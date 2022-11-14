Another wrinkle was added to the upcoming Brawl of the Wild early Sunday morning.
After two years of campaigning by the Big Sky Conference, Montana State and Montana, ESPN’s “College GameDay” is headed to Bozeman for Cat-Griz this Saturday. The show will be broadcast on ESPN from 7-10 a.m. MDT at Dyche Field across from Bobcat Stadium.
“Growing up as a kid, you’re always like, ‘Oh, I wonder if College GameDay will ever come to Cat-Griz or anything like that,’” MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald said. “And you always ask your parents, ‘Do you think that’ll ever happen?’ It happened, which is awesome.”
MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly said he was aware of some of the buildup, but College GameDay actually coming to Bozeman was “definitely something I didn’t fully expect.”
“It’s just going to bring a lot of energy to the town and a good spotlight on the rivalry,” O’Reilly said. “I think it’s the best rivalry in college football, and I’m excited for the rest of the country to see that.”
A key piece of the excitement surrounding GameDay is the exposure, MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. MSU athletic director Leon Costello even referred to it Sunday as a “three-hour infomercial” for the university and athletic department.
Vigen has previous experience with College GameDay, as ESPN visited Fargo, North Dakota, ahead of North Dakota State hosting Delaware State in September 2013.
Vigen — who was then the Bison’s offensive coordinator — said he doesn’t remember there being too much added fanfare during the week. He said former ESPN reporter Tom Rinaldi did a feature on the team and the NDSU coaching staff brought the players to visit the set in downtown Fargo that Friday.
Still, Vigen said the added national exposure — in this case of both MSU and the rivalry — is massive.
“Also for our fans, I think it’s a great opportunity to just show what we’re all about,” Vigen said. “Early Saturday morning, it’s going to be cold and dark and all that, but I’m sure it’ll be crazy out there.”
MSU nickelback Ty Okada said he’s also excited for College GameDay to visit Bozeman but wants to make sure, as a veteran player, it won’t become a distraction.
“Every single week, we treat every team with the utmost respect,” Okada said. “Since we’ve prepared that way and set that precedent since week one, it allows us to just continue that no matter what’s going on.”
Injury update
MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse is making “really good progress,” but it’s unclear if he will play against UM, Vigen said.
Ifanse participated in warmups before MSU’s 72-28 win over Cal Poly last Saturday. It was his first road trip of the season with the Bobcats and the goal was to give Ifanse a chance to get in some work on a 50-60 degree day, Vigen said.
“Building up his stamina is really the most complicated part about not practicing a long time,” Vigen said. “So much of our conditioning through the fall is through practice. He’s been ramping it up, but he’s been limited at the same time. So it was a step in the right direction.”
Vigen added that the team will “see where that leads us” this week regarding Ifanse’s status for Saturday.
Elsewhere, quarterback Sean Chambers is “ready to go” for Saturday, Vigen said. Chambers was available for the Cal Poly game but, given how MSU’s offense was performing, the Bobcats didn’t deem it necessary to bring Chambers on the field. Chambers has missed the previous three games.
Running back Lane Sumner is also “on the mend,” Vigen said.
Defensively, defensive end David Alston will be out multiple weeks with an injury suffered against Cal Poly. Fellow D-end Brody Grebe — who missed the Cal Poly game — is “coming along pretty well,” Vigen said. Grebe’s status for Saturday’s game is also uncertain.
Linebacker Danny Uluilakepa is also making progress after undergoing a non-season ending procedure last week, Vigen said. Uluilakepa has missed the previous two games.
Johnson named Offensive Player of the Week After scoring four touchdowns in the first half against Cal Poly, MSU wide receiver/running back Marqui Johnson was named Offensive Player of the Week by both the FCS and the Big Sky Conference.
Johnson shared the conference award with UC Davis running back Ulonzo Gilliam Jr., rushing for 242 yards and four touchdowns on just 13 carries. Johnson even scored his fourth touchdown with 5 minutes, 58 seconds still left in the first half.
“He had some big holes to run through and then he did what he can do: it’s making a guy miss out in space and it’s looking really fast once he got in space,” Vigen said.
Johnson is the third MSU player this season to rush for 200-plus yards in a game, along with Chambers and Tommy Mellott. Johnson and Chambers have also both been named FCS Offensive Player of the Week this season.
The Bobcats have mostly utilized Johnson on kick returns this season, with the Sacramento State transfer taking one back 98 yards for a touchdown against Oregon State. However, Vigen said Johnson has been making the transition to running back over the past two months, mostly due to his skill set and MSU’s lack of depth at that position this season.
Johnson has previous experience at running back in high school, which has helped.
“And it’s much more than just running the football,” Vigen said. “You’re learning a new position in tempo and where runs are supposed to hit, let alone protections and those types of things. So he’s been diligent about that. And when we’ve gotten him a couple reps here and there, it’s looked good.”
A look ahead to Montana
In the biggest game of the regular season, No. 3 Montana State faces off against No. 13 Montana in the 121st Brawl of the Wild this weekend.
The 2022 edition of Cat-Griz shares several similarities to its predecessor in 2021, such as MSU coming in undefeated in conference play and a chance at a Big Sky title on the line. The game also has playoff implications for both sides, including the Grizzlies potentially fighting to stay off the bubble come Selection Sunday.
UM may be doing so without its starting quarterback Lucas Johnson, after he left the game against Eastern Washington last Saturday with an apparent hamstring injury. It’s unclear if he’ll be available against the Bobcats.
Johnson had missed two earlier games this season — losses against Sacramento State and Weber State — and his absence has made UM’s offense look significantly different, Vigen said. When Johnson has been healthy, though, Vigen said he’s been able to make all the throws, including when he escapes the pocket.
“I think they throw the ball to a variety of guys, so it’s not a deal where well, you’ve got to be pinpointed on this guy or another,” Vigen said. “When they’re going, they’re a good mix of running the football in play-action, RPO. They’ve been able to play at a high rate in many of their games and I think the common denominator in those games is Lucas Johnson is playing.”
Vigen also pointed to UM’s running back situation stabilizing recently. The Grizzlies recently lost Marcus Knight to the transfer portal, but leading rusher Nick Ostmo and Xavier Harris have picked up the slack.
Defensively, UM has been arguably even more impressive. The Grizzlies “play so hard” on defense, Vigen said, with an attacking style up front. That’s led by preseason Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year linebacker Patrick O’Connell.
O’Connell ranks first in the conference in sacks (eight) and is tied for second in tackles for loss (12.5). He’s also tied for first on the team in interceptions (two).
“A guy like O’Connell is a tremendous playmaker within it and he’s used a lot of different ways,” Vigen said. “I think certainly in a pass-rush mode he’s tough to handle, but then he’s doing a lot of different things as well. He’s dropping into the flat, picking balls off, flying all around.”
Fellow linebacker Marcus Welnel also ranks second on the team in total tackles (78) and tackles for loss (10.5).
Vigen said he’s also been impressed with the Grizzlies’ secondary, led by safety Robby Hauck and cornerback Justin Ford. Hauck ranks first on the team and fourth in the conference in total tackles (87) and Ford, the 2021 Big Sky Newcomer of the Year, currently has 23 tackles, two interceptions and three pass breakups this season.
The talent in the secondary allows UM to present plenty of man-to-man looks and move the front six around consistently, Vigen added.
“(Their defense is) different than anything else that we see in our league,” Vigen said. “And I think that helps them that they’re kind of this standalone within our league as far as their scheme goes.”
If that weren’t enough, UM has also been dangerous in the return game. All-Big Sky returner Malik Flowers notably took a kickoff back 100 yards for a touchdown against Weber State and is tied for second on the all-time FCS leaderboard with six career kickoff return scores. He trails former WSU standout Rashid Shaheed with seven.
The Grizzlies have mainly used wide receiver Junior Bergen on punt returns this season, with Bergen taking one back 72 yards for a touchdown against Portland State. In last year’s Brawl as a true freshman, Bergen notably scored a 74-yard receiving touchdown on the second play of the game and had four punt returns for 75 total yards.
Vigen said that after giving up both a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and a 91-yard punt return touchdown in the first quarter against WSU, he’s been pleased with MSU’s kick coverage. He said that will need to continue this weekend.
Vigen also said it will be imperative for MSU to maintain its composure throughout the “ebbs and flows” of the game. It’s also beneficial, he said, that the Bobcats have played in games this season with their “backs against the wall.”
“You have two good football teams that are going at it,” Vigen said. “With so much at stake, (momentum is) naturally going to not always be in your favor, and we have to find ways to get it back in our favor when it gets away from us.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.