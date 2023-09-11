Let the news come to you

No. 3 Montana State’s loss at No. 1 South Dakota State last Saturday doesn’t disrupt the season. But that doesn’t lessen the disappointment in coming up short.

MSU quarterback Sean Chambers said he was “heartbroken” in the postgame press conference. Head coach Brent Vigen added during his weekly press conference Monday that he was “extremely disappointed” in the outcome.

“Losing a close game like that, it’s always heartbreaking because all summer we talked about coming out the second game and proving the world wrong,” offensive guard Omar Aigbedion said Monday. “Not many people thought we were going to beat South Dakota State or even stay in (that game).”


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on X/Twitter @ByBradenShaw

