Following a breakout performance in his first game in a Montana State uniform, running back Scottre Humphrey was named the FedEx FCS National Freshman of the Week by Stats Perform, the organization announced Monday.
Humphrey rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 63-20 win over Utah Tech in the Gold Rush game Saturday. It’s the first time a true freshman RB rushed for 100-plus yards or scored three TDs in a season opener since at least World War II, per an MSU release.
MSU head coach Brent Vigen said throughout fall camp that Humphrey would get early looks on offense, and that the coaching staff was “excited about what that would look like.”
“It was certainly an exciting breakout for him: three touchdowns, a couple runs in there where I think he really flashed his speed,” Vigen said Monday. “And then there's a couple runs where he missed where he was supposed to go at the same time. He missed a read. So for a first game out, really pleased.”
Vigen added that Humphrey is a “physical specimen” for a RB his age — he's listed at 5-foot-11, 207 pounds on MSU’s roster — and the Bobcats look to continue involving Humphrey more in the run game.
“I think he's capable of more than that,” Vigen added, “but he's certainly going to be a weapon as the season goes along.”
Injury update
Vigen said during his weekly press conference Monday that the future of Washington transfer wide receiver Lonyatta Alexander Jr. is still unclear. Alexander, who is a two-time transfer, sat out Gold Rush due to an eligibility issue with the NCAA.
Vigen is hopeful "we'll get an answer on what's next" for Alexander later this week. Alexander is currently listed as the first-string “H” receiver on MSU’s depth chart.
Colorado State transfer WR Ty McCullouch also sat out Gold Rush, but McCullouch was sidelined due to injury. Vigen said McCullouch is “working his way back" and will be out this weekend against South Dakota State. Christian Anaya is slated to start at “Z” receiver.
Running back Lane Sumner, who has battled injuries throughout his time as a Bobcat, will also miss Saturday's game. Sumner was the first-string RB for Gold Rush, but left the game with an injury after just three carries. Vigen said Sumner might be out a few weeks.
“That's unfortunate for him because Lane's worked so hard to get back and is going to be a guy that we're going to count on,” Vigen said. “But different than we were sitting last year, I think we have a bigger stable of guys to go through (at RB).”
Vigen also said offensive lineman JT Reed, defensive tackle Paul Brott and safety Tyson Pottenger are all a week or two away from returning.
A look ahead to South Dakota State
The Bobcats did their best to focus on Gold Rush over the past month or so, Vigen said, working toward taking care of Utah Tech before looking too far ahead.
“But we obviously had game two (against SDSU) circled all offseason,” MSU defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV said Monday. “It's been a big point making sure that we're ready to go — mentally ready to go, physically ready to go — to get after them.”
The game in Brookings, South Dakota, this Saturday will be the third meeting between No. 1 SDSU and No. 3 MSU in 18 games, with another matchup scheduled during the 2025 season in Bozeman. There’s also the possibility of a rematch in the FCS playoffs.
After MSU defeated SDSU 31-17 at home in 2021 to advance to the national championship game, the Jackrabbits answered with a dominant 39-18 semifinal win in Brookings last December. SDSU later won the national title over rival North Dakota State in January.
Vigen said his players knew walking off the field in Brookings that a rematch was already scheduled in week two of 2023, and “I know our guys don’t want to come up short again.”
“So what do you do about it? You don't talk about it,” Vigen said. “You just go to work. I think the work that we've stacked up going back to guys getting back in January has been significant.”
The Jackrabbits’ work since that previous meeting has also been significant, Vigen added, especially with all the returning talent on both sides of the ball.
Offensively, SDSU returns quarterback Mark Gronowski, who rushed and passed for a combined 12 touchdowns throughout last season's playoff run. Gronowski also led the Jackrabbits in their run to the spring 2021 FCS title game.
“I get the sense that intangible-wise, leadership, work ethic, all that stuff, that he's what you're looking for (in a QB),” Vigen said. “How many games has he played? He's played in two national championships, won one of them. That says a lot for the kid.”
The Jackrabbits also have Jadon and Jaxon Janke at WR, complemented by running backs Isaiah Davis and Amar Johnson. Davis and Johnson combined for three TDs in last season’s semifinal game. Davis earned first team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors in 2022 with 1,451 rushing yards and 15 TDs.
“They are a different blend of running back,” Vigen said. “Davis is a powerful guy that certainly can run and we found out how Johnson could really run speed-wise last year as well. And he looks physically like he's put on some weight."
The Jackrabbits also return all five starting offensive linemen, including All-Americans in left tackle Garret Greenfield and left guard Mason McCormick. SDSU did lose All-American tight end Tucker Kraft — a third round NFL draft pick by the Green Bay Packers this past spring — but retained TE Zach Heins. Heins made 29 catches for 347 yards and four TDs last season.
“You don't see a real weakness across the board for them, and you shouldn't,” Vigen said. “They're the defending champs. They didn't lose a whole lot (last season), and that's the nature of the beast when you bring back as much as they do.”
The two biggest losses on defense for the Jackrabbits are All-American defensive tackle Caleb Sanders and All-MVFC defensive end Reece Winkelman. But SDSU returns seven starters from the top rushing defense in FCS last season (88.1 yards allowed per game). That includes the linebacker trio of Jason Freeman, Adam Bock and Isaiah Stalbird, who finished one-two-three in total tackles for SDSU last season.
Vigen said it’s “tough to gauge” exactly how SDSU’s defense looks in 2023 after a 45-7 win over Western Oregon last week that resulted in plenty of garbage time. But Vigen said the Jackrabbits like to rotate the front seven plenty, as well as lock down at the cornerback position to allow safeties the chance to play closer to the line of scrimmage.
“The root of what they're trying to do is stop the run, make you one-dimensional, much like we like to do,” Vigen said. “And obviously, I think one thing they benefit from is, in the spring and fall, they're going against a really good offense too, an offense that can run the ball really well."
The Jackrabbits are also led by new head coach Jimmy Rogers, a former SDSU player and later defensive coordinator for long-time head coach John Stiegelmeier, who retired after 26 seasons at the helm.
Vigen said there’s plenty of respect between these two programs that have formed a new rivalry over the past two-plus seasons. That means the magnitude of this matchup isn’t lost on players or coaches.
“This is important on a lot of ends,” Vigen said. “It's not going to make or break the season for either team. But this early in the season, it's an absolute gauge of where you're at in the grand scheme of things. And I'm certain we both have very similar goals when it comes to the grand scheme of things.”
