Roars from Bobcat Stadium on a fall Saturday will be replaced by silence. The bustling in the parking lots won’t be the same. The final score will ultimately be inconsequential.
Nonetheless, Montana State will play football.
The Bobcats scheduled a game-like scrimmage for 2 p.m. Saturday at Bobcat Stadium. The event is closed to the public and media based on recommendations from MSU and local health officials as COVID-19 cases across the county and state rise.
However, the scrimmage will be streamed on the team’s YouTube channel. It will mark the conclusion of MSU’s fall practices as the team gears up for a spring season, which could begin in late February.
Talking to other coaches in the Big Sky, Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate didn’t believe any other conference teams have completed a full fall practice schedule like his team will. That’s why, in his mind, MSU will accomplish more than any other Big Sky squad in this time frame.
The contest will include 15-minute quarters with a running clock until the final two minutes of each half. No-huddle offenses and blitzing will be limited. The kicking game will be live except punts.
Bobcats offensive coordinator Justin Udy will coach the Blue team while defensive coordinator Kane Ioane will lead the White team.
Choate believes having some sort of football, even if only viewable online, is “important for everybody right now.”
“Clearly, you can’t say 20,000 people creating energy for you can’t enhance the endorphins flowing and the adrenaline and all that kind of stuff,” he said. “But I think our kids will be excited to play. And I think as competition goes on, in the second half, in particular in the fourth quarter if it’s close, I think we’re going to find out who the competitors are. I think we’ve got a lot of those guys on our roster. So I think it’ll be fun.”
Players out
Choate said via online press conference on Thursday that Troy Andersen won’t participate in the scrimmage. In fact, the head coach doesn’t expect Andersen to participate in the spring season, either.
Andersen, an all-American weapon for MSU offensively and defensively, was planning to redshirt this season if games had been played this fall. He underwent surgery, which was delayed by three months during the coronavirus pandemic, for a lower-body injury he had been dealing with since the end of the 2019 season.
Choate said in June that doctors believed Andersen wouldn’t be ready to play until December. Andersen hopes to begin light activity within a month’s time.
Choate emphasized the Bobcats aren’t “in any hurry” to rush Andersen back to playing.
“He’s doing great,” Choate said. “All indications are that the surgery went very well and that he’s progressing exactly like he should, if not, being ahead a little bit.”
Choate also said other players who won’t participate on Saturday for varying reasons.
Some, including defensive lineman Blake Schmidt, are self-quarantining after being identified as a close contact to someone with COVID-19. Buck Amandre Williams (wrist), defensive lineman Tua Areta and outside linebacker Daniel Hardy (knee) are also recovering from offseason surgeries.
Choate said other standouts like all-Big Sky defensive tackle Chase Benson and Washington transfer John Clark will simply sit out as precautions.
Youth development
So without those veterans, Choate highlighted the opportunities younger players will receive on Saturday.
The Bobcats missed out on key weight training this spring and summer. That was partly because of a “COVID surge” in July, Choate said, as at least one player contracted coronavirus. He believes the lack of training may have led to some minor injuries.
Still, Choate is eager to see how MSU’s first- and second-year players develop. Through fall practices, the Bobcats have progressed their skills and have gained continuity. The best way to improve, Choate noted, is by simply playing. Saturday’s scrimmage provides an opportunity for that.
Choate specifically said MSU’s playmakers who excel in space like receivers Charles Brown and Jaden Smith may especially shine. He mentioned running backs Jaharie Martin, Lane Sumner, Elijah Elliott and Demareus Hosey might receive heavy workloads.
Choate added defensive lineman Sebastian Valdez, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and defensive backs Eric Zambrano and Miles Jackson will be defenders to watch.
Choate pointed out the Bobcats will have the luxury of allowing their younger players to compete more during games this spring because of the NCAA’s added year of eligibility.
“Top to bottom, this class of 2020 is our best class, without a doubt,” Choate said. “We have some really talented players, and that pushes our older guys even more. … There’s an opportunity for some of that development to be accelerated.”
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.