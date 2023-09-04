Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Following a breakout performance in his first game in a Montana State uniform, running back Scottre Humphrey was named the FedEx FCS National Freshman of the Week by Stats Perform, the organization announced Monday.

Humphrey rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 63-20 win over Utah Tech in the Gold Rush game Saturday. It’s the first time a true freshman RB rushed for 100-plus yards or scored three TDs in a season opener since at least World War II, per an MSU release.

MSU head coach Brent Vigen said throughout fall camp that Humphrey would get early looks on offense, and that the coaching staff was “excited about what that would look like.”


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

Recommended for you