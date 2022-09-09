The Basics
Time, date, place: 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: ABC Montana/SWX in Billings/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 63 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 13-3 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Rob Tenyer
Record: 41-58 Year: 10th
Before being named head coach in Dec. 2012, Tenyer spent 12 seasons as an assistant coach in various roles at Morehead State. Tenyer also currently serves as the offensive coordinator for the Eagles.
Impact players: Montana State
LB Callahan O’Reilly
For a defense missing several playmakers from 2021, O’Reilly was expected to play a key role this season and he showed why in last week’s game against McNeese State. The 6-foot-2, 230-pound linebacker assisted on two tackles and grabbed two interceptions, one of which would’ve been a pick-six if not for a block in the back penalty. Expect O’Reilly to continue making plays over the middle and helping to anchor the front six.
RB Lane Sumner
After first-string running back Kaegun Williams was ruled out with a neck injury, Sumner stepped into the starting role against McNeese State. He took advantage of the opportunity, as the 5-8, 194-pound tailback finished with 228 all-purpose yards (176 rushing, 52 receiving) and would’ve added a 52-yard touchdown if not for a holding penalty. Sumner should continue playing a key role in the Bobcats’ rushing attack, especially in the absence of Isaiah Ifanse.
DT Sebastian Valdez
After putting on nearly 30 pounds this offseason and stepping into a greater role on the defensive line, Valdez showed out in the Bobcats’ season opener. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound defensive tackle finished with four tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble, including a sack to cap off the first half against McNeese State. Valdez will look to stack up more games like last Saturday’s as he helps lead this D-line.
Impact Players: Morehead State
WR Kyle Daly
One of Morehead State’s biggest tasks this offseason was finding a replacement for Pioneer Football League Offensive Player of the Year BJ Byrd. Daly — the 5-foot-10, 186-pound wideout — is a potential candidate, starting off the season with five catches for 36 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against Mercer. Daly will look to be a key contributor once again while facing the stingy Bobcats secondary.
DB Cooper Krezek
Morehead State has two standout defensive backs, with the first being preseason All-Pioneer Football League member Krezek. The 6-foot, 200-pound redshirt sophomore finished with six tackles and a fumble recovery against Mercer and will look to continue building upon his 80-tackle season from a year ago. Krezek will have his hands full against the likes of Montana State’s Ravi Alston, Willie Patterson and Clevan Thomas Jr. in the pass game.
DB Khiyree Keith
Helping out Krezek in the defensive backfield is Keith, who also finished with six tackles against Mercer. The 6-foot, 188-pound senior led the Eagles in interceptions (four) last season, along with 62 tackles and three tackles for loss. Keith was also named an All-Pioneer Football League honorable mention for the 2021 season.
Key facts
— The Bobcats are coming off a 40-17 victory over McNeese State in the season-opening Gold Rush game last Saturday. That extended Montana State’s home win streak to 13 games (including FCS playoffs).
— The victory over McNeese State was also the first time Montana State won its season opener since the 2018 season. In that game, Montana State defeated Western Illinois 26-23 on Aug. 30, 2018.
— This will be the first meeting between Montana State and Morehead State. The Eagles have also never faced a current Big Sky team.
— The season opener marked Tommy Mellott’s first regular season start at quarterback. Mellott finished with 226 all-purpose yards and accounted for three touchdowns.
— Linebacker Danny Uliulakepa stepped into the starting “Mike” position against McNeese State and led the Bobcats with eight total tackles and a pass breakup. The Mike spot was previously occupied by former All-American Troy Andersen.
— Linebacker Callahan O’Reilly grabbed two interceptions against McNeese State, matching his total from the 2021 season. It brought his career total to four interceptions.
— Rob Tenyer began his 10th season as Morehead State’s head coach with the season opener against Mercer. The Eagles’ 7-4 record in 2021 was the team’s best finish since 2015 (7-4). During his time as head coach, Tenyer has coached two All-Americans (Justin Grier, 2015; Brandon Barbee, spring 2021), 20 first team All-PFL players, 17 second team All-PFL players and 67 honorable mention All-PFL players.
— Morehead State had three players named to the preseason All-PFL team: offensive lineman Cam Marriott, defensive back Cooper Krezek and long snapper Brady McKnight.
Bottom Line
Montana State will look to get off to a better start in week two after a scoreless first quarter against McNeese State. The Bobcats eventually came away with a 40-17 win in the season opener, but avoidable penalties and Montana State trying to find the right run-pass balance made it clear there’s still room for improvement. Head coach Brent Vigen said earlier this week that with some live reps against an opponent, he fully expects the 2022 Bobcats to continue making strides in week two.
The next opportunity to do so will be against Morehead State, a team coming off a 7-4 record in 2021. However, the Eagles lost first team All-PFL quarterback Mark Pappas, PFL Offensive Player of the Year BJ Byrd, Defensive Player of the Year Vaughn Taylor, Jr. and leading rusher Issiah Aguero. Morehead State also dropped its season opener against No. 23 Mercer 63-13. The Eagles are clearly a work in progress, but Vigen said he expects noticeable improvements in week two for Morehead State as well.
Both teams are looking for growth in this game and Montana State will certainly benefit playing at home once again. But if and when this game comes down to who has a more talented roster, the Bobcats certainly have the edge there. Even if Montana State makes similar mental mistakes, this Bobcats team has championship aspirations, meaning this should be a straightforward victory.
The Pick
Montana State 55
Morehead State 10
