Montana State head coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday.

Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.

“Progress from Saturday, and that’s what you want to see,” Vigen said. “It’s our hope that he can continue to make progress through the next couple of days so that next week (against Idaho State) he’s able to be active.”

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

