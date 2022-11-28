After missing the entire regular season, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse will return to Montana State’s starting lineup for the playoffs.
Ifanse is listed as the starter against Weber State this Saturday, his first action since the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State in January. MSU head coach Brent Vigen initially announced Ifanse’s return for the postseason — along with his return for 2023 — on the Bobcat Insider show last week.
The return of Ifanse from offseason knee surgery has been one of the top storylines for the Bobcats all season. The injury stemmed back to the 2019 season, Vigen said, and left an uncertain recovery timeline throughout the fall. It finally became clear near the end of October, Vigen said, that Ifanse would be able to go for the playoffs.
“We’ve built him up physically, endurance-wise over the last several weeks,” Vigen said. “What is he compared to what he was last year physically? I think he’s got a chance to be better.”
Last season, Ifanse was named a second team All-American after rushing for 1,623 yards (an MSU single-season record) and 10 touchdowns. He ranks second on the MSU all-time list with 3,461 career rushing yards.
Vigen also said that, while it’s no discredit to the efforts of MSU running backs Elijah Elliott, Lane Sumner or Garrett Coon this season, Ifanse will “certainly give us something we haven’t had” this season.
“He’s different between the tackles, for sure,” Vigen said. “He’s one of the hardest guys to tackle that I’ve ever had the fortune of being around. So we’re really excited and I know he is as well.”
MSU will also have defensive linemen Brody Grebe and Kyle Rygg available Saturday. The duo returned against Montana on Nov. 19. Grebe is “on the mend,” Vigen said, after previously going down against Northern Arizona. Rygg hadn’t played since suffering a knee injury in the 2021 season opener against Wyoming.
Linebacker Danny Uluilakepa will also start at “Mike” linebacker and fullback Jaharie Martin is “close to full strength,” Vigen said.
Meanwhile, Sumner and linebacker Nolan Askelson will miss the remainder of the season. Sumner had been dealing with a lower leg injury for the majority of the season and Askelson suffered a non-contact knee injury against UM.
Garza suspended for playoff game
MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza will be suspended for the upcoming second round playoff game against Weber State this Saturday, MSU announced Monday. Linebackers coach Bobby Daly will call defensive plays in his absence.
No further details of what occurred to warrant the suspension were provided by MSU.
“We all have a responsibility — to each other, to our team, to our university, to our community — to make decisions with all those entities in mind,” Vigen said. “Coach Garza failed to do so and because of that will be serving a one-game suspension this Saturday.”
A look ahead to the Montana State-Weber State rematch
There is some added benefit to playing a team twice in one season, Vigen said, even if both teams have grown significantly since the first matchup.
In this case, MSU and WSU will play for the second time in six weeks in the second round of the FCS playoffs Saturday. The Bobcats won the first matchup at home 43-38 on Oct. 22, a game that featured four safeties by WSU’s special teams.
“If you look at just any other opponents, you try to look at things that we did well, the things that we allowed them to do well,” Vigen said. “And then understand they’re a good team, we’re a good team and we’ve still got to go and put our guys in the best position to play well this coming Saturday.”
While MSU certainly benefited on special teams last time, Vigen said that is still one “main concern” for Saturday. That mostly stems from the 100-yard kickoff return touchdown and the 91-yard punt return touchdown surrendered by the Bobcats in the first quarter.
In the final three games of the regular season, MSU allowed 198 total return yards.
“That first quarter (against WSU), giving them two scores probably opened our eyes as much as anything,” Vigen said. “So we have to find a way in special teams to gain an edge and then offensively continue to build upon what we’ve been doing really all season.”
Vigen added that the Bobcats’ defense played “our best three quarters” to end the Brawl of the Wild on Nov. 19. MSU will need to continue that Saturday, especially if WSU continues its potent rushing attack.
The Wildcats’ running back triumvirate — Dontae McMillan, Damon Bankston and All-American Josh Davis — is back at full strength, putting up a combined 315 rushing yards and four touchdowns in a 38-31 win over North Dakota last weekend.
Davis — who didn’t play in the first game against MSU — led the way with 129 yards and two touchdowns. Vigen said the Wildcats “ran the ball like crazy” against UND — an offensive strategy that could’ve been dictated by game plan, weather or the Wildcats’ first-half 24-0 lead.
Defensively, the Wildcats are led by 2022 All-Big Sky honorees linebacker Winston Reid, defensive tackle Kalisi Moli and defensive backs Eddie Heckard, Maxwell Anderson and Desmond Williams. Those are just some of the “really good players” on WSU’s defense, Vigen said, a unit that also excels in man coverage.
That will be a challenge for MSU’s offense once again. Vigen said he hopes for the Bobcats to execute at a higher clip in the rematch after failing to extend the lead further in the second half of the first game.
What will help, Vigen said, is MSU being “more settled in” in all three phases coming into the 2022 postseason. Before the run to the FCS title game last season, MSU was coming off a lopsided 29-10 loss to UM. The offense underwent a switch at quarterback — then-freshman Tommy Mellott replacing Matthew McKay — and centered on wideout Lance McCutcheon and Ifanse.
This season’s postseason preparation is “considerably different,” Vigen said, especially when facing a familiar opponent in Weber State as opposed to the Ohio Valley’s UT-Martin to open the 2021 FCS playoffs.
It’s also different given MSU’s offense, which features one of the nation’s top running attacks, can stretch the field with more weapons. That was on display in the 55-21 victory over UM on Nov. 19.
But even with that result and a share of the Big Sky title, Vigen said his team can’t rest too much on regular season accomplishments. Especially against a team like Weber State.
“We have to be able to come back down to earth, which we have, and go back to work,” Vigen said. “Understand it’s about continuing to replicate the efforts that we’ve been putting in each week, as opposed to thinking we have it all made.”
