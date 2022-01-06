Players to watch and game information for Montana State-North Dakota State By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 6, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 5 Buy Now Montana State receiver Lance McCutcheon stiff-arms Idaho State cornerback Josh Alford on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now North Dakota State fullback Hunter Luepke rushes against Central Arkansas on Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. AP Buy Now North Dakota State linebacker James Kaczor (26) and North Dakota State linebacker Jackson Hankey (52) tackle Central Arkansas wide receiver Jarrod Barnes (2) on Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. AP Montana State cornerback Simeon Woodard runs with the football after an interception against South Dakota State on Dec. 18 at Bobcat Stadium. THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: 10 a.m. Saturday, Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TexasTV: ESPN2 RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.comWEATHER: 63 degrees, partly cloudyCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 12-2; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming's offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.North Dakota State: Matt EntzRECORD: 36-4; YEAR: ThirdEntz became the Bison's head coach after five seasons as their defensive coordinator. He's in his first stint as a head coach after 21 seasons as an assistant including at Western Illinois and Northern Iowa. He’s in his first stint as a head coach after 21 seasons as an assistant including at Western Illinois and Northern Iowa.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH86 — Lance McCutcheon — WRMcCutcheon, a senior from Bozeman, caught five receptions for 98 yards and a touchdown last week. Even with a change at quarterback, the Bobcats have leaned on him to be a key piece in their passing attack. If he can still produce against North Dakota State’s defense, MSU could find crucial balance.15 — Troy Andersen — LBAndersen has been a player to watch all season because of his ability to cover ground and finish off tackles. But against a strong Bison rushing offense, Andersen may be as important as ever. The All-American senior linebacker is seeking to finish his stellar career off on a high note.9 — Simeon Woodard — CBThe true freshman from San Antonio has been superb for the Bobcats in the FCS playoffs. In each of Montana State’s postseason games, Woodard has intercepted a pass. More momentum-shifting plays like that will be important against a North Dakota State team that has a wealth of experience in championship games.NORTH DAKOTA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH7 — Cam Miller — QB Miller took over as NDSU’s starter midway through the year and has uplifted his team. He’s completed 94 of 139 passes (68%) for 1,318 yards, 13 touchdowns and three interceptions to go with 239 yards and four TDs on the ground. His skill set could be difficult to deal with.44 — Hunter Luepke — FBLuepke shined in NDSU’s win over James Madison in the FCS semifinals. He ran 19 times for 110 yards and caught three passes for 89 yards and two touchdowns. He has 461 rushing yards for the season. The 6-foot-1, 236-pound junior is an imposing threat who could give the Bobcats issues.52 — Jackson Hankey — LBHankey is a catalyst for the Bison defense. He leads the team with 93 tackles, 2.5 for loss. He’s added five quarterback hurries, four passes defended, two forced fumbles, a sack and an interception. The Bobcats will need to be ready for the 6-2, 219-pound senior’s presence.KEY FACTS- North Dakota State is Montana State’s most common playoff opponent with four meetings and NDSU owning a 3-1 advantage. MSU leads the all-time series 21-15.- Saturday’s game marks the latest date the Bobcats have ever played in a year. It previously was Jan. 1, 1947, when the Bobcats battled to a 13-13 tie in the Harbor Bowl, the team’s first postseason appearance.- Brent Vigen is the Big Sky’s first head coach to lead the Bobcats to the national championship in one’s first year. He won three titles as an offensive coordinator at North Dakota State.- Since 2011, the Bison have won eight national championships. They’ve done so with three different head coaches (Craig Bohl, Chris Klieman and Matt Entz).- MSU is second in points allowed per game (13.43) in the FCS. NDSU is first (11.21).-The Bison are third in rushing offense (273.6 yards per game) in the country while the Bobcats are seventh (225.5).-Nine Bison players have rushed for at least 100 yards this season. TaMerik Williams is the leader among them with 715 yards to go with a team-high 12 touchdowns.-With 1,113 receiving yards this year, Lance McCutcheon is 36 away from MSU’s single-season record set by Joe Bignell in 1984.-The Bobcats rank among the best teams in the nation by several metrics. They’re tied for fourth in interceptions (18), 10th in sacks per game (3.14), tied for 10th in red zone defense (70%), tied for 11th in defensive touchdowns (three), 13th in yards allowed per game (295.5), 13th in rushing yards allowed per game (107.9), 14th in passing efficiency defense (113.09), tied for 17th in turnovers gained (23), 21st in passing yards per game allowed (187.6) and 26th in third-down defense (33.3%).THE BOTTOM LINESince elevating Tommy Mellott to the team’s starting quarterback, Montana State’s offense has flourished. Mellott poses as a dynamic threat as a runner, no matter if it’s on designed rushing plays or if he’s scrambling as he looks to throw. His presence has created opportunities for the Bobcats’ other offensive weapons to thrive as well.MSU’s defense hasn’t needed a spark as it’s been tough all season. The Bobcats should match up better up front with North Dakota State than in years past. Undoubtedly, the battle in the trenches will be crucial. Hunter Luepke is a dominant force to be reckoned with, but MSU linebacker Troy Andersen seems to be an answer for the problems he creates.The Bobcats, led by first-year head coach and former Bison coach and player Brent Vigen, are eager to face the Bison again after seeing their last two seasons end at NDSU. With standout running back Isaiah Ifanse, defensive back Ty Okada and defensive tackle Chase Benson all on track to return, the Bobcats have what it takes to win their first national championship since 1984.Pool's pick: Montana State 20, North Dakota State 17 