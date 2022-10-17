Let the news come to you

All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse has returned to practice, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen announced Monday.

It’s “nothing to get too excited about,” Vigen cautioned, but it is the first time Ifanse has practiced this fall. He’s been cleared to do individual drills and is in more of a week-to-week designation as opposed to the previous month-to-month status Vigen referred to earlier in the season.

Ifanse won’t be ready for this weekend’s matchup with No. 5 Weber State, nor will he likely be ready for the road matchup with Northern Arizona on Nov. 5 coming out of MSU’s bye, Vigen added.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

