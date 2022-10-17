All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse has returned to practice, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen announced Monday.
It’s “nothing to get too excited about,” Vigen cautioned, but it is the first time Ifanse has practiced this fall. He’s been cleared to do individual drills and is in more of a week-to-week designation as opposed to the previous month-to-month status Vigen referred to earlier in the season.
Ifanse won’t be ready for this weekend’s matchup with No. 5 Weber State, nor will he likely be ready for the road matchup with Northern Arizona on Nov. 5 coming out of MSU’s bye, Vigen added.
“He’s under a relatively strict timeline based on when he had his surgery with his doctors,” Vigen said, “and we’ll just have to continue to see how he feels versus that relatively strict timeline.”
Elsewhere, the Bobcats suffered several season-ending injuries in recent weeks.
Both right guard Cole Sain and right tackle Marcus Wehr went down with lower leg injuries against Northern Colorado, with Wehr’s being season-ending. Sain should be back by the NAU game at the latest, Vigen said.
In the interim, Omar Aigbedion steps into the starting right guard spot and Jacob Kettels will start at right tackle. Aaron Richards is listed as Aigbedion’s backup and Conner Moore is Kettels' backup on the latest depth chart. Joe McElroy is also “a play closer” to filling in at right guard, Vigen said.
“I think (Sain’s) injury is one that we’ll find out through the week how quickly he can bounce back,” Vigen said. “But I think we’ll have him back in a relatively short time.”
Strong safety Rhedi Short is also officially out for the season after suffering a knee injury against Idaho State and backup offensive tackle Titan Fleischmann re-aggravated a knee injury, which is also season-ending.
Strong safety Rylan Ortt is still deemed ineligible by the NCAA and isn't listed on this week's depth chart. Vigen referred back to MSU Director of Athletics Leon Costello’s statement last Friday on the situation, but he hopes it’s “not a finality" for Ortt this season.
Patterson named Big Sky co-Offensive Player of the Week
Following a career-best performance against UNC last Saturday, MSU wide receiver Willie Patterson was named co-Offensive Player of the Week by the Big Sky Conference.
Patterson finished with seven catches for a career-high 148 yards and three touchdowns. Idaho quarterback Gevoni McCoy joins Patterson with the honor, after putting up 286 passing yards, two touchdowns and running in a two-point conversion in a win over then-No. 3 Montana.
Patterson, who now leads the Big Sky in receiving touchdowns with eight, said the honor was a “blessing” and a tribute to all the preparation put in by his coaches and teammates.
“There’s so many things you have to worry about with our offense,” Patterson said. “You’ve got to worry about our running backs and quarterbacks running, our O-line getting off the ball. So it’s just finally everything coming together and everything is finally working out.”
Vigen said he was impressed by how Patterson impacted the game in multiple ways — whether it be jump balls, Patterson’s one-handed grab in the first quarter or his 37-yard score on a slant route in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, MSU wide receivers coach Justin Udy said he wasn’t surprised to see Patterson’s production based on how he practices each day. Udy added that it reminds him of former MSU receiver Lance McCutcheon’s work ethic.
“I’m proud of him for making those plays because we need him to and that’s the expectation,” Udy said. “He would have been just as excited if it was Ravi (Alston) or (Clevan Thomas Jr.) making those plays.
“That’s why I really enjoy coaching him is his unselfishness, and he deserved to have a day like that. He’s put in a lot of work and he knows that we’re going to need a couple more days like that moving forward against some of these really good defenses coming up.”
An early look ahead to No. 5 Weber State
At the FCS level, No. 3 MSU faces its toughest challenge this season when No. 5 Weber State comes to Bozeman this Saturday. The Bobcats are looking to win a program-record 17th straight home game.
The Wildcats are undefeated at 6-0, coming off a 42-7 road win over Portland State. They also possess an FBS win over Utah State (35-7) on Sept. 10. Vigen said WSU is “good across the board” thanks to the depth and talent on offense, defense and special teams.
It starts with WSU quarterback Bronson Barron on offense, who is 109 of 166 for 1,434 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions through six games this season. Vigen pointed to Barron’s mobility and how the Wildcats’ passing game has improved with the addition of the run-pass option this season.
“We’re going to obviously have to do things to make him feel uncomfortable, get him in third-and-longs, hopefully, a bunch of times,” Vigen said. “And get the stadium real loud and have them deal with that, too.”
It helps that Barron has wide receiver Ty MacPherson, who leads the team with 25 catches for 501 yards and ranks second in the Big Sky in receiving touchdowns (six).
WSU also has the No. 3 rushing offense in the Big Sky, averaging 213 yards per game. It helps having a strong offensive line led by left tackle Noah Atagi (6-foot-4, 335 pounds), center Ethan Atagi (6-5, 365 pounds) and right guard Jordan Lutui (6-3, 330 pounds). The O-line has also allowed the fewest number of sacks among Big Sky teams (five).
The Wildcats utilize three different running backs in Damon Bankston (388 yards and four touchdowns on 68 carries), Josh Davis (338 yards and two touchdowns on 72 carries) and Dontae McMillan (263 yards and four touchdowns on 37 carries).
WSU has been arguably more impressive on defense, ranking No. 8 in total defense in the FCS (279.2 yards allowed per game). Mike linebacker Winston Reid leads the team in tackles (44 total) and defensive ends Nuu Sellesin and Jack Kelly have three sacks each. Kelly also leads the team in tackles for loss (five).
The Wildcats have the No. 10 rushing defense in the FCS (88.5 yards allowed per game) and rank No. 2 among Big Sky teams. That will be a major test for MSU, a team that has the No. 2 rushing offense in the country (281.1 ypg).
WSU’s aggressive secondary also stands out, Vigen said, boasting the No. 2 pass defense in the Big Sky (192 ypg) and have 12 interceptions this season. Seven different Wildcats have picked off at least one pass, with cornerback Maxwell Anderson leading the team with five.
Cornerback Abraham Williams — who is also the main kickoff returner — has two interceptions and cornerback Eddie Heckard is tied for fourth in the Big Sky in pass breakups (six). Vigen said WSU often plays with as many as six defensive backs in man coverage and wins those one-on-one matchups consistently.
“It’s our hope that we can separate at times and we can win a few 50-50s because I think we have some guys that can do that,” Vigen said. “But a lot of our success in the passing game will be predicated on just how our guys can win those battles.”
With WSU’s skill level in all three phases, Vigen said MSU will have to consistently match the Wildcats in both play and intensity Saturday.
“There’s a reason why (WSU is) undefeated,” Vigen said. “They’re solid in every area, if not really good in every area. It’s going to take a great effort by us, but we’re going to have to really zero in on what we need to do and do it as fast as we can.”
