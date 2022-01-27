Christian Anaya had opportunities to play football close to his Arizona home, in places that aren’t freezing in December. The wide receiver signed with Montana State.
To understand why Anaya chose to play for a school far away from home in a much colder climate, the key word to focus on is not “home” or “freezing.” It’s “December.”
Many Division I colleges gave Anaya the chance to be a key contributor. Only one offered the realistic expectation of playing into the 12th month of the year. The senior at Hamilton High in Chandler, Arizona, will happily tolerate some snow if it comes during a deep playoff run.
“The way the program’s heading really took a turn on me and really made me want to be a part of the program,” Anaya told 406mtsports.com last week.
Anaya is a three-star prospect who got offers from Big Sky schools Northern Arizona, Northern Colorado, Portland State and Southern Utah. Football Bowl Subdivision programs Arizona, Arizona State and Fresno State didn’t offer him but expressed interest, he said. So MSU, which lost to North Dakota State in the FCS title game earlier this month, had serious competition for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound wideout.
MSU’s coaches “recruited me very well,” Anaya said. More than anything, they kept in constant contact with him. MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal, who recruits Arizona, began his correspondence with Anaya not by texting about football, but about a Los Angeles Lakers game, Anaya said.
“You could tell he was just a great guy,” Anaya said. “He talked about football, but he obviously cared about my life, my family, my hobbies, everything I’ve done outside of football, which really stuck with me.”
The Bobcats offered Anaya a full-ride scholarship over the summer, when Anaya attended MSU’s camp.
“That day in camp, he was clearly the best receiver,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said after Anaya signed on Dec. 15, early signing day. “No matter who lined up with him, he was going to get open, he was going to catch the football. Ran well, showed really good body control, really good hands.”
Anaya didn’t commit until late November, a couple weeks after he took an unofficial visit to Bozeman. He was in attendance for MSU’s 20-13 senior day win over Idaho on Nov. 13.
Anaya had previously gone to a couple of NAU home games, which “were not sold out at all,” he said. All eight of MSU’s 2021 home games (all wins) were sold out, and 19,447 people packed Bobcat Stadium on Nov. 13.
“That really sold me, just seeing how many fans were there,” Anaya said. “The atmosphere was crazy. I was like, ‘God, I want to play here.’”
Anaya said his top 40-yard dash time is 4.44 seconds. He helped Hamilton earn a national ranking and reach the AIA state championship open division semifinals, where the Huskies lost to finish the season with an 11-1 record. Anaya led his team by wide margins in receptions (87), receiving yards (996) and touchdowns (17), and he added 87 yards and a TD on the ground.
Anaya described himself as an “all-around” receiver. He highlighted his hands and his ability to create space, and he said he’s good at making people miss in the open field. His time playing cornerback and safety at Hamilton helped him better understand coverages and how to manipulate defenses, he said.
“Really excited about what Christian brings to the table,” Vigen said. “He’s got a frame that can be built upon, and we just feel like he’s going to get bigger and faster. He’s already got the foundational skills of all the things we’re looking for at receiver.”
Anaya expects to contribute as soon as he gets to Bozeman in the summer, hoping to help fill the void left by record-setting All-Big Sky receiver Lance McCutcheon.
MSU will play at NAU next season on Nov. 5, a “homecoming” for Anaya, as he described it. The trip might also be a good reminder for why he signed with a school more than 1,000 miles north of Chandler.
NAU hasn’t played in December since 2003, five years into the tenure of newly hired Montana State-Northern coach Jerome Souers. MSU has reached December playoff games in each of the past three seasons. As they showed in 2021, the Bobcats have intentions of extending future seasons into January.
“I’m super excited and ready to play,” Anaya said. “Can’t wait to be a Bobcat.”