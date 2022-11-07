Through certain stretches of the game against Northern Arizona, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats may have been trying to do too much at times.
Looking back at the game film, Vigen said the defense was out of position in spots, including over-running some plays. The Bobcats failed to contain NAU quarterback RJ Martinez at times, allowing the Lumberjacks to get back in the game and take the lead.
Offensively, MSU taking deep shots — especially on third down — may have also been unnecessary, he added.
“There’s a handful of pivotal plays in that game that we didn’t make when we had an opportunity to open (the game up),” Vigen said.
One specific instance that the Bobcats failed to execute on was an onside kick in the first quarter. MSU had just gone up 14-0 and was looking to continue building momentum.
NAU’s kickoff coverage alignment opened up the opportunity as well, Vigen said, and MSU kicker Blake Glessner had nailed onside kicks “10 to 20 times” in practice last week to give the Bobcats even more confidence.
However, the ball traveled just 13 yards and MSU was flagged for illegal touching. NAU took over on the MSU 48-yard line. MSU linebacker Callahan O’Reilly later halted the ensuing drive with a strip sack.
“In practice over and over again, (Glessner) was able to execute that,” Vigen said, “and it just didn’t happen there.”
Despite going “a bit off the rails” at times, Vigen said, MSU found yet another way to win, embodying the mantra of “won’t be beat.”
Vigen originally coined the phrase early in the 2021 season after thinking of a way to encapsulate the approach he wanted his team to have going into each game.
“It’s every bit as much about preparation as it is how you play on Saturday,” Vigen said. “It’s treating every game and every opportunity as one that we better do everything we can so we won’t be beat.”
Even with MSU surrendering a 17-point lead and giving up several big plays on defense, the Bobcats secured another comeback victory on Saturday.
“I do appreciate that our guys are fully bought into that mindset of, ‘Hey, every game is its own. Every opponent is going to give us their best shot and we need to prepare every week. And that’s going to allow us to have the best outcome possible on Saturdays,’” Vigen said.
Injury update
After exiting the game in the third quarter, defensive end Brody Grebe’s status is “touch and go” for this upcoming week, Vigen said.
Late in the third quarter, Grebe fell to the ground after attempting to make a stop near the sideline. He grabbed his left hamstring and was eventually helped off the field by MSU training staff.
“It’s nothing that’s season-ending or anything like that,” Vigen said, “but it’s not like he’ll immediately bounce back at the same time.”
Vigen also said the Bobcats hope to gain some clarity on the status of wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. this week and that it’s a “fluid situation.” Thomas has missed the previous two games due to a compliance issue stemming back to his time at Kentucky.
Quarterback Sean Chambers has also missed the previous two games due to injury, but is “definitely making progress” and may play against Cal Poly this week, Vigen added.
Running back Lane Sumner will also “at minimum” be out this week, Vigen said, and linebacker Danny Uluilakepa will miss his second straight game after undergoing a non-season ending procedure. Vigen didn’t specify Uluilakepa’s injury that also sidelined him for NAU.
Running back Isaiah Ifanse and fullback Jaharie Martin are also continuing to make strides in practice, Vigen said, but are doubtful for Saturday’s game.
Glessner named Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week
After kicking the game-winning 24-yard field goal against NAU, Glessner was named the Big Sky Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.
As a whole, Glessner went 5 for 5 on point-after attempts and 2 for 2 on field goal attempts. Vigen said he was also impressed with Glessner’s kickoffs, including the kick from the 50 after an NAU penalty that set up the Lumberjacks at their own 17-yard line.
But the biggest kick of all was the game-winning field goal.
“I think stepping in there at the end and really not flinching at all in that moment (was impressive),” Vigen said. “They called a couple timeouts and I think that just got him more focused in and obviously he hit it. That’s a big-time opportunity for him, and he came through.”
A look ahead to Cal Poly
While the Mustangs have yet to win a Big Sky Conference game this season (0-6, 1-8 overall), Vigen said he’s been impressed by how competitive Cal Poly has been in certain contests.
Games against UC Davis (a 59-17 loss) and Montana (57-0 loss) “got away from them,” Vigen said, but the Mustangs also played teams like NAU (31-29 loss) and Eastern Washington (17-10 loss) close earlier in the season.
“We’ve got to go there and play on their field and expect their best shot,” Vigen said.
Cal Poly is currently enduring a rebuild under head coach Beau Baldwin, who boasts the 2010 FCS title on his coaching resumé from his time at EWU. The Mustangs rank 11th in the conference in both scoring offense (18.2 points per game) and scoring defense (allowing 39.2 points per game). They’ve also allowed 25 sacks, which is tied for 102nd in the FCS.
During a rebuild, Vigen said, the offensive and defensive lines can take longer than skill positions to jell. He added that the Mustangs are making progress — including the recent announcement of the $30 million John Madden Football Center — and that it’s “only a matter of time” before they’re back to winning consistently.
In the meantime, Cal Poly has some bright spots. Wide receiver Chris Coleman currently leads the Big Sky in receiving yards (857) and is tied for first in receptions (54). He also has scored four touchdowns.
Cal Poly’s quarterback Spencer Brasch is fifth in the conference in passing yards (1,909), but has been inconsistent with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Brasch didn’t play in the game against MSU last season in Bozeman, but Vigen said he remembers watching Brasch play in high school while recruiting at Wyoming.
Brasch, a native of Gilbert, Arizona, originally played college football at California, where Baldwin was previously offensive coordinator. He transferred to Cal Poly prior to the 2021 season.
The Mustangs — who have also utilized Jaden Jones, Khaliq Paulette and Bo Kelly at quarterback this season — are averaging 301.3 passing yards per game. That ranks second among Big Sky teams.
“I think they’re dangerous,” Vigen said. “You match what they’re doing passing-wise and then you look at just our last game (against NAU) and what we gave up passing-wise, we’ve got to figure that out.”
Defensively is where the Mustangs are more vulnerable. Cal Poly ranks 10th in the conference in rushing defense (217.8 ypg) and last in passing defense (310.9 ypg). However, Vigen said the Bobcats are aware of opposing defenses playing them differently than they would other teams to account for the run threat from quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Chambers.
MSU has made attempts to be more balanced offensively, Vigen said, but have also struggled at times, such as against NAU.
“The whole concept of 50-50 is you’re supposed to get 50% of them and we didn’t get anywhere close to that,” Vigen said. “That’s something to work on. We’ve made those plays before and that’ll be the challenge to our guys is we need to make them more moving forward.”
MSU will be heavy favorites entering this matchup, and if there ever was a get-right game heading into next week’s Brawl of the Wild, it would be this. But this will still be slightly unfamiliar territory, with the Bobcats last traveling to San Luis Obispo in 2019 (a 34-28 overtime win). The last time Vigen coached there was on Nov. 10, 2007, while at North Dakota State.
By hosting this game and still looking for that first Big Sky win, Cal Poly will be a dangerous opponent, Vigen said.
“A team like this late in the season, when they haven’t won a conference game and they get an opportunity to play a team that hasn’t lost a conference game, that’s a great opportunity for them,” Vigen said. “We have to be prepared to withstand what they give us.”
