For the second consecutive season, Montana State finished undefeated at Bobcat Stadium.
“Our crowd and our elevation should lend itself to having a good record at home,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “And being able to maintain an undefeated record two years in a row, I think that’s definitely where we want to be.”
The Bobcats extended their program-record win streak to 20 games after a 55-7 victory over William & Mary in the FCS quarterfinals last Friday. MSU’s most recent home loss came against Sacramento State (34-21) on Oct. 12, 2019.
In 2022, MSU defeated McNeese State, Morehead State, UC Davis, Idaho State, Weber State (twice), Montana and W&M at home. Vigen said going undefeated against a slate featuring that level of competition is “something that we want to live up to every year.”
He added that winning 20 games in a row at home “doesn’t happen by chance.” Center Justus Perkins said the streak “means everything” and protecting home field is always at the forefront of the Bobcats’ minds.
“Any team that comes into Bobcat Stadium, we want to bang around with them, show them who’s the boss here and send them away with an L,” Perkins said.
Another element is the fan support, which helped set a new attendance record at Bobcat Stadium multiple times this season. The latest came against UM in the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19 with 22,047 people in attendance.
MSU defensive end Ben Seymour said the Bobcats have the best fans in the Big Sky and possibly the entire FCS. Vigen commended the consistent support throughout the season from the MSU fanbase.
“I think our guys feed off of it, but then the problems it creates for the other teams is something to behold, too,” Vigen said. “So we’ll look forward to Gold Rush next year and the next opportunity to play in front of them.”
MSU faces road test for first time in over a month
One of the struggles for this MSU team throughout this season was winning on the road in convincing fashion.
Setting aside the 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Sept. 17, the Bobcats notably dealt with road challenges in Big Sky play. That includes narrowly escaping an upset against Eastern Washington on Sept. 24, facing an early 14-3 deficit at Northern Colorado on Oct. 15 and giving up a 17-0 lead at Northern Arizona on Nov. 5. MSU eventually won those games 38-35 (EWU), 37-14 (UNC) and 41-38 (NAU), respectively.
The Bobcats have not played a road game since Nov. 12, a 72-28 win over Cal Poly.
But MSU is playing significantly better as of late, Vigen said, which is where the Bobcats want to be heading into the FCS semifinals.
“We withstood some things through that stretch and we found ways to win games,” Vigen said. “I think that’s part of a season like we’ve had, you’re going to look back and we’ve won 12 games and not all those 12 wins were masterpieces by any means. But you find a way to win.”
The MSU defense especially faced challenges during that stretch, particularly against the RJ Martinez-led passing attack of NAU, where the Bobcats gave up 552 yards of offense. Seymour said the defense has used some of those lesser performances as motivation.
“I think those past couple games that we weren’t as good as we’ve been kind of drove us to push a little harder, expect a little more of each other, hold each other accountable,” Seymour said. “Just getting prepared better on the field.”
It also helps having two of the most complete performances in wins over Weber State and W&M each of the past two weeks. Seymour said the defense is looking to build off those victories, while Vigen added that the team has matured as the season has progressed.
MSU will need to continue to do so as the Bobcats hit the road for the sixth time this season — a bout with No. 1 seed South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals.
“I think we’re a better team, whether we play at home or away, now than we were at the end of September, beginning of October,” Vigen said. “I think we’re a lot better team right now. And that’s really what we aim to be.”
A look ahead to South Dakota State
Despite being in different conferences, SDSU is a familiar opponent for both MSU and Vigen.
SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier is in his 26th season at the helm of the Jackrabbits. His first season was 1997 — which was also Vigen’s senior season at North Dakota State — and featured a 34-27 win over NDSU on Oct. 25.
Vigen faced Stiegelmeier many more times while a member of NDSU’s coaching staff (1998-2013). Vigen said SDSU always had a challenging home environment, especially having a grass field before stadium renovations in 2016.
“I think that’s what it’s been for me over time is that South Dakota State was always going to have a good team,” Vigen said. “They’re always going to play hard.”
MSU is also familiarizing itself with SDSU as of late, with the Bobcats defeating the Jackrabbits 31-17 in the 2021 FCS semifinals in Bozeman. No. 4 seed MSU will next play No. 1 seed SDSU on Saturday at 2 p.m. MT in the FCS semifinals and return to Brookings on Sept. 9, 2023.
“It’s not going to be easy for us,” Seymour said. “We ended their season last year and so it’s going to be tough to do it again. We’re expecting a fight.”
SDSU earned the No. 1 seed in the FCS playoffs after completing a 10-1 regular season. The Jackrabbits previously defeated Delaware 42-6 in the FCS second round and No. 8 seed Holy Cross 42-21 in the FCS quarterfinals last Saturday.
Notably, the Jackrabbits boast the No. 1-ranked rushing defense in the FCS (85.4 yards per game). SDSU uses multiple fronts, mostly 4-3, and upwards of 12-14 players in its rotation, Vigen said. The D-line is led by first team All-Missouri Valley Conference defensive linemen Reece Winkelman (12 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks) and Caleb Sanders (8 tackles for loss, 6 sacks).
Vigen said the Jackrabbits’ defense is “very principled” and gap sound, while being aggressive in both the run and pass games. The defense also features first team All-MVC members in linebacker Adam Bock (62 total tackles and 5 tackles for loss) and defensive back DyShawn Gales (three interceptions), along with leading tackler Jason Freeman (68 total tackles).
Vigen added that, scheme-wise, SDSU matches up against MSU better than any previous team the Bobcats have faced this season.
“They have good players that seem extremely disciplined and then they play super hard,” Vigen said. “So our effort level and our physicality has to be as good as it’s been.”
It will be a challenge for both sides, though, as MSU now has the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS (332.4 ypg). The Bobcats will also have running back Isaiah Ifanse, who missed last season’s game due to a knee injury.
“He’s excited as far as just getting back and he’s feeling healthy,” MSU running backs coach Jimmy Beal said. “And I think the one thing for him is just getting consistently going — consistent reps and making sure that he feels good and confident and able to play like he wants to.”
Meanwhile, SDSU’s offense will also feature a player that missed last year’s semifinals matchup in quarterback Mark Gronowski. He was named second team All-MVC, throwing for 2,555 yards, 21 touchdowns and five interceptions so far this season. Gronwoski also led the Jackrabbits to the 2020-21 FCS title game, where SDSU fell to Sam Houston State 23-21.
SDSU also features first team All-MVC running back Isaiah Davis, who has rushed for 1,190 yards and 13 touchdowns on 211 carries. Jaxon (54 catches for 723 yards and seven TDs) and Jadon Janke (45 catches for 695 yards and six TDs) lead SDSU in receiving, and tight ends Zach Heins and Tucker Kraft are both crucial as blockers and receiving threats.
Kraft — who has only played seven games this season due to injury — has received NFL looks after being named a first team All-American in 2021 (65 catches for 780 yards and six TDs). He’s made 21 catches for 249 yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season.
Vigen said he’s also been impressed with SDSU’s offensive line, which features first team All-MVC members Garret Greenfield and Mason McCormick. The Jackrabbits have allowed 18 total sacks this season (22nd in FCS).
SDSU has relied on their complementary offense and defense to win close games throughout its schedule, Vigen added, including a 24-22 win over UC Davis on Sept. 10, a 23-21 win over NDSU on Oct. 15 and a 31-28 win over Northern Iowa on Nov. 5.
“They don’t put their defense in bad situations and vice versa,” Vigen said. “That’s kind of been their way of overcoming some challenges that they’ve had during the regular season to go undefeated through the Missouri Valley.”
Going up against the No. 1 team in the nation will be a “tall task” for the Bobcats, Vigen said, which is what the game should be when the playoffs get down to the final four.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Vigen said. “I hope a lot of people from Montana, from our fan base, wherever they’re coming from, can make the trip to Brookings.”
