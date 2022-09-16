The Basics
Time, date, place: 6 p.m. MT, Saturday, Providence Park
TV: Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Now app
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 67 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 14-3 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Jonathan Smith
Record: 18-28 Year: 5th
Before Oregon State, Smith was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Washington from 2014-17. He previously played quarterback at Oregon State (1998-2001) and served in various assistant roles at Idaho, Montana and Boise State.
Impact players: Montana State
WR Taco Dowler
After being named the first-string punt returner before the season opener, Dowler has quickly made an impact on special teams with a 67-yard punt return touchdown last week. That marked the first punt return touchdown for MSU since the 2013 season. Dowler, a Billings West graduate, was also named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week.
QB Sean Chambers
The Wyoming transfer has mainly been used in Wildcat situations — particularly in the red zone — and he’s made the most of his opportunities. Last week against Morehead State, Chambers accounted for four touchdowns (two passing and two rushing) and 127 rushing yards. MSU will likely continue using Chambers in the run game to account for a depleted running back room.
ILB Danny Uliulakepa
Uliulakepa has adjusted to his new role of starting “Mike” linebacker nicely. Through two games, Uliulakepa is MSU’s leading tackler with 12 total tackles and also has a pass breakup. Facing an FBS opponent and then transitioning to Big Sky play, it will be crucial for Uliulakepa and fellow middle linebacker Callahan O’Reilly to continue making stops up front.
Impact Players: Oregon State
ILB Jack Colletto
While technically listed as an inside linebacker on OSU’s roster, Colletto is a gadget player who can make an impact on both sides of the ball. Colletto scored two touchdowns on just three carries last week against Fresno State, including the game-winning score as time expired, and added three tackles on defense. Through two games, Colletto has three rushing touchdowns on six total carries, six tackles and a fumble recovery.
ILB Omar Speights
After being named an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021, Speights was one of the top returners for this OSU defense. He was named a preseason first team All-Pac-12 linebacker for 2022 and through two games this season has 11 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. The Philadelphia native is one of several playmakers on the OSU defense that the new-look MSU offensive line will have to account for come Saturday.
DB Kitan Oladapo
Oladapo set a new career-high with 15 tackles against Fresno State and was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. He is also the first Beaver defensive back since 2019 with 10 or more tackles in a game. Oladapo, an All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021, will look to disrupt this MSU passing attack alongside preseason second team All-Pac-12 defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Rejzhon Wright.
Key facts
— Montana State is coming off a lopsided 63-13 win over Morehead State to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Bobcats have scored 40 or more points in each of the first two games this season for the fifth time in program history.
— Oregon State is coming off a last-second 35-32 win over Fresno State, the first non-conference road victory for the Beavers since 2014 (38-30 against Hawaii).
— This will be the first meeting between MSU and OSU. The Bobcats are previously 0-5 versus Pac-12 opponents since 2000.
— OSU is playing its first game in Portland since 1986, when the Beavers lost to then-No. 15 UCLA 49-0. The Beavers have an all-time record of 36-41-3 in Portland.
— MSU is 7-9 all-time at Providence Park, including a 6-8 record against fellow Big Sky program Portland State.
— MSU has lost eight-straight road openers dating back to 2012, when the Bobcats defeated Drake 34-24 on Sept. 8, 2012.
— MSU wide receiver Willie Patterson leads the Big Sky with three touchdowns so far this season.
— Nine members of OSU’s coaching staff, including head coach Jonathan Smith, have previous playing and/or coaching experience in the Big Sky.
Bottom Line
Through two games, Montana State has adopted a next man up mentality, whether that’s because of injuries or finding the best ways to incorporate new players into the fold. The Bobcats have won both games by a combined 73 points and have an even turnover margin (0). Essentially, they’ve used the contests against McNeese State and Morehead State as tune-up games before the heart of the Big Sky slate kicks off in late September.
On the other side, Oregon State is off to its first 2-0 start since the 2014 season after a thrilling 35-32 victory against Fresno State. The Beavers have plenty of returning talent on defense and all-purpose weapon Jack Colletto can make plays on either side of the ball. This is also quarterback Chance Nolan’s second year starting and the Beavers have put up a combined 69 points through two games. Nolan has accounted for three touchdowns.
This will be the first real test for MSU this season and the first FBS team the Bobcats will face since the 2021 season opener against Wyoming — a 19-16 loss for MSU. But playing a Power 5 opponent is no simple task, especially with MSU suffering several key injuries and the Bobcats still finding their offensive identity. MSU has enough talent to make things competitive early, but OSU will likely pull away in front of its Portland fanbase.
The Pick
Oregon State 38
Montana State 21
