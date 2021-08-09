Notebook: Montana State approaching 90% vaccination rate By Colton Pool Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Aug 9, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State head coach Brent Vigen oversees drills during camp on Friday at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana State is expecting to have more than 90% of its team to have taken a COVID-19 vaccine by the first game of the season, Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen told media after the third day of fall camp on Monday at Bobcat Stadium.Some players, he added, have yet to take their second dose but are expecting to do so.“We’re going to be in a real good place come September,” Vigen said. Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill has encouraged members of the conference to take the vaccine, though it wouldn’t be required. A team which has an outbreak and doesn’t have enough players cleared before a game will forfeit, he said.Big Sky programs don’t have to report vaccination statistics, but Wistrcill estimated last month less than half of the conference’s football players had been inoculated. The highest rate was around 90% and the lowest below 30% with Wistrcill’s goal being 80-85%.The NCAA released guidelines requiring non-vaccinated individuals to go through COVID-19 testing more extensively than those who have been vaccinated.MSU senior offensive lineman Lewis Kidd, who has been vaccinated, said at the Big Sky’s media event in July he’s “pretty confident” the Bobcats won’t have to forfeit games.“Obviously, who knows,” he added. “This pandemic has been a big thing about anything can happen. But I feel like we’re in a better spot than we were last year and there’s more knowledge about things and how to avoid close contacts and all that good stuff. So hopefully, knock on wood, pray to God, that everything goes smoothly.”Kidd said his team has been willing to have open conversations about the vaccine and that they trust each other. He realizes he can’t force people to change their opinions about it.“I can only really control myself,” Kidd said. “Hopefully not just our team but around the league, we can push for everyone getting vaccinated and hopefully comfortable with learning the facts.”Last month, Bobcats senior defensive lineman Amandre Williams emphasized his team must focus on what it can control. He wants to play every game of his senior year, but he added he can only worry about what he can do to help make that happen.“At the end of the day, we want to return to some type of normality,” Williams said. “Not that I necessarily agree or disagree with the vaccine. I agree with getting back to what we were doing. And whatever I can do to ensure that, I’ll do it. If that means getting the vaccine and trying to get the vaccine percentage up, then that’s what we’ll do as a team.”Williams said he’s tried to spread information for those around him. “I want people to do what they want to do,” Williams said. “I want to play football at the end of the day. Whatever that means, whatever the conference decides going forward, whatever our team or state, our regulations are, we’re going to follow those.”Bobcats hoping for quality airAccording to Montana’s official website, air quality was mostly moderate on Sunday in Bozeman but at times reached the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” and “unhealthy” categories. Mountains surrounding the city were hardly visible.The Bobcats didn’t practice on Sunday, and Monday’s air was mostly in the “good” zone. But Vigen noted Monday the Bobcats don’t have a designated space to practice indoors if the air does worsen.He said the Bobcats could adjust by finding a better time of day to hit the field. The Bobcats have been practicing in the mornings.“Today is the best day we’ve had in a long time,” Vigen said Monday. “So who knows? Hopefully it’s behind us.”Tight ends, fullbacks competing for playing timeWhen asked if any position battles are close early in fall camp, Vigen pointed to the tight ends and fullbacks. The Bobcats will likely use them in different settings as the leaders at the position have varying skills.Junior fullback RJ Fitzgerald and senior tight end Ryan Davis, Vigen noted, have played the most for the Bobcats. Derryk Snell is listed as the starting tight end with Davis behind him while Fitzgerald is the starter at fullback.However, Vigen listed off several others who could emerge as contributors. That included Treyton Pickering, Ryan Lonergan, Jarrett Kessler and Peyton Thornton.Vigen believes three or four tight ends might be involved at any one point during the season."I think that's one that is still out in front of us," Vigen said of the position battle. "We have different guys with different skill sets across the board." Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. 