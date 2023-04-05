Ty Okada took three deep breaths before exploding upwards on his second attempt in the vertical jump. As his right hand hit the 40.5-inch mark, he landed, pumped both arms and let out a “Let’s go, baby!” in front of nearby teammates and coaches.
The jump not only set the tone for the rest of Montana State’s Pro Day, but also served as an example of the former walk-on defensive back reaping the benefits of the past six years at MSU and the past 10 weeks training at Landow Performance in Centennial, Colorado.
“This is four, five, six years in the making of being disciplined in everything that I do outside of football even,” Okada said. “How you do one thing is how you do everything.
“Just keeping that mindset and being able to show the younger guys (still at MSU) like, ‘Hey, this can be done. No matter where you think you’re at, no matter where other people think you’re at, you can accomplish whatever you set your mind to.’”
Okada continued to impress as the day went on, including a 4.44-second 40-yard dash, a 10 feet, 9 inch broad jump and a 6.85-second three-cone drill. He said the confidence to put up those numbers has always been there, but it’s an “exciting time” to do that in front of NFL scouts.
“You put a lot of work into this and it’s nerve-racking,” Okada said. “So to be able to hit those numbers, it was just an incredible experience. And to be able to do that next to my brothers that I’ve played here for four, five, six years with, it was just storybook stuff.”
Eight athletes competed at MSU’s Pro Day Wednesday morning in front of scouts representing seven NFL teams. The list included defensive backs James Campbell, Jeffrey Manning Jr. and Tyrel Thomas; linebacker and Bozeman High graduate Callahan O’Reilly; wide receiver Willie Patterson and Okada. Montana Western wide receiver Trey Mounts and Rocky Mountain College defensive lineman Wes Moeai also competed at Pro Day.
Some of the other standout marks from the day included Campbell’s 40 time (4.44) and vertical (37 inches), O’Reilly’s bench press (24 reps) and vertical (37.5) and Patterson’s 40 time (4.65) and shuttle (4.28 seconds).
Campbell said he knew he could rely on his speed Wednesday, and focused on shoring up his start and hitting his top-end speed while training in his home state of Florida. He added that his football IQ and work ethic will also help him “tremendously” at the next level.
Campbell also said feeding off the energy of his teammates at Pro Day and “competing with them one last time” was an added bonus. O’Reilly said it was “super fun” to see some familiar faces and Patterson said he felt an adrenaline rush when walking back onto the field in Bobcat Stadium.
“It felt like a Saturday night, ready to go,” Patterson said.
The wideout said he felt especially proud of his work in the shuttle and position drills, which included catching passes from MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott. Patterson added that he wished he could have ran more routes to show off his versatility, but was still proud of how he showcased his “short-area quickness,” explosiveness and ball skills.
It also helped getting advice from former teammates like Lance McCutcheon, Daniel Hardy and Kevin Kassis in the lead up to Pro Day. McCutcheon and Hardy are currently with the Los Angeles Rams and Kassis was briefly a member of the Seattle Seahawks last season.
Patterson said McCutcheon told him to stay relaxed on Pro Day, while Kassis informed him about some of the nuances of training camp invites and the business side of the NFL.
“(They said) this is just to see how athletic and fast you are, but that doesn’t mean how good you are at football,” Patterson said. “So don’t let it beat you down if you didn’t like your times or if you didn’t like what you did out there because (there are) 4.3 guys that can’t catch a ball or you got 4.6 guys that can really go, like a Cooper Kupp.”
O’Reilly received similar advice from former teammates McCutcheon, current Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen and current New Orleans Saint Lewis Kidd. Andersen was in attendance Wednesday, and went through some position drills with O’Reilly before Pro Day as well.
“(They said to) just to believe in yourself, to trust the training, to trust the work that you’ve put in and just come out here and have fun with the guys,” O’Reilly said. “Enjoy the moment and that’s kind of what I tried to do.”
There is still some time for this group of Bobcats to enjoy each moment, with the NFL Draft — set for April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri — just over three weeks away. O’Reilly added that he’ll likely continue working out in MSU’s weight room “for a little while longer.”
With that in mind, several players reflected on this being the final time they compete at Bobcat Stadium. Patterson called Pro Day a “roller coaster of events,” while Okada said it felt special with everyone “out here practicing like we’ve been doing since we were 6 years old.”
“This group and I have been through a lot,” Okada said. “And so for it to come full circle like this and to be able to show out in front of professional scouts and chase that childhood dream that we’ve all had, it was just an awesome experience.”
