Since December, the direction Montana State was going in was unclear.
Former head coach Jeff Choate was in consideration to take the same job at Boise State. Broncos officials, including athletic director Jeramiah Dickey, traveled to Bozeman to speak with Choate.
When he was passed over for the job, Choate said he had “unfinished business” at MSU. Then the Bobcats, along with Montana, decided to not play their Big Sky spring schedule which was postponed from the fall due to the coronavirus pandemic. A week later, Choate chose to move on to become Texas’ co-defensive coordinator.
The Bobcats spent about two weeks looking for their next head coach and contemplated multiple candidates. Finally, MSU hired Brent Vigen from Wyoming to lead the program. At last, the Bobcats can begin to forge their new path.
“Obviously it’s been a crazy 50-some days,” MSU athletic director Leon Costello said Wednesday. “Happy for the staff, happy for the players and really happy for us as a program to be moving forward.”
Costello said he was on his phone for the past few weeks more than he ever has. During a coaching search, he said, administration is often flying to visit with candidates or is arranging for those potential coaches to visit Bozeman. That was slightly altered because of COVID-19.
Costello said MSU tried to streamline the process by utilizing technology as much as possible. That, he added, didn’t replace the benefit of talking to someone in person and observing which personality traits stick out.
Costello also said the process was delayed slightly because some FCS coaches were preparing to play in the spring. And all coaches of every level were spending time ensuring high school players choose their programs on national signing day this month.
Though two weeks was longer than MSU’s original timeline of seven to 10 days, Costello felt the national search was still conducted swiftly.
Having a head coach in a timely fashion now allows Vigen to decide how to handle spring football. The Bobcats hoped to play about two nonconference contests to make up for the lost Big Sky season, but that was before Choate departed. Costello said on Wednesday that MSU’s spring plans were still not finalized, though the program has a couple potential opponents “on hold, ready to go.”
‘Look the part’
After watching film of MSU’s 2019 season, Vigen noted the Bobcats’ size and athleticism at several positions. The players “look the part” of a program hoping to be in contention for a national championship, Vigen said.
Vigen didn’t intend to make individual evaluations. He rather observed the team’s schematic approach. But he noticed the team’s work ethic was evident.
A talented roster, Vigen hopes, will make for an easier transition to his first head coaching job.
Vigen worked on previous NDSU head coach Craig Bohl’s staff for several years before following him to Wyoming in 2014. The Bison won three straight national championships in Vigen’s final years there.
Vigen said he “couldn’t have learned under a better mentor.” He will undoubtedly soon discover the pressure of his new job, just as Choate did early on in his tenure. Still, Vigen believes he knows what it takes, from a leadership perspective, to become a head coach for the first time.
“There’s a few programs in the country that have the tools in place, and it felt like Montana State was one of those programs,” Vigen said. “I think I have a good understanding of what being at the FCS level is all about. I have real good belief that Montana State should be in the mix, and if we do things right, that’s where we hope to be.”
Bringing in talent
Maintaining stability was a key part of MSU’s coaching search, both for the roster and the staff. Costello believes that will make Vigen’s job less difficult as the Bobcats aim to make postseason runs.
But in order to keep Montana State regarded as one of the top programs in the nation, Costello said Vigen would have to recruit talent to Bozeman effectively.
Having worked in North Dakota and Wyoming, Vigen has become familiar with this part of the country. While he recruited current NFL quarterbacks Carson Wentz, Easton Stick and Josh Allen, he’s also brought talent at other positions to the programs he’s worked for.
Vigen was a lead recruiter for Joe Haeg of North Dakota State. The offensive lineman went on to be drafted by the Indianapolis Colts and won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last weekend.
Wyoming also leads Mountain West teams with alumni currently in the NFL with 14.
“That doesn’t happen by accident,” Costello said. “That happens by doing your research, doing your homework and analyzing a lot of tape and doing your job that way. We talked a lot about recruiting because we want to be able to replenish what we lose every single year. All those things went into consideration. It’s a guy that’s ready, who just needed his time, his shot. And now he’s getting it here, and I feel really good about that.”
