Idaho State football announced Wednesday it hired defensive line coach Byron Hout, who comes to the Bengals after five years at Montana State.
Hout, who’ll also be the recruiting coordinator, replaces Lei Talamaivao, who resigned midway through the six-game spring 2021 season.
“By all accounts (from) everybody that we talked to, he was (Montana State’s) best coach,” Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie said. “Everyone said, ‘I can’t believe they let their best coach go.’ Well, that’s our gain right there. Byron brings a lot of experience in the conference to our staff.”
Hout, originally from Lake City, Idaho, played four years at Boise State and went on to serve one year as a defensive graduate assistant at Washington State and three more in the same position at his alma mater.
From there, he became the defensive line coach at Montana State. Under Hout and head coach Jeff Choate, a former defensive line coach at Washington, the Bobcats developed one of the best defensive lines in the Big Sky.
Montana State finished third in the conference in sacks, rushing defense and total defense in 2019. Star defensive end Bryce Sterk, a Washington transfer, led the Big Sky in sacks with 15 as the Bobcats finished 11-4 and made it to the FCS semifinals.
“We have a motto that it starts up front,” Hout said. “If you think about it, they make everybody on the team better, they can make the O-line better, they can put pressure on the quarterback. So you’re gonna have to have a great defensive line. And I think having a great defensive line is essential to winning a Big Sky championship, winning a national championship.”
Hout wasn’t retained at Montana State when the Bobcats hired former Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen in February to replace Choate, who left to become a co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Texas.
At Montana State, Hout ran a three-man front similar to what Idaho State has preferred under Phenicie and defensive coordinator Roger Cooper.
“It’s the same odd-front scheme, a lot of the techniques can get implemented here,” Hout said. “I knew that would be a great chance for me to come here and be successful.”
Former Bengals wide receiver Hagen Graves, who coached the outside receivers in the spring, will take over as the full-time receivers coach.
“I’ve been on kind of a long journey, playing here and now actually getting this opportunity,” Graves said.
“It’s something I’ve always worked for and I’ve always wanted. It’s been awesome.”
Another recent alumnus, former quarterback Tanner Gueller, will move up from general offensive assistant to tight ends coach.
Between the three of them, Hout, Graves and Gueller will cover the multiple roles of Aaron Prier, who served as the inside receivers/tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator before leaving to coach running backs at Eastern Washington in early May.
Paea Moala, who like Graves and Gueller played for the Bengals and graduated after the 2018 season, will serve as a defensive assistant focusing on the defensive line, as well as replace Gueller as the team’s video coordinator.
ISU still has one open position for an offensive assistant.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.