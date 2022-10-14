The Basics
Time, date, place: 1 p.m. MT, Saturday, Nottingham Field
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 62 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 17-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Ed McCaffrey
Record: 5-12 Year: 3rd
McCaffrey played 13 seasons in the NFL for the Broncos, 49ers and Giants, winning three Super Bowls. He also coached two seasons at Valor Christian High (Colorado) before UNC.
Impact players: Montana State
CB James Campbell
With the departure of former starter Eric Zambrano this offseason and Devin Davis suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Campbell slid into the starting corner spot opposite Simeon Woodard. He’s made the most of it with back-to-back games with an interception, including a pick in the first quarter against Idaho State. Campbell also has 13 total tackles on the season.
RB Lane Sumner
Sumner exploded onto the scene in the season opener against McNeese State (228 all-purpose yards) but missed the next four games with an elbow injury. He was the third of four injured running backs to miss games this season (Isaiah Ifanse, Kaegun Williams and Jared White). In his return against Idaho State, Sumner picked back up where he left off with 100 rushing yards on 15 carries.
FB RJ Fitzgerald
The sixth-year fullback has not only provided a veteran presence in the MSU backfield this season, he’s started to get in on the scoring. Fitzgerald scored his first career touchdown with a 13-yard run against Eastern Washington and found the end zone once again with a 2-yard rush against ISU. Through six games, Fitzgerald has 18 rushing yards on five carries for two touchdowns and is also a key blocker in both the run and pass games.
Impact Players: Northern Colorado
LB Elijah Anderson-Taylor
In the absence of star linebacker David Hoage, Anderson-Taylor has stepped up to lead both Northern Colorado and the Big Sky in tackles (62 total). He also has three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on the season. Anderson-Taylor has recorded double-digit tackles in five of six games this season, including a season-high 14 tackles and a forced fumble against Lamar on Sept. 17.
RB Elijah Dotson
Dotson is the biggest weapon for this UNC offense, with a team-high 353 rushing yards, 24 receptions and five total touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving) through six games. The graduate transfer was also named first team All-Big Sky in both 2018 and 2019, as well as second team All-American in 2019, while at Sacramento State. He’ll be a challenge for MSU’s defense to contain with his ability to run and make catches out of the backfield.
QB Dylan McCaffrey
UNC has utilized two quarterbacks this season, with McCaffrey and Jacob Sirmon taking snaps under center. McCaffrey, who is also a son of UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey, has led the way, going 75 of 123 for 812 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions. He threw for a season-high 264 yards in a 55-35 loss to Idaho on Oct. 1.
Key facts
— No. 4 Montana State is coming off a 37-6 victory over Idaho State last Saturday. That marked the Bobcats’ 16th straight home win — tying a program record (1956-59).
— Northern Colorado is coming off a 55-7 road loss to No. 5 Sacramento State last Saturday, putting the Bears at 2-4 on the season.
— MSU has an all-time record of 23-10-1 against UNC, with a 10-6 record when playing in Greeley.
— UNC linebacker Elijah Taylor-Anderson is tied for third in the FCS in forced fumbles (three) and fumble recoveries (two). MSU nickelbacks Ty Okada and Level Price Jr. are also tied for third in fumble recoveries.
— UNC has allowed just two punt returns this season, resulting in -1 yards. The Bears are one of five teams in the FCS allowing negative punt return yardage (Western Illinois, -25; Southeast Missouri State, -9; Illinois State, -7; Richmond, -2).
— MSU’s offense averages 6.88 yards per play, which is first in the Big Sky and eighth in the FCS.
— MSU ranks second in the Big Sky and tied for 11th in the FCS in interceptions (eight). Individually, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly is second in the Big Sky and tied for eighth in the FCS in interceptions (three).
— The Bobcats are expected to have quarterback Tommy Mellott and strong safety Rylan Ortt in the starting lineup against UNC. Mellott missed the previous two games, while Ortt missed the first six games of the season.
Bottom Line
After missing the previous two games with a concussion, quarterback Tommy Mellott returns to the Montana State offense, bringing the Bobcats back to their two-QB system. In Mellott’s absence, Sean Chambers has been effective in his starts against UC Davis and Idaho State, particularly on the ground (236 yards, six touchdowns). That rushing attack — complemented by running backs Lane Sumner, Elijah Elliott and Garrett Coon — should be able to take advantage of a Northern Colorado defense allowing 218.2 rushing yards per game.
UNC will provide some challenges in the form of running back Elijah Dotson and its own two quarterbacks in Dylan McCaffrey and Jacob Sirmon. But with MSU’s defense starting to find its groove — as well as welcoming back strong safety Rylan Ortt — the Bobcats are equipped to handle this road contest ahead of a monumental matchup with Weber State next week. For No. 4 Montana State, this should be another straightforward win.
The Pick
Montana State 45
Northern Colorado 10
