The Basics
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 19-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Chris Ball
Record: 15-21 Year: 4th
Before Northern Arizona, Ball spent three seasons as the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He also previously served in various assistant roles at Arizona State, Washington State, Pittsburgh and Alabama.
Impact players: Montana State
WR Marqui Johnson
Special teams played a significant role for both sides in the game against Weber State and Johnson helped that effort for MSU. The kickoff return specialist amassed 171 total yards on seven kickoff returns against the Wildcats, highlighted by a 38-yard return in the second quarter. Johnson is averaging 30.9 yards per return this season, which is the second-best mark in the FCS.
LB Callahan O’Reilly
Once again, O’Reilly was Montana State’s leading tackler, with nine total tackles in the win over WSU. He also provided a sack on third down when the Wildcats were running a two-minute drill late in the fourth quarter. The Bozeman native ranks second on the team in total tackles (53), first in interceptions (three) and has forced two fumbles this season.
TE Derryk Snell
MSU’s offense provided a more run-heavy approach against WSU, led by quarterback Tommy Mellott, and Snell played a crucial role with his outside blocking. He also led the Bobcats with three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. MSU head coach Brent Vigen has emphasized getting the tight ends involved more and that starts with Snell.
Impact Players: Northern Arizona
DL Eloi Kwete
Along with his brother Cosmas, Eloi Kwete has been a force on the defensive front for the Lumberjacks. Through eight games, Kwete is tied for third in the Big Sky in sacks (five) and has nine tackles for loss. Kwete also has 35 total tackles on the season and will be a key figure in pressuring MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott Saturday.
QB RJ Martinez
Martinez, the reigning Big Sky Freshman of the Year, has once again been a standout on Northern Arizona’s offense. The sophomore is 202 of 323 for 1,915 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, along with a team-high five rushing touchdowns. Martinez has been a dynamic player each of the past two seasons and will provide the biggest test for Montana State’s defense.
WR Jamal Glaspie
While throwing for the fourth-most passing yards in the Big Sky this season, Martinez likes to spread the ball around to multiple receivers. Glaspie is currently second on the team in catches (37) and leads the team in yards (435) through eight games. He is one of four players on the team with 30-plus catches this season (Hendrix Johnson, Coleman Owen and Draycen Hall).
Key facts
— No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 43-38 victory over No. 5 Weber State on Oct. 22. That marked the 17th straight home win for the Bobcats — a program record.
— Northern Arizona is coming off a 24-10 road win over Idaho State on Oct. 22, putting the Lumberjacks at 3-5 on the season.
— MSU last faced NAU on Sept. 28, 2019, a 49-31 win for the Bobcats. MSU hasn’t played in Flagstaff since Nov. 11, 2017 (a 37-36 loss).
— NAU recorded 10 sacks and 16 tackles for loss in the win against ISU — the most tackles for loss in a single game since at least 2010.
— MSU has a plus-8 turnover margin through eight games, which is currently tied for eighth in the FCS.
— MSU defensive tackle Sebastian Valdez now has 7.5 sacks on the season, which is second in the Big Sky and tied for 10th in the FCS.
— NAU safety Morgan Vest is currently tied for sixth in both total tackles (66) and passes defended (eight) among Big Sky defenders.
— MSU has the fourth-best scoring offense in the FCS this season, as the Bobcats average 40.9 points per game. MSU has only scored less than 30 points one time this season (28 points against Oregon State).
Bottom Line
Following a physical 43-38 win over No. 5 Weber State on Oct. 22, No. 3 Montana State was able to recover with a well-timed bye week. The Bobcats are still missing some key pieces — especially in the running back room — but the return of players like strong safety Rylan Ortt and wide receiver Coy Steel should help boost MSU for the final three games of the regular season. It also helps having quarterback Tommy Mellott back in the fold. He was named Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week after rushing for 273 yards and three touchdowns against WSU.
Meanwhile, Northern Arizona is looking to build momentum in the latter half of the season coming off a bye week. Quarterback RJ Martinez is playing well despite having All-Big Sky running back Kevin Daniels sidelined due to injury, bolstered by an offensive line giving up the fewest sacks in the conference (eight). The defense has also made plays, with safety Morgan Vest leading the team in tackles (66) and pass breakups (eight) and Cosmas and Eloi Kwete providing pressure up front.
This will be an unfamiliar environment for MSU — the Bobcats haven’t played in Flagstaff since 2017 — and NAU should have some extra juice for the homecoming game. But MSU is still a top-five team with a lot to play for this month, and it’s hard to see the Bobcats faltering here.
The Pick
Montana State 42
Northern Arizona 17
