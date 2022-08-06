Let the news come to you

The Montana State football team has gained and lost a significant number of players since its spring game.

Roster churn from spring to fall is nothing new because so many freshmen arrive on campus. But even more players have joined and departed MSU this year because of the four-year-old transfer portal, and the Bobcats have gained and lost a handful of other players for different reasons.

On Friday, MSU announced that junior defensive back Eric Zambrano left the team for personal reasons. Cats head coach Brent Vigen didn’t comment further during his Saturday media availability.

