Players to watch and game information for Montana State-Eastern Washington By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Nov 5, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. intercepts a pass intended for Cal Poly receiver Evan Burkhart earlier this season at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Buy Now Eastern Washington quarterback Eric Barriere (3) plays against Montana on Oct. 2 at Roos Field in Cheney, Wash. BEN ALLAN SMITH / 406mtsports.com Eastern Washington head coach Aaron Best Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay finds an opening against Idaho State on Oct. 23 at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save THE BASICSTIME, DAY, PLACE: 2 p.m. Saturday, Roos Field, Cheney, WashingtonTV: ABC stations and SWX (Billings), ESPN+ RADIO: Bobcat Radio Network, msubobcats.comWEATHER: 48 degrees, scattered showersCOACHESMontana State: Brent VigenRECORD: 7-1; YEAR: FirstVigen arrived at MSU after seven seasons as Wyoming’s offensive coordinator. He was an assistant in several roles, including offensive coordinator, before that at North Dakota State.Eastern Washington: Aaron BestRECORD: 33-13; YEAR: FourthIn 2018, Best was the Big Sky co-coach of the year after guiding the Eagles to a league co-championship and an appearance in the FCS championship. He’s led the Eagles to the FCS playoffs twice.MONTANA STATE PLAYERS TO WATCH1 — Matthew McKay — QBMcKay might make the most impact, not by how many impressive plays he makes, but by how few mistakes he makes. He has a touchdown-to-interception ratio of 14 to 1. If he can minimize turnovers, sustain drives and keep Eastern Washington’s offense off the field, the Bobcats should be in position to win.3 — Amandre Williams — DEWilliams recorded a sack against Idaho State and has 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2021. MSU will need to put pressure on Eastern Washington’s stellar offense. Williams, who moved to defensive end before the season, will be key in both rushing the passer and stopping the run.5 — Jeffrey Manning Jr. — SManning has totaled 16 tackles and is tied for the team lead with two interceptions. The Oregon State transfer has also broken up three passes and has made things difficult for opposing QBs. Considering how effective the Eagles have been in the passing game, more disruptive plays from Manning might be pivotal.EASTERN WASHINGTON PLAYERS TO WATCH 3 — Eric Barriere — QBBarriere leads the FCS with 3,297 passing yards, 30 touchdowns and 430.1 total offensive yards per game. The Eagles are first in the FCS in total offense with 602 yards and in scoring with 51.5 points per game. How much the Bobcats can keep Barriere off rhythm will be crucial.9 — Andrew Boston — WRWhile five EWU players have at least 20 catches and 300 receiving yards, Boston is a statistical leader among them. He’s caught 35 passes for 629 yards and five touchdowns. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior will be a difficult test for MSU’s secondary. However, he’ll be just one of many threats for the Eagles.18 — Ty Graham — LBGraham is EWU’s leading tackler. He’s accumulated 74 tackles, seven for loss, with three sacks. He also intercepted a pass. The Eagles hope they can gain and maintain a lead with the help of their defense, and the 6-foot, 210-pound senior will look to play an important role in that effort.KEY FACTS- Eastern Washington owns a 32-10 advantage in its series against Montana State, including 15-4 at home, 13-2 in Cheney and 12-2 at Roos Field.- MSU’s seven-game losing streak to EWU is its longest current streak to an FCS opponent. The Bobcats have lost three straight to North Dakota State and South Dakota State.- MSU’s current seven-game win streak is its longest since the 2011 Bobcats won nine straight.- The Bobcats have been at least even in turnover margin in 19 consecutive games. At plus-12 this season, they lead the FCS.-Montana State has rushed the ball 62.5% of the time in its last 23 games, including the postseason (917 rushes out of 1,465 plays). In that time, the Bobcats have lost just eight fumbles.-The Bobcats have rushed for at least one touchdown against its last 41 FCS foes.-In MSU’s previous game, Idaho State’s 23 first downs was the most by a Bobcats opponent since Texas Tech’s 35 in the 2019 season opener.- The Bobcats have scored 69 of their 268 points off of takeaways while allowing just three points on their own lost turnovers.THE BOTTOM LINEEastern Washington seemed nearly unbeatable in its first few games of the season. Then the Eagles lost to Weber State, in part because of the Wildcats’ stout defense. The Bobcats proved to not only be better than Weber State on its home field, but MSU won because of its defensive performance.This contest could unfold in several ways, a blowout or narrow victory in favor of either team. But with the Bobcats regaining health and their defense playing as it has, they should have enough to slow down EWU’s outstanding offense. If MSU can score enough points to keep up, that should lead to its next win.Pool’s pick: Montana State 38, Eastern Washington 35 Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Sport American Football Fcs Losing Streak Game Washington Montana Win Streak ColtonPool Author email Follow ColtonPool Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you