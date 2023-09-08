The Basics
Time, date, place: 5 p.m. MT, Saturday, Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: Rainy, 67 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 25-5 Year: 3rd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Jimmy Rogers
Record: 1-0 Year: 1st
Rogers was previously the defensive coordinator at South Dakota State before being promoted to head coach. He also played at SDSU (2006-09) and later became an assistant coach.
Impact players: Montana State
RB Scottre Humphrey
Humphrey showed off his potential against Utah Tech, earning FedEx FCS Freshman of the Week honors for his breakout performance. The Seattle native rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries, the first time a true freshman has ran for 100-plus yards or scored three TDs in Montana State’s season opener since at least World War II.
WR Clevan Thomas Jr.
With Taco Dowler, Ty McCullouch and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. all missing week one, Thomas was thrust into an even bigger leadership role at wide receiver. He opened his season with a team-high five catches for 59 yards in the Gold Rush win over Utah Tech. Thomas’ role may continue to increase as MSU’s offense looks to continue evolving into a more balanced attack.
DB Caden Dowler
After losing nickelback Ty Okada to the NFL, MSU now plans to use a rotation of Caden Dowler and Level Price Jr. at that spot in 2023. Dowler mostly saw time on special teams last season, and made the most of his chances in the opener against Utah Tech. The Billings West graduate picked off a pass — and nearly grabbed a second interception — last Saturday.
Impact Players: South Dakota State
RB Amar Johnson
All-Missouri Valley Conference RB Isaiah Davis gets most of the love in the South Dakota State backfield, but Johnson has proven to be a solid complementary back. Johnson started the season with eight carries for 70 yards against Western Oregon. He also made noise against MSU in December, with 100 all-purpose yards and two scores, including a 38-yard rushing TD.
QB Mark Gronowski
The SDSU quarterback missed the 2021 FCS semifinal matchup against MSU, but came out strong in the rematch last December. Gronowski went 10 of 13 for 189 yards and two TDs through the air, and added 10 carries for 52 rushing yards and a TD. He finished the Jackrabbits’ run to a national title accounting for 12 total touchdowns and no interceptions.
LB Jason Freeman
The SDSU defense returns seven starters from 2022, including Freeman at “Will” linebacker. Freeman’s role may increase Saturday as well, with “Mike” LB Adam Bock questionable to play against the Bobcats. In 2022, Freeman led the Jackrabbits with 84 total tackles and seven tackles for loss, along with two interceptions and three sacks.
Key facts
— Montana State opened the season 1-0 with a 63-20 win over Utah Tech in the annual Gold Rush game last Saturday. It marked the highest point total for MSU in a season opener in program history.
— South Dakota State opened its season with a 45-7 victory over Western Oregon, with the Jackrabbits going up 42-0 before the halftime break.
— SDSU claimed its first FCS national championship in program history last season, defeating rival North Dakota State 45-21 in Frisco, Texas.
— The Bobcats and Jackrabbits will meet for the third time in 18 games this weekend. MSU won the first matchup 31-17 in the 2021 FCS semifinals, while SDSU won the rematch 39-18 in the 2022 FCS semifinals.
— Going into last year’s matchup, MSU had the top rushing offense in the FCS, while SDSU held the No. 1 rushing defense. MSU finished the game with just 52 total rushing yards.
— MSU rushed for 407 total yards against Utah Tech, which is the most in a season opener in at least 40 years. Quarterback Sean Chambers also increased his career rushing touchdown total to 21, putting him just outside MSU’s top 10 all-time list.
— SDSU QB Mark Gronowski rushed and passed for TDs for the 15th time in his career last Saturday. Running back Isaiah Davis also rushed for a TD in his 11th consecutive game.
Bottom Line
The importance of this weekend’s matchup isn’t lost on the Montana State football team, with players acknowledging the game being a motivating factor all offseason and head coach Brent Vigen pointing to the emergence of a rivalry in recent years between MSU and South Dakota State. The playoff atmospheres added to the intensity of the first two games, and the bitter taste left after MSU was completely outplayed last December adds another revenge factor.
Both teams return nearly every key contributor from a season ago. That includes seven returning starters on defense for both sides, near-complete offensive lines and most weapons on offense. It will also help having better field conditions this time; not only will there likely be a sellout crowd at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, the weather should be more ideal than the 9 degrees at kickoff in December. These teams know each other well — even with SDSU having a new head coach in Jimmy Rogers — despite being non-conference opponents.
MSU should be able to run the ball more effectively, especially with a healthy Sean Chambers at quarterback now. It will also be interesting to see how balanced the Bobcats plan to be against one of the top rushing defenses in the FCS in SDSU. This game won’t ruin either team’s season regardless of the outcome, as Vigen acknowledged earlier this week, but the slight edge has to go to the defending national champions in the rubber match.
The Pick
South Dakota State 38
Montana State 31
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.