Notebook: South Dakota State preparing for Montana State's fearsome but battered defense, dangerous offense By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Dec 16, 2021 In a football season full of questions about Montana State's offense, most of the uncertainty now surrounds the defense.MSU nose tackle Chase Benson and nickelback Ty Okada got injured in the first half of Saturday's 42-19 FCS quarterfinal win over Sam Houston, and they didn't return. Linebacker Troy Andersen played the whole game but was in pain for much of the second half.“We’re probably in wait-and-see mode with everybody that you’d suspect was a little banged up out of that game,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said Monday. Absences from any of those three players could sink the eighth-seeded Bobcats (11-2) in their semifinal game against South Dakota State (11-3) this Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. MSU might struggle to win against the balanced Jackrabbits even if those three play.But if any defense can overcome three major injuries, it’s MSU’s.“Montana State has 11 guys that are really, really good,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier told reporters Tuesday. “They’re well-coached. They play as hard as any defense I’ve seen.”SDSU is coming off a 35-21 quarterfinal win at Villanova, an impressive offensive feat considering the Wildcats have the eighth-best total defense in the FCS.Pierre Strong, a HERO Sports first-team All-American running back and the FCS’ leading rusher, and 2020-21 freshman All-American Isaiah Davis have led SDSU to the FCS’ eighth-best rushing offense (two spots behind MSU).Strong left the Villanova game with a head injury, but the Jacks expect him to be back on Saturday, according to the Brookings (South Dakota) Register.Among MSU’s many strong defensive players is true freshman cornerback Simeon Woodard, who Vigen called a “steadying force” and a “godsend” considering all the injuries at that position (other starting corner Eric Zambrano missed the Sam Houston game with an injury but will be back this week, Vigen said). Defensive end Daniel Hardy is a first-team All-American thanks to 14 sacks and 20½ tackles for loss this season, both top-five marks in program history.More pressure will be important against SDSU’s passing offense led by quarterback Chris Oladokun (2,849 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions) and wide receiver Jaxon Janke (66 catches, 1,061 yards, five TDs).“If we’re calling a pass play and we’re trying to hit Jaxon Janke 45 yards down the field, there’s a risk there because you have to block for a longer time,” Stiegelmeier said. “It starts with our big guys up front.”Despite MSU’s injury issues, Stiegelmeier suspects the Bobcats have enough talent and depth to make it hard for SDSU’s offense to find an advantage.“I watch all their formations, how they defend all formations, and there are no advantages,” he said.SDSU mindful of MSU’s offensive weaponsStiegelmeier said “it’s a little tougher” preparing for the Bobcats because their current starting QB, Tommy Mellott, was a backup for the first 11 games. To make matters tougher, Mellott has played well in his two starts.On Saturday against Sam Houston, the freshman from Butte rushed for two TDs while passing for two more scores and catching another. He threw for 161 yards and rushed for 73.“Just in looking at his age and the number of games, I’d say he’s way ahead of the curve in terms of playmaking and what looks like a comfortable feeling in the offense,” Stiegelmeier said. “He’s a great athlete — I mean a great athlete — so there’s nothing that concerns me more as a defensive coach than a quarterback that has the type of speed and agility and athletic ability as that young man has.”Two of Mellott’s six completions at Sam Houston were to Lance McCutcheon, who out-muscled and out-leaped his defender to make each catch: the first for a 30-yard gain, the second for a 68-yard TD. SDSU gave up some similar catches in the first half against Villanova, and the Jacks adjusted by playing more zone, Stiegelmeier said.Stopping the run on Saturday will be tough against MSU’s read option-heavy offense. Mellott has been excellent when he keeps the ball, and his backfield mate is Isaiah Ifanse, a second-team All-American whose 1,539 rushing yards are a single-season MSU record and trail only Strong and ETSU’s Quay Holmes among FCS players. Stiegelmeier said Ifanse has “the whole package”: speed, power and the ability to make defenders miss.“If you can stop the run, it’s twofold. Yes, you make them somewhat one-dimensional, but it’s also discouraging because running the football is the physical part of the game we play,” Stiegelmeier said. “If we’re able to do that, I think it’ll have a huge impact on the game.”Stiegelmeier, Vigen looking forward to reunionWhen Vigen was a senior tight end at North Dakota State in 1997, Stiegelmeier was hired by SDSU as head coach, a position he’s held for 25 years and counting (he recently signed a contract extension).Vigen spent the next 16 years at NDSU as an assistant coach, so he grew very familiar with Stiegelmeier, who has led the Jacks to 10 straight FCS playoff appearances.“A lot of respect for what he’s done with that program,” Vigen said Monday. “Back and forth quite a bit in my time at NDSU, and he’s continued to raise their profile.”Stiegelmeier also complimented Vigen for the success he’s enjoyed in his first year at MSU. Vigen finished fifth in Eddie Robinson Award voting; the FCS coach of the year honor went to Jackson State’s Deion Sanders.“What that program is with a new coaching staff, a lot of new coaches, I think is remarkable,” Stiegelmeier said. “He said to his players, ‘I believe in you; believe in me,’ and it’s evident that’s happened, whereas a lot of coaches don’t do that. They make guys earn their keep and try to get rid of guys because they didn’t recruit them.”Stiegelmeier is looking forward to chatting with Vigen before and after Saturday’s game.“It means more when you coach against somebody you know,” Stiegelmeier said.Jacks not broken by 2021 grindAfter the quarterfinal loss, Sam Houston coach KC Keeler said his team “ran out of gas.”The Bearkats played 22 games in 10 months because the 2020 FCS season was postponed to this past spring. MSU didn’t play a single game last season, and Keeler believes the disparity contributed to Saturday’s result.Stiegelmeier hasn’t seen severe fatigue in his team, although SDSU “cut 40 minutes out of a number of practices” to refresh players’ bodies and minds, he said.Perhaps the Jacks, who have played 24 games since February, will also run out of gas against MSU, but they’ve shown few signs of doing so. They’ve won six of their last seven games, including a 27-19 win over fellow FCS semifinalist North Dakota State, which will host James Madison on Friday night. In that seven-game stretch, SDSU’s loss came on a Hail Mary against South Dakota.The Jacks’ previous two playoff games were on the road against fourth-seeded Sacramento State and fifth-seeded Villanova. They outscored the Wildcats 21-0 in the second half.The Jacks played Sam Houston in the spring FCS title game, and they lost on a touchdown with 16 seconds left."Our guys are embracing a chance to get back to Frisco," Stiegelmeier said.