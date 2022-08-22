Let the news come to you

As Montana State wrapped up practice on Monday, head coach Brent Vigen gathered players and coaches for a special announcement.

“When he brought up that two (walk-ons) were going on scholarship, a shock went down my spine like, ‘Oh, is it time?’” long snapper Tommy Sullivan said.

Vigen first called up Sullivan’s backup Jory Choate, the son of former MSU head coach Jeff Choate, to receive a scholarship. Then, it was Sullivan’s turn in the spotlight.

