Players to watch and game information for Northern Colorado-Montana State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor Sep 30, 2021 Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Bobcat StadiumWATCH: SWX Montana, ESPN+ RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.comWEATHER: 71 degrees, sunnyCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 3-1; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.Northern Colorado: Ed McCaffreyRECORD: 2-2; YEAR: FirstMcCaffrey is a former All-Pro wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion after 13 seasons in the NFL. He was a state champion coach at Valor Christian High School in Colorado before taking over at UNC.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH22 — Isaiah Ifanse — RBThe Bobcats hope to control this game early, and another strong performance from Ifanse would help with that. Even when MSU trailed early last week, Ifanse’s production provided a needed boost toward a win. The Bobcats could rely on Ifanse again to keep their winning streak alive.76 — Lewis Kidd — OLUNC has multiple threats to rush the passer, so Kidd will be instrumental in protecting MSU quarterback Matthew McKay. The senior left tackle has been a dependable force in the Bobcats’ running game and pass protection, and another standout performance might be vital.9 — Simeon Woodard — DBWoodard, a true freshman, is in line for his first career start. While he was beat on a touchdown pass last week, he also recorded his first collegiate interception at Portland State. Against the Bears’ passing attack, the Bobcats will need Woodard to step up.NORTHERN COLORADO PLAYERS TO WATCH 12 — Dylan McCaffrey — QBMcCaffrey, from an athletic family as his father is UNC’s head coach, is a graduate transfer from Michigan and was a four-star prospect out of high school. He’s completed 59% of his passes for 498 yards and three touchdowns with one interception.9 — Kassidy Woods — WRMSU head coach Brent Vigen said UNC has a strong receiving corps, and Woods, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound sophomore, is the leader at his position. The Washington State transfer has caught 20 passes for 255 yards, an average of 64 yards per game, and a touchdown.34 — David Hoage — DLHoage is third on the team with 29 tackles and often disrupts opposing offenses as 10 of his tackles were for loss. The 6-3, 250-pound sophomore from Denver paces UNC with five sacks to go with six quarterback hurries and two fumble recoveries.KEY FACTS-Montana State and UC Davis are the only teams in the Big Sky in the top three for points scored and points allowed. The Bobcats are second with 13.3 points allowed and third with 35.8 points per game scored.-MSU is also the only team in the conference which is among the top two in total offense and defense. The Bobcats have averaged 443.8 yards per game while allowing 282.5, both second in the Big Sky.- Northern Colorado is 10th in the Big Sky with 19.8 points per game scored but is fourth with 18.8 points per game allowed. The Bears are 12th with 284.3 yards of offense per game and fourth with 326.8 yards allowed.-The Bobcats are first in the Big Sky with 207.3 rushing yards per game but are sixth with five touchdowns on the ground. On defense, MSU is second with 90.5 rushing yards allowed per outing.- Isaiah Ifanse leads the way for the Bobcats, as he has 489 rushing yards in four games. MSU quarterback Matthew McKay is 15th in the conference with 122 yards on the ground.-McKay and Lance McCutcheon are both third in the conference with 905 passing yards and 414 receiving yards, respectively.- While the Bobcats are sixth in passing yardage, they are second in efficiency (174.8).- The Bobcats are 22-10-1 all-time against UNC.THE BOTTOM LINEAfter earning its first Big Sky win, Montana State is thriving in several ways. The Bobcats’ offense is balanced, and their defense is among the best in the conference. The Bobcats don’t appear to have a weakness Northern Colorado can exploit.UNC battled for a good victory last week against Northern Arizona. The Bears appear to have made improvements under head coach Ed McCaffrey. However, the Bobcats should dominate on the ground again at Bobcat Stadium and win their fourth straight game.Pool's pick: Montana State 37, Northern Colorado 21

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter.