Before taking on Weber State on Oct. 22, the Montana State football team gathered for a bit of a history lesson.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen showed his players a video, produced around 2012, that showcased former head coach Sonny Holland. The video particularly focused on the Bobcats’ run to the 1976 Division II national championship.
It was meant to give context to Holland’s legacy, Vigen said, which includes a retired number, a statue outside the Bobcat Athletic Complex and his name above the south end zone.
“He means a lot (to this program),” MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse said. “The first time I met him, I was kind of in awe. We always touch the statue out there (on game days) and it’s different when the physical presence is there and he has a chance to talk to you.”
Holland, who was known as “the Greatest Bobcat” for his contributions as a player and a coach at MSU, died on Saturday night at the age of 84. MSU players and coaches offered their condolences on Monday.
“I had the good fortune of getting to know him a little bit, being around him a little bit,” Vigen said, “but more so just learning about him from former players, former colleagues, fans. He was one of a kind, not only as a player and a coach, but just as a person.”
To honor Holland, the players will wear a decal on their helmets for the rest of the season. Ifanse said the team will be “playing harder” for Holland as well, starting Friday night against William & Mary in the FCS quarterfinals.
“He’s a great guy, a great leader and he’s honestly the reason why we have so much success,” Ifanse said.
Vigen added that the most important thing is his players understanding what Holland meant to MSU football and that the Bobcats want to go as far as they can in the playoffs to honor him.
“His impact on this program and on this university will last forever,” Vigen said. “So certainly our condolences are with his family and all the people that were so close to him that were involved in this program.”
Garza resumes defensive coordinator duties
After serving a one-game suspension last week, MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza will return to the Bobcats’ sideline against William & Mary. Linebackers coach Bobby Daly called defensive plays last week against Weber State in Garza’s absence.
Garza was initially suspended after being cited for speeding and a DUI in downtown Bozeman on Nov. 19.
“We all have a responsibility — to each other, to our team, to our university, to our community — to make decisions with all those entities in mind,” Vigen said on Nov. 28.
Garza was at practice on Monday and the Bobcats plan to return to “our normal way of doing things” regarding defensive play calling, Vigen said.
“Missing a game as a coach — that’s a stiff penalty,” Vigen said. “We are in this profession, obviously, to develop and mold young men, but then to also be part of that competition on a Saturday. So he served that penalty in addition to a few other things. That was the primary deal. We’re excited to get him back.”
Ifanse gains confidence in first game back
After not having played since Jan. 8 in the FCS national title game, Ifanse was trying to soak in the moment of being back on the field.
His first carry against Weber State went for 2 yards. The roar from the Bobcat faithful sounded like he scored a touchdown. Ifanse’s second carry elicited an even greater ovation — an 18-yard outside run where the tailback broke multiple tackles.
He said the run knocked some of the rust off.
“That just kind of gave me confidence throughout the game and made me feel better about coming back so fast,” Ifanse said.
Vigen announced before the game that Ifanse planned to not only return for the 2022 FCS playoffs, but also utilize a redshirt and return for the 2023 season. Ifanse said it was a “pretty simple” decision.
“I looked at the schedule, I wasn’t cleared for Montana,” Ifanse said. “And I knew that we had four games after that. So I might as well come back and get a full year instead of just playing four and being out.”
Ifanse had been rehabbing his surgically repaired knee — mandated by an injury that had lingered since 2019, Vigen said — throughout 2022. He said there definitely were “moments of hardship,” leading to him being unsure if he would ever play again in a Bobcat uniform.
“But just being around the guys and being around the team is what helped me most throughout rehab,” Ifanse said.
Two of those teammates that helped were roommates and fellow Washington natives Danny Uluilakepa and Willie Patterson. Uluilakepa said the trio discussed Ifanse’s recovery daily and enjoyed seeing his consistent progress.
“We’d go home every night and we would talk about it, what it’s going to be like coming back,” Uluilakepa said. “And just seeing all the fans cheer for him (last Saturday) when he came out was really exciting.”
The last month of recovery consisted of building back Ifanse’s stamina and “trying to do everything right,” Ifanse said. That meant running plays in MSU’s high tempo offense during practice and getting back in shape, which he said was difficult initially.
But now Ifanse is the healthiest he’s felt in quite some time, he said, which made it even more enjoyable to be playing again. He finished with 10 carries for 91 yards last Saturday.
When watching the game film back on Sunday, Vigen said there were flashes of Ifanse’s All-American form mixed with some signs of rust. But his running ability and blocking showed promise for the rest of the postseason, Vigen added.
“I think his presence out there was felt,” Vigen said, “and I anticipate that, with a week and a game under his belt, he’ll be able to take a step forward this next week.”
A look ahead to William & Mary
MSU is making some subtle changes to game preparation this week, Vigen said, with the No. 4 seed Bobcats facing No. 5 seed William & Mary at 8:15 p.m. Friday on ESPN2.
That started with the team rewatching the previous game Sunday, as well as a longer practice Monday. Vigen said the Bobcats are also relying on previous experience with late kickoffs, like the prime time start against UC Davis on Oct. 1.
“But otherwise, you just set your clock forward a little bit,” Vigen said.
The Bobcats’ next opponent, William & Mary, is coached by Mike London, whose resumé includes the 2008 FCS national title at Richmond and Atlantic Coast Conference Coach of the Year in 2011 while at Virginia. London became W&M's head coach in 2019, taking the Tribe from five wins in his first season to an 11-1 record in 2022.
“With coach London going there and taking it to where he has right now, it’s been impressive,” Vigen said. “It’s apparent that they have a good recruiting base where they’re located. They’ve done a great job as far as that goes and then they develop guys.”
Those players include quarterback Darius Wilson, who has thrown for 2,190 yards, 16 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also rushed for 522 yards and four touchdowns. Vigen said the W&M offense can be both “dynamic and deceptive,” with Wilson being the driving force.
Vigen was also complimentary of the Tribe’s skill players, led by leading rusher Bronson Yoder (1,133 yards and 12 touchdowns on 177 carries) and wide receiver Caylin Newton (34 catches for 532 yards and three touchdowns). Newton is the younger brother of former NFL MVP quarterback Cam Newton.
W&M also boasts the fourth-best rushing offense in the FCS, averaging 276.7 yards per game. Vigen said it will help that MSU has previously faced potent ground games, such as Davis and Weber State in conference play.
“I think with our defense, the first and foremost principle is that we’re going to stop the run and be gap sound and get guys in position to tackle the football,” Vigen said. “We’ve faced some really good offensive teams in our league, some teams that are run-oriented, and we’ve done all right against them.
“We’ve got to be able to call upon that, but understand that William & Mary’s scheme is just a little bit different.”
Meanwhile, W&M's defense is headlined by outside linebacker John Pius, who was named Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. He leads the Tribe with 71 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 11.5 sacks. The Tribe also have defensive end Nate Lynn, who has 10 tackles for loss and six sacks, and CAA Defensive Rookie of the Year cornerback Jalen Jones.
Vigen said the Tribe’s defense doesn’t “put themselves in bad positions” and consistently make plays. He also commended W&M's balance on both sides of the ball.
That was especially present in last week’s 54-14 win over Gardner-Webb, Vigen added, where the Tribe threw for 302 yards and marked W&M's eighth straight victory.
“Offense and defense, much like we want to, they really complemented each other through the course of the season,” Vigen said. “In big games, close games, they’ve held on to leads, they’ve taken the ball away defensively and they found ways to score on offense.”
