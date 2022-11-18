The Basics
Time, date, place: 12 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 23 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 21-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Bobby Hauck
Record: 35-15 Year: 5th
Hauck previously coached UM from 2003-09, amassing a record of 80-17 and three FCS title game appearances. He also spent eight total years coaching at UNLV and San Diego State.
Impact players: Montana State
SS Rylan Ortt
After missing the first eight games of this season due to suspension and later reinstatement issues, Ortt returned to the Bobcats’ starting lineup. Ortt has contributed 14 total tackles across the past two games, even leading MSU in tackles against Cal Poly (seven total). The Missoula Sentinel graduate will look to continue shaking off the rust when he faces the Grizzlies.
WR Marqui Johnson
Johnson has spent the previous two months transitioning to running back — a position he played in high school — and that paid off in explosive fashion against Cal Poly. Along with four first-half touchdowns, Johnson finished with 242 yards on 13 carries. He was later named both the FCS and co-Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week.
DE Ben Seymour
Seymour has been a starter for this rebuilt defensive line all season alongside Brody Grebe, Sebastian Valdez and Blake Schmidt. One of his biggest plays this year came against Cal Poly, where Seymour scooped up the fumble and returned it for a 26-yard touchdown. Through 10 games, Seymour has 23 total tackles, two sacks and two fumble recoveries.
Impact Players: Montana
RB Nick Ostmo
With the departure of Marcus Knight to the transfer portal, Montana will need other tailbacks to step up. Luckily for the Grizzlies, they have Ostmo, who ran for a combined 367 yards and five touchdowns in the past two games. In total, Ostmo leads UM in rushing with 704 yards and seven touchdowns on 116 carries this season.
LB Patrick O’Connell
The expectations for O’Connell entering this season were astronomical after being named first team All-Big Sky in 2021 and the 2022 Preseason Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. He’s lived up to the hype as well, leading the conference in both sacks (eight) and tackles for loss (12.5). He’s also tied for third on UM in total tackles (45) and has two interceptions.
QB Lucas Johnson
Johnson has dealt with injuries all season, including an apparent hamstring injury last week against Eastern Washington. However, he’s been one of the best quarterbacks in the Big Sky when healthy, with 1,720 passing yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. He also has seven rushing touchdowns this season.
Key facts
— No. 3 Montana State is coming off a 72-28 road victory over Cal Poly last Saturday.
— No. 13 Montana is coming off a 63-7 road win over Eastern Washington last Saturday, putting the Grizzlies at 7-3 on the season.
— UM leads the all-time series 74-45-5 and won the most recent matchup 29-10 in Missoula (2021). MSU has won four out of the last five games in the rivalry.
— The Cat-Griz series is one of the most-played rivalries in all of college football (124 meetings). The series trails only Oregon-Oregon State (125 meetings) in rivalries west of the Mississippi River.
— The Bobcats average 44 points per game, which is third-best among FCS teams. MSU has scored 37-plus points in all but one game this season (28 points against Oregon State).
— UM has won its previous two games by a combined margin of 120-7, powered by 1,299 total yards of offense. The Grizzlies also have the No. 2 scoring offense (38.9 points per game) and No. 1 scoring defense (14.9 points allowed per game) in the Big Sky Conference.
— At least one MSU player has rushed for 100-plus yards in each game this season. Three players have rushed for 200-plus yards in a game (Sean Chambers, Tommy Mellott, Marqui Johnson).
Bottom Line
Playoff spots, a conference title and bragging rights — all on the line in the upcoming 124th edition of the Brawl of the Wild.
For No. 3 Montana State, it will help having quarterback Sean Chambers back in the lineup. Chambers not only helps take hits off Tommy Mellott, but also adds yet another dimension to this elite rushing attack. MSU’s defense will also look to continue improving, despite linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and, potentially, defensive end Brody Grebe being sidelined. With a win against its historic rival, MSU could be looking at a top-four seed in the playoffs and a share of the Big Sky title.
Meanwhile, arguably the biggest question mark for No. 13 Montana is its quarterback. Lucas Johnson went out with an injury against Eastern Washington, yet is listed atop the Grizzlies’ depth chart this week. If he plays, it will be a massive boost to UM’s chances in this game and the Grizzlies’ playoff hopes. Either way, UM can rely on its aggressive defense that has kept the team afloat all season, led by linebacker Patrick O’Connell and safety Robby Hauck. Outside of Oregon State, this will arguably be the best defense MSU will face during the regular season.
This will surely be an incredible display by both sides, especially with so much on the line. In this case — especially since the game is in Bozeman — the slight edge goes to MSU’s explosive offense and that bend-don’t-break defense.
The Pick
Montana State 41
Montana 35
