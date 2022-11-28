Let the news come to you

After missing the entire regular season, All-American running back Isaiah Ifanse will return to Montana State’s starting lineup for the playoffs.

Ifanse is listed as the starter against Weber State this Saturday, his first action since the FCS national championship game against North Dakota State in January. MSU head coach Brent Vigen initially announced Ifanse’s return for the postseason — along with his return for 2023 — on the Bobcat Insider show last week.

The return of Ifanse from offseason knee surgery has been one of the top storylines for the Bobcats all season. The injury stemmed back to the 2019 season, Vigen said, and left an uncertain recovery timeline throughout the fall. It finally became clear near the end of October, Vigen said, that Ifanse would be able to go for the playoffs.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

