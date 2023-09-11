No. 3 Montana State’s loss at No. 1 South Dakota State last Saturday doesn’t disrupt the season. But that doesn’t lessen the disappointment in coming up short.
MSU quarterback Sean Chambers said he was “heartbroken” in the postgame press conference. Head coach Brent Vigen added during his weekly press conference Monday that he was “extremely disappointed” in the outcome.
“Losing a close game like that, it’s always heartbreaking because all summer we talked about coming out the second game and proving the world wrong,” offensive guard Omar Aigbedion said Monday. “Not many people thought we were going to beat South Dakota State or even stay in (that game).”
Vigen said he and his coaching staff asked the Bobcats to “play their tails off” in all three phases Saturday, which was reflected in watching game film. That was especially true on defense — such as holding SDSU to its first shutout in the first half since 2015 — and on special teams.
But offensive execution on third downs and in the red zone was lacking, Vigen said. The Bobcats were 4 for 15 on third downs against the Jackrabbits and settled for two field goals while inside the SDSU 10-yard line in the fourth quarter. The first drive even started on the SDSU 1-yard line following a blocked punt.
There were also procedural miscues down near the goal line, including four of MSU’s nine total false starts.
“But regardless, if Montana State has the ball, first and goal, we need a touchdown,” Vigen said. “We need a touchdown on first down and we got to figure out a way to get that done.”
On the first drive, Chambers rushed up the middle for no gain on first and second down. MSU then committed a false start out of a timeout, and running back Julius Davis rushed for 4 yards on third-and-6.
The second drive went 56 yards, but consisted of three Chambers rushes and three more false starts down in the red zone. The third false start was a true drive killer on fourth-and-1 at the SDSU 2-yard line.
Running the ball with Chambers or fellow QB Tommy Mellott has become commonplace for MSU at any spot on the field, but especially true closer to the goal line. It’s largely why Chambers led the FCS in rushing TDs last season with 19.
Vigen said the Bobcats went into the game planning to lean on the run, with both QBs and “a good stable of running backs.” At the same time, Vigen added that it’s easy to second-guess play calls in the days following a game.
“I think field position wise, we had an advantage and we moved the ball well with that advantage in mind,” Vigen said.
“Could we have passed it more? Should we have passed it more? I think yeah, you’d say yes at this point.
“Were there some things inside the five that even schematically we could have done differently, liked to do differently now that we know they didn’t work? Yes.”
Vigen also said a depleted wide receiver group that has missed Ty McCullouch, Taco Dowler and Lonyatta Alexander Jr. through the first two games has potentially “dictated our thoughts” on passing more. Against SDSU, Mellott and Chambers went a combined 9 of 15 for 87 yards and an interception.
MSU will still “lean on the run game” this season, Vigen said, but the team hasn’t lost any confidence on incorporating more pass plays.
“The field position piece was generally in our favor (against SDSU),” Vigen said. “But at the same time that shouldn’t predicate that we’re going to just run the football either. So I think we got to expand our thought process and horizons as far as just our balance and work toward that as we continue this season.”
Injury update
Mellott is “continuing to be evaluated” this week after leaving the SDSU game due to injury, Vigen said. He added that there isn’t a timetable on the evaluation or Mellott’s return.
During the third quarter, Mellott was hit late by SDSU linebacker Graham Spalding on a pass attempt to fullback Derryk Snell. Spalding was flagged for roughing the passer. Mellott didn’t return to the game.
The situation is “obviously concerning” for MSU’s offense, Vigen said.
“Tommy is a key part to our success and not having him just changes things,” Vigen said. “It obviously does. But we will have to move on whether we have him this week or not.”
Last season, Chambers finished the game against Eastern Washington game without Mellott and led the Bobcats to wins over Idaho State and UC Davis.
Vigen added that there is still no update on Alexander’s status. Alexander sat out MSU’s first two games due to eligibility issues, and the Bobcats anticipate finding out “one way or another this week” regarding the status of the Washington transfer. Alexander was also removed from the depth chart for the first time this season ahead of MSU’s game against Stetson.
McCullouch is expected to be out at least another week, Vigen added, and MSU is hopeful cornerback Miles Jackson will return this week. Offensive lineman JT Reed will likely be sidelined at least a few more weeks, along with RB Lane Sumner.
Safety Tyson Pottenger made the trip for the SDSU game and should be available against Stetson. Defensive tackle Paul Brott also may be available this week, but that is still to be determined.
A look ahead to Stetson
Even after a close loss, good football teams can “reset every day they come back,” Vigen said.
“I think there’s absolutely no moral victories in coming up close (at SDSU),” Vigen said. “Absolutely none. We are 1-1, and that’s the fact of the matter. We’ve got to find a way to look at the things critically that didn’t go our way and improve upon it.”
The Bobcats will turn their focus to Stetson, a 2-0 team out of the Pioneer Football League that holds wins over NAIA St. Thomas and NAIA Webber International this season.
The Hatters have utilized two QBs so far, with Villanova graduate transfer Matt O’Connor going 21 of 32 for 255 yards and two TDs and Brady Meitz 16 of 33 for 239 yards, one TD and one interception. Meitz led Stetson in passing last season, but Vigen said O’Connor will likely take more snaps on Saturday.
Stetson also has RB Kadderis Roberts (197 yards and three TDs on 33 carries), and wide receivers Nazeviah Burris (13 catches, 187 yards, one TD) and Gabe Atkin (nine catches, 101 yards, one TD). Roberts opened the season with 124 yards and two TDs, while Burris caught a 41-yard TD pass less than three minutes into the game against Webber.
Vigen recognized how, on paper, this game will be expected to unfold based on MSU being heavy favorites at home.
“But we still have to go out and play it and recognize the things that they do really well,” Vigen said. “And I think having an explosive nature on offense is something that definitely has our eyes on them.”
Defensively, the Hatters run an aggressive 3-3-5 scheme that can result in eight defenders dropping into coverage. That leads to plenty of zone coverage, Vigen said, but the Hatters also run some Cover 0, trusting their cornerbacks with no safety help over the top.
“In doing so, there’s a lot of risk/reward, but they’re saying their guys can cover and they’re going to get to the passer sooner than you can get it off. They’ve done that time after time,” Vigen said. “So that’ll certainly test our protection.”
The Hatters are led by SMU transfer Nicholas Lerew and Diego Davis at linebacker. Lerew leads the team in total tackles this season (26), and Davis has 24 total tackles, four tackles for loss, two sacks and two forced fumbles. Stetson also has CBs Jaylon Johnson and David Stubbs on the back end, who each have one pick and two pass breakups.
“It’s going to be important for us in this game to stay on schedule, to stay ahead of the chains and not get them into advantageous defensive down and distances,” Vigen said.
This matchup will also be the chance for MSU to get back on track before opening conference play at Weber State next week, the second entry in a tough 2023 road slate.
“Any team that comes here, we have to put our best foot forward,” Vigen said. “And really this week, as we complete the non-conference schedule, we’ve got to come out of it better so we are prepared for Big Sky play in such a manner that we feel like at the end of September we’re a better team than we were at the beginning of (the month).”
