The Basics
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Roos Field
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 68 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 14-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Aaron Best
Record: 42-18 Year: 6th
Best has spent 26 years as either a player or coach at Eastern Washington, joining the coaching staff in 2000. He previously coached the offensive line before being named head coach in 2017.
Impact players: Montana State
CB Simeon Woodard
Following his breakout freshman season in 2021, Woodard has once again stepped into the role of starting cornerback for the Bobcats. After missing the previous game against Morehead State due to injury, Woodard led Montana State in tackles (nine total) against Oregon State, including a tackle for loss. Woodard will be a key factor in slowing down the Eastern Washington passing attack.
WR Marqui Johnson
After transferring from Sacramento State, Johnson has mainly been featured in the run game and on kickoff returns. In the last game against Oregon State, Johnson returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown to cut the Beavers’ lead to 21-14 in the second quarter. That marked the first kickoff return touchdown for the Bobcats since Jayshawn Gates’ 97-yard return against East Tennessee State on Oct. 24, 2015.
TE Treyton Pickering
After Pickering led the Bobcats in receiving against Morehead State (five catches for 98 yards), MSU head coach Brent Vigen jokingly said he was relieved to “get people off my back” for not throwing to tight ends more. Pickering currently sits at No. 2 on the MSU receiving list, with seven catches for 123 yards this season. Through three games, Pickering has emerged as yet another weapon for this MSU offense to utilize in the pass game.
Impact Players: Eastern Washington
WR Efton Chism III
With All-Big Sky receivers Talolo Limu-Jones and Andrew Boston gone, receivers like Chism and Freddie Roberson have stepped up in their place. Chism, who was named to the preseason All-Big Sky team, has 10 catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. He’s also a factor in the return game, leading the Eagles with six kickoff returns for 161 total yards.
QB Gunner Talkington
Talkington is the new Eastern Washington quarterback after the esteemed six-year career of All-American Eric Barriere ended in 2021. Barriere, the 2021 Walter Payton Award winner, left big shoes to fill and Talkington has shown potential through two games. Talkington is the Eagles’ leading rusher so far (82 yards on 17 carries) and is 41 of 67 for 435 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions through the air. He was also named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against Tennessee State (29 of 46, 348 yards, five touchdowns).
DT Joshua Jerome
Anchoring the defensive line is Jerome, who was named a third team All-Big Sky defensive tackle in 2021. Jerome was also named to the preseason All-Big Sky team and is tied for second on the Eagles with 14 tackles so far this season. The redshirt junior, along with Mitchell Johnson and Brock Harrison, will look to test the new-look Montana State offensive line on Saturday.
Key facts
— Montana State is coming off a one-sided 68-28 loss to Pac-12 program Oregon State in Portland, Oregon, last Saturday.
— Eastern Washington is coming off a bye week, which was preceded by a 70-14 loss to Pac-12 program Oregon on the road.
— Eastern Washington is 32-11 all-time against Montana State, winning eight of the last 10 meetings in Cheney and 14 of the last 16 matchups overall. Most recently, MSU defeated EWU 23-20 on Nov. 6, 2021.
— The Bobcats have won four-straight Big Sky openers, with wins over Portland State (2021 and 2018), Northern Arizona (2019) and North Dakota (2017).
— Entering this matchup, MSU is tied for No. 4 and EWU is ranked No. 15 in the latest Stats Perform FCS poll. The Eagles are 33-21 in ranked matchups since 2010.
— MSU quarterback Sean Chambers scored three rushing touchdowns last week against OSU, bringing his season total to seven — tied for the most in FCS.
— Fellow MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott has averaged 9.42 yards per pass, which leads the Big Sky. He also rushed for 135 yards against OSU last week, marking his third career game with 100-plus rushing yards.
Bottom Line
Montana State head coach Brent Vigen has repeated the phrase “own this performance,” in the aftermath of the Bobcats’ loss to Oregon State this past weekend. It was a game MSU was outplayed in and served as a reality check heading into Big Sky play. The Bobcats have dealt with injuries — and will still be without several running backs in their next game — but the main problem Vigen pointed to in the OSU game was execution, or lack thereof.
Meanwhile, Eastern Washington is coming off a lopsided loss of its own, albeit with a bye week in between. The Eagles also boast an impressive record against the Bobcats, especially at home (13-3 at Roos Field). They are without their All-American quarterback Eric Barriere this season, but EWU has a strong history of developing the position; since 2000, all but one full-time starting quarterback has earned first team All-Big Sky and All-American status during their tenure. The jury is still out on whether or not new starter Gunner Talkington will join that esteemed group.
In some ways, this will be a statement game for MSU. Coming off a blowout loss, it will be crucial for the Bobcats to show up and prove there aren't any major causes for concern. The 2022 Bobcats have championship aspirations after the success of 2021 and getting off to a good start in conference play will be necessary to fulfill those dreams. This should be a close game given the two teams’ seasons thus far, but MSU has the slight edge.
The Pick
Montana State 31
Eastern Washington 28
