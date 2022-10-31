After missing the first eight weeks of the season, strong safety Rylan Ortt has been reinstated and cleared to play by the NCAA, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said.
Ortt, who was listed as MSU’s starting strong safety coming out of spring ball, was suspended for the first five games after failing a drug test during last season’s playoff run. He’s missed the previous three games due to complications in his reinstatement process.
Vigen said the Bobcats are glad to finally have Ortt back.
“It doesn’t discredit Rhedi (Short) and Kendric (Bailey) who have played in front of him,” Vigen said, “but we feel that Rylan will allow our defense to take a step forward. He’s very anxious to get out there, so I know we’re really excited for him.”
Wide receiver Coy Steel, who has been practicing with the team for the past three to four weeks, is also on this week’s depth chart. He is listed as a backup at the “H” spot. Steel hasn’t played since suffering a knee injury during a punt return against Portland State on Sept. 25, 2021.
Vigen said Steel is healthier now than even last season after a “long road” to recovery. He added that Steel contemplated giving up football after the injury, but changed his mind after seeing progress last November.
“I couldn’t be more excited for the plays he’s going to be able to make and truly end on his terms,” Vigen said. “Having him out there will be a boost for our guys because Coy, he’s one of our best leaders. He doesn’t say much, but when he does it’s thoughtful and it’s coming from a good place.”
Cole Sain is also listed as Omar Aigbedion’s backup at right guard on the latest depth chart. Sain previously injured his leg against Northern Colorado.
Elsewhere, Vigen said MSU anticipates quarterback Sean Chambers to return to the field soon, but is still a “work in progress.” Wide receiver Taco Dowler was also named the starter at the “H” spot in place of Clevan Thomas Jr., who also missed the WSU game. Vigen declined to comment further on Thomas’ situation.
Running back Lane Sumner is in a “week to week” situation, Vigen said, after limping off the field against WSU. Sumner has fought through injuries all season, yet has put up 450 rushing yards on 73 carries and eight catches for 91 yards in four games.
Fullback Jaharie Martin has also been making progress and the “best case scenario” for his recovery would be returning in two to three weeks, Vigen said. Martin has been running in practice, Vigen added, and will have to show he can play on special teams coverage units before returning to a game.
MSU takes advantage
of bye week
Entering the bye this past week, MSU did its best to rest up.
Some local players got to go home, such as fullback RJ Fitzgerald, who went back to Dillon to visit family and watch his old high school football team play. Coaches spread out across the country to recruit. All involved got a head start on preparations for the Bobcats’ next game against Northern Arizona.
But when it came to practice, MSU honed in on cleaning up the fundamentals, linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said, which can “help win you games” during this final stretch of the regular season.
“We’re the kind of team where we just want to keep getting better and I think everyone really approached it the right way,” O’Reilly said.
Vigen added that the team also worked on special teams after a physical win over No. 5 Weber State on Oct. 22.
“We didn’t tackle real well in that Weber game in part because of leverage and positioning,” Vigen said. “I know that was an emphasis within our special teams work last week. And continuing just to go through our depth chart and see who will make those coverage teams, in particular, the best.”
Vigen said this team is looking to improve in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — which includes players both performing on the field and taking care of their bodies off it. Veteran players have to continue “being conscious” of what they need to improve on, Vigen said, and younger players must continue stepping into more prominent roles.
“When you have a lot to play for in November, I think you naturally chase that a little bit differently,” Vigen said. “When you don’t have a lot to play for in November, I think that’s a lot more complicated.
“We have a lot to play for, so I think our guys are very driven right now to do whatever each individual can. And I think collectively that gives us that opportunity we’re looking for.”
A look ahead to Northern Arizona
NAU is also coming off a bye week and a victory after defeating Idaho State 24-10 at home on Oct. 22.
The Lumberjacks, who host the Bobcats this weekend, have notably hosted just three home games so far. MSU hasn’t played NAU since Sept. 28, 2019 (a 49-31 win) and hasn’t played in Flagstaff since Nov. 11, 2017 (a 37-36 loss).
Vigen likened NAU’s J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome to similar domes he’s coached at before, such as the UNI-Dome (Northern Iowa) and The DakotaDome (South Dakota), that can get “really noisy” with a good crowd.
Despite the challenge of playing in a new environment, Vigen doesn’t expect his team to be fazed.
“I think a new venue is always just that: the surroundings are a little bit different,” Vigen said.
Offensively, the Lumberjacks are led by quarterback RJ Martinez. After being named the Big Sky Freshman of the Year in 2021, Martinez is 202 of 323 for 1,915 yards, 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He’s also rushed for a team-high five touchdowns.
Vigen commended Martinez’s play this season, pointing out how the sophomore is capable of “making all the throws” with accuracy.
“I think he’s athletic enough to extend plays and make some plays with his feet if he chooses to pull it down,” Vigen said. “So a well-rounded quarterback that, while he’s young, he does have a considerable amount of experience just in these two years. He’s certainly what drives them, I think, offensively.”
NAU’s offensive line has also allowed just seven sacks this season — first among Big Sky teams and tied for seventh in the FCS. That’s given Martinez time to spread the ball around, with four different receivers making 30-plus catches (Jamal Glaspie, Hendrix Johnson, Coleman Owen and Draycen Hall).
Vigen said when a team spreads the ball out like that, it forces a defense to “defend the whole field.”
“And for us, the big thing with our secondary is keeping the ball in front of us,” Vigen said. “If the ball does get spread out, that’s OK. If that means they’re having to check it down, we can tackle the football. That’s what we’re all about.”
On the defensive side, Vigen pointed to the Lumberjacks’ secondary as a standout unit, led by safety Morgan Vest (team-high 66 total tackles). NAU also has twin brothers Cosmas and Eloi Kwete on the defensive line, who are both “capable of causing some problems” up front, Vigen said. Eloi Kwete currently ranks fifth in the Big Sky in sacks with five this season.
Despite NAU coming into this game with a record of 3-5, the Lumberjacks have MSU’s “full attention” thanks to their playmakers and a pair of close losses to North Dakota and Portland State, Vigen said.
The Bobcats are also looking to “turn the page” coming off a break.
“I know a bye week’s great, but I know our guys are hungry to play again and I know we’re anxious to continue to get better,” Vigen said.
