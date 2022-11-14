Let the news come to you

Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning.

After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Bozeman for Cat-Griz this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. MDT at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.

“Growing up as a kid, you’re always like, ‘Oh, I wonder if College GameDay will ever come to Cat-Griz or anything like that,’” MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald said. “And you always ask your parents, ‘Do you think that’ll ever happen?’ It happened, which is awesome.”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw