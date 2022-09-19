Let the news come to you

Coming off a 40-point loss to Oregon State, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said his team came into Monday’s practice with a positive attitude.

“In the game of football you have to be able to turn the page, whether you win or lose,” Vigen said. “Each week’s its own week, each opponent brings its different set of both opportunities and challenges.”

The Bobcats’ 68-28 loss in Portland, Oregon, over the weekend came down to execution and not a lack of effort, Vigen said. He added that this loss won’t lead to any “wholesale changes,” but certainly some self-reflection.

