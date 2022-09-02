The Basics
Time, date, place: 6 p.m., Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: ABC Montana/SWX in Billings/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 98 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 12-3 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Gary Goff
Record: 0-0 Year: 1st
Before arriving at McNeese State, Goff spent three seasons as Valdosta State’s head coach. He previously served as Tiffin University’s head coach after holding various assistant roles at West Virginia Wesleyan, Princeton, New Mexico State and Southeastern Louisiana.
Impact players: Montana State
QB Tommy Mellott
After breaking out during Montana State’s FCS playoffs run last season, Mellott will be the Bobcats’ starter entering the 2022 season. Mellott proved to be an effective rusher with 716 yards and 10 touchdowns, but MSU will figure to scale that back this season to keep him healthy. As Mellott enters his first Gold Rush as a starter and captain, he’ll look to continue growing as a quarterback.
WR Ravi Alston
As leading receiver Lance McCutcheon exits, players like Alston will look to step into that playmaking role. The 6-3, 203-pound St. John’s (Minnesota) transfer will start in the X-spot and will be a threat out wide in the Bobcats’ passing attack. Alston was an All-American at St. John’s and finished his career with 153 catches for 2,350 yards and 22 touchdowns.
DB Ty Okada
Anchoring a defense that lost several starters, Okada steps back into his starting role as the Bobcats’ nickelback. The 5-11, 200-pound Okada was named second team All-Big Sky and finished with 78 tackles, six tackles for loss, six pass breakups and two interceptions last season. Okada is one of four team captains as well and will be a valuable leader for the Bobcats in 2022.
Impact Players: McNeese State
RB Deonta McMahon
With some uncertainty at quarterback, the McNeese State offense may rely heavily on McMahon. The senior tailback was the Cowboys’ leading rusher from 2021, finishing with 558 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. The 5-9, 185-pound McMahon also proved capable of catching the ball out of the backfield, with 27 receptions for 232 receiving yards last season.
LB Kordell Williams
The defensive front seven was one of McNeese State’s strengths last season, largely in part due to Williams. The 5-10, 205-pound linebacker was the Cowboys’ leading tackler in 2021 with 100 total tackles — the first McNeese player to do so in three seasons. He’ll look to replicate that success in 2022, starting in the season opener against the Bobcats.
WR/PR Mason Pierce
It’s no surprise Pierce was named a preseason All-Southland player as both a wide receiver and returner, as he’s a bit of a Swiss Army knife on offense and special teams. The 5-9, 156-pound Pierce finished with 30 catches for 362 yards and five touchdowns, along with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. Pierce also saw carries out of the backfield.
Key facts
— The Bobcats enter the 2022 season after a 12-3 record and FCS national championship game appearance in 2021. Montana State fell to North Dakota State 38-10 in the title game.
— Montana State and McNeese State have met once before — in the first round of the FCS playoffs, with the Cowboys winning 21-14 on Nov. 30, 2002.
— McNeese State is a combined 17-12 against Big Sky opponents all-time.
— The Bobcats will open the season with Gold Rush for the first time since the 2018 season. In that game, Montana State defeated Western Illinois 26-23 on Aug. 30, 2018.
— Montana State named its four captains for the 2022 season: quarterback Tommy Mellott, fullback RJ Fitzgerald, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly and defensive back Ty Okada. Those four are also part of the Bobcats’ leadership group, the Cats Council.
— Gary Goff enters his first season as McNeese State’s head coach after a successful stint at Division II Valdosta State, which featured a 22-3 record and back-to-back Gulf South Conference titles. Goff also brings six assistants with him to McNeese State — assistant head coach/offensive line coach Ryan Allgood, special teams coordinator Thomas Reese, quarterbacks coach Phillip Ely, linebackers coach Dwight Jackson, defensive backs coach Mike Johnson and defensive line coach Marc Yellock.
— McNeese added 58 new players to the roster this past offseason, including 15 transfers. Leading that group is starting quarterback Cam Ransom, who is a Georgia Southern transfer, and quarterback Knox Kadum, a Virginia Tech transfer, who will also see snaps on Saturday.
Bottom Line
Coming off a national title game appearance, Montana State will look to continue finding success in head coach Brent Vigen’s second season. The Bobcats will get a chance to start off on the right foot at Bobcat Stadium against McNeese State, a team undergoing plenty of roster turnover with a first-year head coach. That’s resulted in some uncertainty on Montana State’s part when it comes to preparation.
At the same time, the Cowboys are coming off a 4-7 season and the Bobcats still retain several key returners from 2021, along with transfers looking to make immediate impacts. Montana State should be able to capitalize on that continuity with another offseason in Vigen’s system. Even without star running back Isaiah Ifanse and four new starters on the offensive line, the Bobcats’ offense should still be effective in the season opener.
The Pick
Montana State 42
McNeese State 14
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.