The Basics
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
TV: ESPN2
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 10 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 24-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach John Stiegelmeier
Record: 197-112 Year: 26th
Stiegelmeier is the winningest head coach in SDSU history and has been on the coaching staff since 1988. He also has previous experience at Northern Iowa and Northern State.
Impact players: Montana State
RB Isaiah Ifanse
Ifanse has looked like his old self since returning, rushing for a combined 253 yards and two touchdowns in two games. His 162 yards against William & Mary last week also helped Ifanse break the Montana State career rushing record, previously set by Ryan Johnson in 2002 (3,646 yards). Ifanse will look to continue this run against the Jackrabbits.
K Blake Glessner
One of the more consistent players for MSU this season has been Glessner, whether it be on kickoffs (65 touchbacks) or field goals (22-28). Glessner currently ranks first in the FCS in touchbacks and 24th in field goal percentage (78.57%). He also broke the single season points record for MSU last week, which was previously set by Troy Andersen in 2018 (128 total points).
CB Simeon Woodard
Woodard grabbed his first interception of the season against W&M last week, returning it 30 yards to set up another MSU scoring drive. That marked his fifth career interception and fourth in the postseason — the most in MSU postseason history. Woodard also has 46 total tackles, four tackles for loss and one pass breakup so far this season.
Impact Players: South Dakota State
DE Reece Winkelman
A key piece of South Dakota State’s defense this season has been Winkelman at D-end. He was named first team All-Missouri Valley Conference this season, as he has 12 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks, along with 27 total tackles. Winkelman has helped the Jackrabbits achieve the No. 1 rushing defense (85.2 yards per game) and No. 9 passing defense (176.9 ypg).
RB Isaiah Davis
Last season, the SDSU rushing attack was anchored by first team All-American Pierre Strong, who’s now with the New England Patriots. This year it’s Davis’ turn, which he’s taken full advantage of with 1,190 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns (tied for 12th in the FCS), along with 19 catches for 149 yards. Davis had 20 carries for 154 yards and a touchdown against Holy Cross last week.
QB Mark Gronowski
While he did lead his team to the 2020-21 FCS title game, Gronowski tore his ACL and the Jackrabbits lost to Sam Houston State 23-21. That injury also forced Gronowski out of last year’s semifinal against MSU. This season, Gronowski has thrown for 2,555 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions, along with 299 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.
Key facts
— No. 4 seed Montana State is coming off a 55-7 victory over No. 5 seed William & Mary in the FCS quarterfinals last Saturday.
— No. 1 seed South Dakota State is coming off a 42-21 win over No. 8 seed Holy Cross in the FCS quarterfinals last Saturday, putting the Jackrabbits at 12-1 on the season.
— The Bobcats won their 20th straight home game last week, which extends the best home win streak in the FCS.
— MSU leads the all-time series with SDSU 11-5, but the Jackrabbits are 3-2 over the Bobcats since 2004.
— MSU has the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS (332.4 yards per game), while SDSU has the No. 1 rushing defense (85.2 ypg). MSU has also scored 44.8 points per game and SDSU has allowed 15.2 points per game — both third in the FCS.
— The Bobcats have recovered an FCS-leading 15 fumbles this season and are tied for second in turnover margin (+16).
— SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier was recently named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner, which goes to the top head coach in the FCS. Stiegelmeier led the Jackrabbits to their first outright Missouri Valley Conference title this season.
Bottom Line
It could be argued that this is upcoming game between No. 1 seed South Dakota State and No. 4 seed Montana State is the best matchup in the FCS all season. Not only because it pits the No. 1 rushing offense against the No. 1 rushing defense, but that these two teams have continually found ways to win — oftentimes in convincing fashion. MSU did so in a dominant win over William & Mary in the FCS second round, a game that featured the program’s career rushing and single-season point records broken.
South Dakota State looked to be on the ropes against Holy Cross last week — especially with the Jackrabbits allowing a career-high 213 rushing yards to HC quarterback Matthew Sluka — but still pulled away in the fourth quarter. Star running back Isaiah Davis showed up (154 yards and a touchdown), the defense made timely stops and SDSU punched its ticket to the FCS semifinals for the fourth time in five seasons.
Those wins force a rematch of last season’s FCS semifinals, a 31-17 win for MSU in Bozeman. The Bobcats’ offense has been completely revamped since then, with Isaiah Ifanse, Sean Chambers and Marqui Johnson, among other offensive weapons, not having played significant roles in last year’s bout. At the same time, MSU has also struggled in nearly every road game this season. This upcoming matchup very well could come down to who has the ball last, but very few teams have enough firepower to keep up with the Bobcats this season.
The Pick
Montana State 35
South Dakota State 31
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.