The Basics
Time, date, place: 2 p.m. MT, Saturday, Bobcat Stadium
TV: MTN/ESPN+
Radio: Bobcat Radio Network
Weather: 63 degrees
COACHES
Coach Brent Vigen
Record: 16-4 Year: 2nd
Vigen was previously the offensive coordinator at Wyoming for seven seasons before coming to MSU in 2021. Earlier in his career he served as an assistant coach at North Dakota State.
Coach Charlie Ragle
Record: 0-5 Year: 1st
Before being hired by ISU in December 2021, Ragle spent a decade in the Pac-12 as special teams coordinator and tight ends coach at Arizona and California.
Impact players: Montana State
LB Nolan Askelson
MSU has created an effective three-man rotation at middle linebacker with Danny Uluilakepa, Callahan O’Reilly and Nolan Askelson to keep all three fresh. Askelson, who is essentially the third starter, had another effective game with eight tackles against UC Davis. Through five games, he’s the Bobcats’ fourth-leading tackler (23 total), along with an interception and pass breakup.
QB Sean Chambers
Chambers took full advantage of his first start at MSU, putting up over 400 yards of total offense and accounting for five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing). He was later named both the FCS and co-Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts. Chambers currently leads the FCS in rushing touchdowns (12) and with Tommy Mellott’s status questionable as of the middle of the week for Saturday’s game, Chambers may need to step up once again.
WR Clevan Thomas Jr.
Through the first four games this season, Thomas hadn’t gotten many touches in MSU’s offense (five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown, along with four carries for 5 yards). But the Kentucky transfer got to showcase his ability to be a vertical threat against UC Davis, putting up three catches for 62 yards and a 29-yard touchdown that helped swing momentum back in the Bobcats’ favor. Thomas will look to continue being a key contributor to this passing attack.
Impact Players: Idaho State
LB Charles Ike
Through five games, Ike is the leading tackler on the Bengals’ defense (43 total), which also ranks fifth in the Big Sky. He also led ISU with 12 total tackles and an interception — the first of his career — against Montana last week. Ike will be among the first line of defense against an MSU rushing attack that ranks among the best in the nation (296.4 rushing yards per game).
WR Xavier Guillory
For an offense that hasn’t exactly lit up scoreboards (15.6 points per game), Guillory has been one of the few bright spots. The sophomore wide receiver leads ISU with 27 receptions for 463 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also ranked first in the Big Sky in receiving yards, tied for third in receptions and tied for fourth in receiving touchdowns. He’ll certainly be a focal point for MSU’s secondary as ISU looks to get its passing game going.
QB Sagan Gronauer
Following injuries to starting quarterback Tyler Vander Waal and backup Hunter Hays, third-stringer Gronauer was thrust into the starting role against Montana. In his first start of the season, Gronauer went 25 of 46 for 299 yards, one touchdown and one interception. If Hays isn’t ready to go against the Bobcats, Gronauer will have another difficult task facing MSU’s aggressive defensive line.
Key facts
— No. 4 Montana State is coming off a 41-24 victory over UC Davis last Saturday. That marked the Bobcats’ 15th-straight home win.
— With a win Saturday, MSU would tie the program’s home win streak with 16 games in a row (1956-59).
— Idaho State is coming off a 28-20 home loss to No. 3 Montana last Saturday, putting the Bengals at 0-5 this season.
— MSU leads the all-time series with ISU 48-31-3. The Bobcats are also 31-10-3 when playing in Bozeman.
— ISU is winless in its previous 14 matchups with top-5 teams. The Bengals’ last win over a top-5 team came against No. 5 Eastern Washington in 2005 (34-20). ISU’s last win over a ranked team was last season against No. 7 UC Davis (27-21).
— MSU is also 56-29-3 all-time in homecoming games, with a 12-2 record against ISU.
— MSU quarterback Sean Chambers leads the FCS in rushing touchdowns with 12 this season. As a team, the Bobcats rank third in the FCS in rushing offense (296.4 yards per game).
— Following cornerback James Campbell’s interception against UC Davis, MSU is tied for third in the Big Sky in interceptions this season (five total).
Bottom Line
Montana State once again showed its resilience as a team in last week’s win over UC Davis. Without starting quarterback Tommy Mellott, the Bobcats leaned on Sean Chambers, who just happened to play his best game of the season. The defense was still giving up big plays and Chambers threw a couple passes that should’ve been picked off, but again, MSU made enough plays to get the job done.
Next up is Idaho State, a team that put up an admirable fight at home against Montana last week. The Bengals may be winless this season (0-5) and playing a third-string quarterback, but MSU doesn’t plan to take them lightly in this homecoming game. ISU still has some talent on offense — led by receivers Xavier Guillory, Cyrus Wallace and Christian Fredericksen, along with running back Raiden Hunter — and on defense, led by linebacker Charles Ike.
But if this MSU team truly has championship aspirations, these are the types of games that should be easy victories. Expect the Bobcats to roll here.
The Pick
Montana State 35
Idaho State 14
