Bearkats have championship-level experience. They are balanced on offense and strong up front on both sides of the ball. They will likely have an advantage at home as well.Pool's pick: Sam Houston 27, Montana State 24

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. 