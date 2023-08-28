Let the news come to you

Along with donning the legacy No. 41 jersey this year, Montana State linebacker Nolan Askelson received another honor for his senior season.

Askelson was named one of six captains for the Bobcats last week, joining quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, defensive end Brody Grebe, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and fullback Derryk Snell. It was a “huge honor,” Askelson said, based on how much love and respect he has for his teammates.

“They’re all like brothers to me,” Askelson said Monday. “So I think that acknowledgement is one of the best honors I think somebody could get.”


