For the second consecutive season, Montana State finished undefeated at Bobcat Stadium.

“Our crowd and our elevation should lend itself to having a good record at home,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “And being able to maintain an undefeated record two years in a row, I think that’s definitely where we want to be.”

The Bobcats extended their program-record win streak to 20 games after a 55-7 victory over William & Mary in the FCS quarterfinals last Friday. MSU’s most recent home loss came against Sacramento State (34-21) on Oct. 12, 2019.


