Coming off a 40-point loss to Oregon State, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said his team came into Monday’s practice with a positive attitude.
“In the game of football you have to be able to turn the page, whether you win or lose,” Vigen said. “Each week’s its own week, each opponent brings its different set of both opportunities and challenges.”
The Bobcats’ 68-28 loss in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend came down to execution and not a lack of effort, Vigen said. He added that this loss won’t lead to any “wholesale changes,” but certainly some self-reflection.
“I felt our guys ultimately played hard and stayed in the fight, but by no means did we play well enough,” Vigen said. “And certainly some of that credit does go to Oregon State, but I do think there’s things that we can correct.”
There was especially trouble for MSU’s defense, which gave up 513 yards of total offense and allowed OSU to convert on 10 of 13 third downs. OSU’s 68 points were the second-most allowed by an MSU defense since World War II as well (69 points scored by Kansas State in 2008 and Florida in 1988).
The Beavers were also active on special teams, highlighted by an 80-yard punt return touchdown by wide receiver Anthony Gould in the second half.
Vigen attributed the lack of pressure up front and third down stops to OSU’s offensive line, allowing quarterback Chance Nolan to get the ball out to playmakers.
“Whether we were rushing four or playing zone or soft man, it probably didn’t look that different,” Vigen said. “I think when we were playing man, we weren’t really aggressive. There were a few times the ball was in the air that we were able to make a play on the ball, but ultimately a lot of it was keeping things in front of us in both man and zone calls.”
MSU safety Rhedi Short said Monday that OSU also came out in a 10 personnel formation on offense — one running back and four wide receivers — which initially threw things off for the Bobcats. Earlier in the week, Short said, MSU had prepared for 11 personnel — one running back, one tight end and three wide receivers — and 12 personnel — one running back, two tight ends, two wide receivers.
Short believes the Beavers’ offensive strategy was also partly influenced by the absence of tight end Luke Musgrave, OSU’s leading receiver entering Saturday’s game (11 catches, 169 receiving yards, one touchdown).
“But at the end of the day, we’re on the field playing,” said Short, who previously played for Pac-12 team Arizona. “So it just comes down to us playing harder than them and not making any mistakes.”
Vigen said it will be important for MSU to “own this performance” and not dwell on this loss, especially heading into Big Sky play this weekend. That’ll be the first opportunity for a bounce-back performance from the Bobcats, especially on defense.
“Can’t afford any mistakes, any mental errors as individuals and as well as a team,” Short said. “Because when we do play teams that are good, like Oregon State, they’re going to capitalize on those, as they did.”
Injury update
MSU came out of Saturday’s game mostly unscathed, injury-wise, save for one exception.
Linebacker McCade O’Reilly, a Bozeman High graduate and the younger brother of MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly, went down on the opening kickoff. He lost his helmet, but still made the tackle. However, Vigen said Monday that O’Reilly will be “out for a little while” because of that play.
Vigen also confirmed on the Bobcat Insider podcast Wednesday that running back Jared White has been ruled out for the season. White previously suffered a lower leg injury on his first carry against Morehead State on Sept. 10.
Elsewhere, Vigen said backup safety Kendric Bailey should return to that role against Eastern Washington after not making the trip to Portland. He added that backup offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann should also be back this week after getting injured in the season opener.
Running back Lane Sumner, who suffered an elbow injury in practice the week of the Morehead State game, could return to practice this week, Vigen said. But he added that a return this week wouldn’t give Sumner enough time to be ready for this weekend.
“We’re just about two weeks out now and it was probably going to be at least two to three weeks (for him to recover),” Vigen said. “So he’s pushing it. (The injury) wasn’t as severe as it might have been. My hope is that we get him back for that next game (against UC Davis).”
An early look ahead to Eastern Washington
There are at least two similarities between MSU and Eastern Washington heading into their matchup Saturday.
For one, both teams are coming off double-digit losses to Oregon schools from the FBS (EWU lost to Oregon 70-14 on Sept. 10). The Eagles are also going through a transition period at quarterback with 2021 Walter Payton award winner Eric Barriere gone after a prolific six-year career.
At the helm for 2022 is Gunner Talkington, Barriere’s backup last season. Through two games, Talkington is 41 of 67 for 435 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also EWU’s leading rusher (82 yards) and was named the Big Sky Offensive Player of the Week after throwing for 348 yards and five touchdowns in a 36-29 season-opening win over Tennessee State.
MSU isn’t going through a change at quarterback this season, outside of Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers joining the team. But Vigen does have experience replacing standout quarterbacks, such as Brock Jensen at North Dakota State and Josh Allen at Wyoming.
Vigen said it’s important for the new quarterback to be “the best version of himself,” which can be a challenge for a team like EWU.
“Their success was so dependent on the plays (Barriere) made,” Vigen said. “In replacing him, the easiest thing is to say, ‘OK, if we can replace him with something that’s as similar as possible, that’s the best thing.’ And that puts a lot of pressure on that person to try to play the way the previous person did, as opposed to how he can play.”
There are similarities between Barriere and Talkington, Vigen said, such as their stature — Talkington stands at 5-foot-10 and Barriere at 6-1 — and their ability to extend plays by running the ball.
“But the difference is the wealth of experience that Barriere had at the end of it,” Vigen said. “And the wealth of experience coupled with, I guess, a multitude of confidence that he played with and then the confidence that they had in him I think, whether that’s the team or the coaches. He was in position to make whatever play that seemed possible.”
Vigen added that Talkington and EWU are still fine-tuning this offense and will look more comfortable after the Oregon loss and an extra week off.
“He had over 400 yards of total offense in that game (against Tennessee State),” Vigen said. “But he’s still relatively inexperienced. So we have to put pressure on him to make those plays.”
There are some other personnel changes for the Eagles this season. On offense, EWU lost All-Big Sky wide receivers Talolo Limu-Jones (first team) and Andrew Boston (second team), along with second team All-Big Sky running back Dennis Merritt. However, All-Big Sky wide receivers Efton Chism III (third team) and Freddie Roberson (third team) return.
On defense, third team All-Big Sky middle linebacker Jack Sendelbach and third team All-Big Sky defensive back Calin Criner are gone, along with All-Big Sky honorable mention linebacker Ty Graham. But third team All-Big Sky defensive linemen Joshua Jerome and Mitchell Johnson are back to help anchor that side of the ball.
So there is some familiarity from last season, especially with head coach Aaron Best in his 22nd year as an EWU coach (sixth as head coach). MSU also won 23-20 on the red turf in Cheney, Washington, last season — a game that several Bobcats on the 2022 team played in.
Vigen pointed to how the matchup last season required precision in all three phases — offense, defense and special teams — and MSU will need a similar effort this season as the Bobcats open Big Sky play.
“I think our familiarity with them as a team having played them last year later in the year and playing on that field I think will definitely help us,” Vigen said. “But it’s not going to win us the game.”
