Between time spent in coaches offices, at classes and on the practice field, Brent Vigen wonders if Matthew McKay has even a spare minute left in a day.McKay transferred to Montana State from North Carolina State with the intent of becoming the Bobcats' starting quarterback following the 2019 season. He wanted to stand out through his work ethic. He hoped his new teammates would follow his lead.McKay often sought an open computer at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse and immersed himself in countless hours of film. He desired to learn about the position. Sometimes, McKay learned from professionals like Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson in hopes of adding aspects of their skills to his own game. Others, he watched for defensive schemes or for wide receiver concepts, taking notes along the way.This is part of the reason McKay remains MSU’s leading quarterback midway through fall camp. Through he’s been with the team for well over a year, he still hasn’t seen the field. So he’s seeking to learn and set an example for those around him.Vigen, the Bobcats’ head coach who’s worked with multiple NFL quarterbacks in his career, has been impressed.“Really being devoted to all the ins and outs of our offense,” Vigen said. “He’s pretty committed to what he’s trying to get accomplished here.”McKay, a junior, played six games at NC State in 2019 and completed 86 of 150 passes for 910 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. But he felt it best to explore other options.McKay considered Western Carolina and some Historically Black Colleges and Universities. But he visited MSU during one of its FCS playoff games in 2019 and was enchanted by the atmosphere around the program.“It was just something different,” McKay said. “It was something pretty far away, and I just wanted to explore more and see what’s on the other side of the country. And I saw they were winning games and I saw the winning formula and everything they stood for … and just our core values, and that’s something that I wanted to be a part of.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay lets off a pass during the Sonny Holland Classic on April 24 at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Not long after he chose to move to Bozeman, lockdowns during the coronavirus pandemic began. And when he hoped life might have returned to normal, MSU’s fall season was called off. A few months later, then-Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate left for Texas and Vigen took over.That, though, was nothing new to McKay. Having worked with several coaches in the past, he wasn’t ecstatic. Yet the adjustment felt natural. He wanted to give Vigen and his new schemes a chance. He believed his past experiences prepared him for this.Vigen was sympathetic with McKay for not having played for his new team in 2020. The coach believed the time off was a fresh start for all of MSU’s quarterbacks. However, McKay viewed his MSU career so far as a chance for him, as well as the whole program, to develop.“It was pretty tough at first,” McKay said of the past year. ”But I definitely think we’ve all grown from that. We’ve learned a lot from it.” Buy Now Montana State quarterback Matthew McKay talks to the media Aug. 5. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle When asked what he brings to the team, McKay didn’t point to his throwing or running talent. He believes his strength is relating to his teammates and helping them improve as he seeks to do the same.His favorite memories with the program are team bonding activities like white water rafting and hiking. When he finally steps foot on the field in a Bobcats game, he hopes his energy and passion for his team becomes clear.Vigen has seen that. He said he’s never questioned McKay’s work ethic. From lifting weights to practices, Vigen’s witnessed McKay’s progress.With a smile, McKay said his career goals are winning Big Sky and national titles. He recognizes his teammates yearn for that, too. He’s motivated to be beneficial on that quest.“Definitely taking it one day at a time,” McKay said. “Just leading the young guys. Taking a lot of notes. Watching a lot of film. Just trying to prove myself.”McKay has done that at MSU thus far. Vigen said McKay has the size, throwing prowess and running talent to be an impact quarterback.MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse said McKay has "a real good arm" and is accurate and smart as a passer. Ifanse added McKay rushing could be "a big threat" and has admired his ability to keep plays alive."He brings a bunch of leadership," Ifanse said. "If you need to make that big play, he'll make it. I'm excited to see him play this fall." 