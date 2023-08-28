Along with donning the legacy No. 41 jersey this year, Montana State linebacker Nolan Askelson received another honor for his senior season.
Askelson was named one of six captains for the Bobcats last week, joining quarterbacks Tommy Mellott and Sean Chambers, defensive end Brody Grebe, linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and fullback Derryk Snell. It was a “huge honor,” Askelson said, based on how much love and respect he has for his teammates.
“They’re all like brothers to me,” Askelson said Monday. “So I think that acknowledgement is one of the best honors I think somebody could get.”
Mellott said being voted captain by his teammates for the second year in a row was incredibly humbling.
“We have a lot of guys that really care about this program, that do everything right, and to be one of the guys that other people see as a captain (is a blessing),” Mellott added.
Mellott also recognized the uniqueness of having two QBs as captains, and emphasized how Chambers has been “a great leader throughout the summer and into this fall.” Askelson felt similarly about Uluilakepa, who he loves playing alongside.
“He’s a really hype, rah rah guy, a little bit more than me, but we can both get there,” Askelson said. “I think as linebackers we got to be the leader of the defense for sure, and the team too. So having two in the same room, that’s pretty special.”
Mellott, Grebe and Uluilakepa all being juniors also shows how widespread MSU’s leadership is this season, Askelson added.
“We got freshmen who can step up and be leaders all the way up to the sixth, seventh-year guys,” he said. “I think it’s just kind of the epitome of what the team is and that leadership that we have.”
Vigen addresses Housewright, Mix charges
MSU head coach Brent Vigen opened his weekly press conference Monday with a brief statement regarding the charges against offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright and running backs coach Sam Mix from this past May.
“I want you to know we continue to deal with the coaches internally, regarding the repercussions for their actions,” Vigen said. “I do want to make it clear in supporting these men we are not dismissing the charges. We are simply showing them we believe in them and want to continue to have them work within this program because of who they are as people.
“We’ve taken this matter very seriously. And I say that on many ends, and one is just the improved, enhanced trainings that we will do and have continued to do within our program.”
Housewright was cited for driving under the influence after allegedly crashing his vehicle in May. He has an omnibus hearing scheduled for next month, per justice court records.
Mix was cited for obstructing a peace officer and driving without a valid driver’s license. He had a hearing earlier this month where the former charge was dismissed, while Mix changed his plea to guilty for driving without a valid license. Mix has a speedy trial set for December, per court records.
Disciplinary action for Housewright or Mix has not been announced by MSU.
Injury update
Defensive lineman Paul Brott and safety Tyson Pottenger will be out one to two weeks, Vigen said ahead of the Gold Rush game. Vigen didn’t specify the injury for either player.
“Both guys we’re factoring in as backups, factoring as guys that would be on the field,” Vigen added.
“So it’s tough to see those guys go down like they did but we’re very confident they’re gonna be back in a pretty short turn around here.”
MSU will already be without wide receiver/punt returner Taco Dowler, who will be sidelined for an extended period as he recovers from shoulder surgery. Also, offensive lineman Cole Sain is out for the season with a knee injury, and running back Kaegun Williams decided to retire after dealing with a neck injury.
Offensive lineman JT Reed also dealt with injuries throughout fall camp, but was listed as Omar Aigbedion’s backup at right guard on the depth chart for this weekend.
A look ahead to Utah Tech
After starting last season 1-5, Utah Tech became a “different team” in the final five games of the regular season, Vigen said.
A narrow 18-13 loss to Sam Houston State was followed by a 47-44 win over then-No. 19 Stephen F. Austin. The Trailblazers then pulled off wins over Southern Utah and Tarleton State. Utah Tech even trailed BYU 28-20 at halftime of the regular season finale, before eventually falling 52-26.
“By the end of the year, they were playing much more complementary football than they probably were at the beginning,” Vigen said.
Utah Tech was led by quarterback Victor Gabalis (1,948 passing yards, 17 touchdowns, 10 interceptions), running back Quali Conley (1,164 rushing yards, eight touchdowns) and wide receiver Joey Hobert (1,258 receiving yards, 16 touchdowns) on offense. Defensive back Tyrell Grayson tied for the team lead in tackles with 84, and DB Darrius Nash had a team-high two interceptions and six pass breakups.
The problem for the Trailblazers, though, is that none of those players return for this season.
That provides some uncertainty in MSU’s preparation for week one.
“So we just got to go into it and say, OK, there is a feeling out process probably more in game one than your typical week to week matchup as you’ve been able to pile up the research, so to speak,” Vigen said. “But know that we’re not going to take anything for granted. We got to really focus on being the best version of who we can be and let the rest take care of itself.”
Utah Tech listed an “or” between QBs Kobe Tracy and Boone Abbott on the depth chart for this weekend, although Vigen said “we’ve got a good sense” for which one will take more snaps Saturday. Tracy went 88 of 171 for 1,244 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions in 2022. Abbott went 18 of 35 for 222 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Abbott is also the leading rusher among returners with 51 yards on 14 carries.
Chris Street is listed as the starting running back after redshirting last season, and the Trailblazers have four starting WRs listed. Most notably, Rickie Johnson was second on the team in receiving last season with 40 catches for 697 yards and six touchdowns.
Vigen said the Bobcats will have to lean on their D-line for pocket pressure if the Trailblazers plan to throw as often as last season. He also hopes MSU can show early signs of improvement in the secondary.
“We certainly have the ability to play more guys in the secondary, so it’ll just be an interesting kind of back and forth as those first few series unfold to kind of get settled in, and that’s the honest to God truth on how most of these first games go,” Vigen said. “Rarely do you have anything super dialed in.”
Meanwhile, Utah Tech has two standouts returning on defense in linebacker Will Leota (84 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, two pass breakups, one interception) and defensive lineman Syrus Webster (42 total tackles, team-high 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks).
Vigen said Utah Tech played a “sound, aggressive nature of defense” last season, showing multiple fronts and continuing to evolve as the season went along. Utah Tech did allow 35 points per game to opponents last season, but Vigen acknowledged it will be a “bit of a guessing game” with how the 2023 Trailblazers will look defensively.
With that in mind, Vigen said the Bobcats will need to play fast and not be “sitting on their heels” early in the contest.
“We need to be able to be aggressive,” he added. “I think Tommy (Mellott) with his experience being able to see and read coverage, you feel real good about it. We’re not going out there trying out a quarterback for the first time.”
Even with all the uncertainty surrounding MSU’s week one opponent, Vigen said Utah Tech will likely have a better understanding of itself based on how the Trailblazers finished last season.
“I’m certain they’re going to come in here confident, with a better idea of who they are and who they want to be,” Vigen said. “We have to play well in this game right from the jump to be able to do the things we want.”
