The Basics
Time, date, place: 6 p.m. MT, Saturday, Alex G. Spanos Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 55 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 20-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Beau Baldwin
Record: 3-20 Year: 3rd
Baldwin previously spent three seasons as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at California and led Eastern Washington to the 2010 FCS championship as head coach.
Impact players: Montana State
LB Nolan Askelson
With starting Mike linebacker Danny Uluilakepa out due to injury, Askelson stepped into the Mike spot against Northern Arizona, finishing with a team-high 11 tackles. Askelson has essentially been a third starter this season, providing relief for both Uluilakepa and Callahan O’Reilly. Askelson will look to make a similar impact when he starts against Cal Poly.
K Blake Glessner
After Montana State’s offense drove down the field to avoid overtime against NAU, it was Glessner who stepped in to deliver the final blow. The Lumberjacks tried to ice him with two timeouts, but Glessner still nailed the game-winning 24-yard kick. Glessner was later named Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week, going 5 for 5 in kicks against NAU.
WR Taco Dowler
MSU has been very high on the Billings West graduate all season, both as a punt returner and out wide at receiver. He has made the most of his reps on offense this season, such as his 64-yard catch to set up the game-winning field goal against NAU. Dowler has made five catches for 95 yards this season.
Impact Players: Cal Poly
LB David Meyer
While the Cal Poly defense has struggled mightily this season, Meyer has been one of the few bright spots. The linebacker leads the team in total tackles (66) and sacks (3.5) this season. He’ll be one of the key players looking to contain Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott and this potent Bobcats rushing attack.
WR Chris Coleman
If there is a gamebreaker on Cal Poly’s side, it would be Coleman. The graduate transfer wide receiver currently leads the Big Sky Conference in both receptions (54) and receiving yards (854) and has scored four touchdowns. Coleman could be a challenge for an MSU secondary that struggled at times against Northern Arizona’s passing attack last week.
QB Spencer Brasch
Despite some inconsistencies throwing the ball (157 of 275 for 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions), Brasch has still shown to be an effective passer at times this season. Brasch currently ranks fifth in the Big Sky in passing yards (1,909) and the Mustangs are second in passing yards per game (301.3). Four different receivers have 20-plus catches this season as well.
Key facts
— No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 41-38 road victory over Northern Arizona last Saturday.
— Cal Poly is coming off a 57-0 road loss to No. 16 Montana last Saturday, putting the Mustangs at 1-8 on the season.
— Cal Poly leads the all-time series against MSU 10-8, but the Bobcats are 4-1 since the Mustangs joined the Big Sky (2011).
— MSU has won 25 of its previous 30 games, which is tied for the second-best stretch in program history (25-5 in 1976-78).
— With the Bobcats at 8-1, MSU has clinched its fourth-straight winning season, which is the longest stretch in program history.
— Cal Poly ranks 11th in the Big Sky in both scoring offense (18.2 points per game) and scoring defense (39.2 points allowed per game). The Mustangs have also given up 25 sacks, which is tied for 102nd in the FCS.
— MSU currently ranks first in the Big Sky and second in the FCS in rushing offense, with 288.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, Cal Poly ranks 10th in the Big Sky and 112th in the FCS in rushing defense (217.9 yards per game).
Bottom Line
No. 3 Montana State was given a bit of a scare after the Bobcats surrendered a 17-point lead to Northern Arizona on the road last weekend. The Lumberjacks took momentum — and the lead — into the second half, putting up 522 yards of total offense. It even took a last-second field goal to secure the win for MSU, which left plenty to be desired on both offense and defense throughout the game. Thankfully for the Bobcats — who are tied for first in the Big Sky with Sacramento State at 6-0 in conference play — they have a get-right opportunity against a struggling Cal Poly team.
The Mustangs are currently in a rebuild in year three of head coach Beau Baldwin’s tenure. This season, Cal Poly is the sole Big Sky team still yet to win a conference game (0-6), standing at 1-8 overall. Cal Poly has put up respectable numbers on offense (301.3 passing yards per game), but have been inconsistent scoring-wise. The defense has had an even tougher time, ranked last in the Big Sky in total defense (528.7 yards allowed per game).
While Cal Poly has played some teams close this season — including NAU, Northern Colorado and Idaho State — this shouldn’t be much of a contest for MSU. The game should be a perfect tune-up for the highly anticipated Brawl of the Wild next week.
The Pick
Montana State 48
Cal Poly 10
