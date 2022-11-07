Let the news come to you

Through certain stretches of the game against Northern Arizona, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen said the Bobcats may have been trying to do too much at times.

Looking back at the game film, Vigen said the defense was out of position in spots, including over-running some plays. The Bobcats failed to contain NAU quarterback RJ Martinez at times, allowing the Lumberjacks to get back in the game and take the lead.

Offensively, MSU taking deep shots — especially on third down — may have also been unnecessary, he added.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw