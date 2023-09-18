When preparing for each game, Montana State fullback Derryk Snell tries to draw from past experience.
That’s fairly easy for some opponents, like last season’s FCS semifinal loss to South Dakota State or the two matchups with Weber State in 2022. For others, like Stetson last week, Snell looks back to past games against Pioneer Football League opponents such as San Diego or Drake in 2021.
“You got to keep doing those games just over and over again in your head and being able to visualize what you’re going to do, regardless of the circumstance,” Snell said Monday.
It’s one example of the Bobcats treating each game with the same importance, regardless of the opponent. For a team like Stetson — whom MSU beat 57-20 on Saturday to close out non-conference play — it also helps having a raucous Bobcat Stadium crowd behind you, Snell said.
“We knew we could win. We knew we should win,” MSU free safety Dru Polidore added. “And at the end of the day that’s all we were focused on doing last week.”
MSU finished non-conference play with a 2-1 record, which “isn’t exactly where we wanted to be,” head coach Brent Vigen said. But games against Utah Tech, SDSU and Stetson have prepared MSU for this upcoming Big Sky Conference slate, he added.
The importance of taking one game at a time is amplified in conference play, considering MSU and Sacramento State had to go 8-0 to tie for the conference title last season. The Hornets finished with the same conference record in 2021.
It doesn’t make it any easier with six Big Sky teams ranked in the latest Stats Perform Top 25 poll, and MSU facing No. 10 Weber State, No. 4 Sac State, No. 7 Idaho and No. 13 Montana all on the road this season.
That means the intensity brought by MSU in each game has to be at a “fever pitch,” Vigen said. The Bobcats can also draw on tough road games from last season, such as a nail-biting 38-35 win at Eastern Washington to open conference play. It was a game where MSU “found a way,” Vigen added.
“The team that can do that more times than anyone else is going to find itself at the top,” Vigen said, “and that’s what we aim to do.”
Injury update
Washington transfer wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. has officially been ruled ineligible for the 2022 season, Vigen said Monday. MSU’s waiver to the NCAA was denied after three weeks of uncertainty to open the season.
Alexander — who previously transferred from Arizona State to Washington before coming to MSU — is a two-time transfer that missed the Bobcats’ first three games of the season. The NCAA voted earlier this year to limit eligibility waivers for two-time transfers as more players utilized the transfer portal.
Both MSU and Alexander “knew this was a possibility,” Vigen said, while still being disappointed by the result.
“I think the good thing for Junior is he is in a place where he’s thriving,” Vigen added. “He’s thriving on the football field, but he’s also thriving in school and I think he feels like he’s in a really good place as far as having people surrounding him that are looking out for him and caring for him.”
Vigen also ruled out quarterback Tommy Mellott for this weekend’s game at Weber State. Mellott suffered the initial injury against SDSU and didn’t play against Stetson. Vigen said Mellott’s injury won’t require surgery and didn’t damage any ligaments, but didn’t specify what the injury was.
Offensive lineman JT Reed and WR Ty McCullouch will also miss another week, but are “getting closer,” Vigen said. Both will practice this week and return to the field in the “very near future,” he added.
It was also previously announced Saturday that nickelback Caden Dowler and defensive lineman Zack Black will be out the rest of the season. Dowler initially injured his knee against SDSU and exacerbated the issue in practice last week.
Defensive lineman Paul Brott and cornerback Simeon Woodard will also return to action this Saturday.
A look ahead to Weber State
Much like the budding rivalry between SDSU and MSU, Weber State has become a frequent opponent for the Bobcats. This Saturday’s game will be the third meeting in the past 11 games.
“It’s not a deal where you have to try to make up a level of respect,” Vigen said. “There’s a lot of respect for what Weber has done and what they’re capable of doing. And I know our guys know full well that this will be a challenge.”
One key change for the Wildcats — other than some roster turnover — is the departure of head coach Jay Hill this past offseason. Hill left for an associate head coach/defensive coordinator role at BYU. Offensive coordinator Mickey Mental was promoted to head coach in December.
Even with the coaching change, the Wildcats’ play has looked fairly similar so far this season on game film, Vigen said. That includes standout players in all three phases.
One of those is cornerback Abraham Williams, who has five career kickoff return touchdowns. Four of those came last season for the All-American returner, including a 100-yard return against the Bobcats on Oct. 22 in Bozeman. Williams also led the FCS in 2022 with 24 kickoff returns for 898 total yards.
Vigen called Williams “nothing short of phenomenal,” and added that MSU kicker/punter Brendan Hall, along with the rest of MSU’s special teams coverage units, will play a “critical role” on special teams Saturday.
Offensively, the Wildcats start Kylan Weisser at quarterback. Weisser, who saw action in six games last season, is 34 of 66 for 361 yards, two TDs and two interceptions in 2023. Weber also features running back Damon Bankston, who leads the Big Sky with 107.3 rushing yards per game this season and averages 7.5 yards per carry. In total, Bankston has rushed for 322 yards and five TDs.
“He’s certainly a prime weapon for them on offense running behind an offensive line that’s experienced, that’s big, that’s strong,” Vigen said. “And I’m sure they would say (the O-line) is where it starts for them on the offensive side.”
Weber also has Jacob Sharp (five catches for 123 yards), Jayleen Record (five catches for 90 yards and a TD) and Hayden Meacham (six catches for 60 yards and a TD) at receiver.
First team All-Big Sky linebacker Winston Reid leads Weber’s defense, with a team-high 36 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Reid, who was also named the Preseason All-Big Sky Defensive MVP, currently leads the conference in total tackles and TFLs, and is tied for third in sacks.
Vigen said Reid has “picked up right where he left off” last season.
“He’s blitzing probably a little bit more than he did last year,” Vigen added. “But he really has a nose for the football, can see it, can go get it, and is someone that we’ll have to have our eyes on where he’s at every single play.”
The Wildcats also feature defensive end Brayden Wilson (16 tackles, four TFLs) and LB Jack Kelly (10 tackles, two TFLs, two sacks) in the front seven.
Weber lost two standouts in the secondary from last season — All-American CB Eddie Heckard transferred to BYU and safety Desmond Williams exhausted his eligibility — but returned Maxwell Anderson and Abraham Williams at CB. Anderson earned All-American honors in 2022 after leading the Big Sky with 16 pass breakups and five interceptions. He has four pass breakups so far this season.
With all those pieces, Weber has “big play capability” in all three phases, Vigen said, something that was on display in both meetings last season. The previous two games were decided by a combined 11 points, a product of the Wildcats never truly being out of either contest.
“I think that’s probably the thing you take away (from those games) is this team is gonna keep after you, and I’d like to think that’s how people see us as well,” Vigen said. “I think it’s a really good matchup in those terms, two teams that have won a lot of football games over recent history.”
