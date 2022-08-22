As Montana State wrapped up practice on Monday, head coach Brent Vigen gathered players and coaches for a special announcement.
“When he brought up that two (walk-ons) were going on scholarship, a shock went down my spine like, ‘Oh, is it time?’” long snapper Tommy Sullivan said.
Vigen first called up Sullivan’s backup Jory Choate, the son of former MSU head coach Jeff Choate, to receive a scholarship. Then, it was Sullivan’s turn in the spotlight.
“And then all the guys went crazy,” Sullivan said. “It was awesome and a memory I’ll have forever.”
Vigen said seeing players put in the work to earn a scholarship is “pretty rewarding.”
“I think any situation like that is what you want for those guys,” Vigen said. “They come with a belief in themselves, they bet on themselves to take advantage of their opportunity.”
Sullivan, who was also named to the All-Big Sky preseason team last month, said playing on special teams — especially as a long snapper — means you’re “living in anonymity” most of the time.
“Just seeing that recognition was kind of mind blowing,” Sullivan said. “It was just really cool. (It was like) my work had paid off, in a sense.”
Ever since walking-on to the team in 2020, Sullivan said eventually earning a scholarship has always been a goal of his. That came to fruition after establishing himself as a starter in 2021 and continuing to work this offseason.
“Just the relief that I made it to this summit is immeasurable,” Sullivan said. “But I’m going to keep working as if I’m not on scholarship, like I had been.”
Choate, who also plays as a reserve linebacker, has been with MSU since redshirting in 2018. He emerged as a special teams player in 2019, starting in all 15 games, and played in 12 games last season at both linebacker and on special teams.
Sullivan said he was “super hyped” for Choate to be recognized alongside him.
As he soaked in the moment Monday, Sullivan said he was excited to call his parents afterwards. His father, Chris, is one of his biggest cheerleaders — especially on social media. That includes a celebratory fist pump when Sullivan was named to the all-conference team in July.
With another noteworthy accolade this offseason, Sullivan said he expects more of the same.
“I’m sure he and my mom will both really love that,” Sullivan said.
Updates in the quarterback room
After missing all of last week for an undisclosed reason, Wyoming transfer Sean Chambers was back at practice on Monday.
Vigen said Saturday — after Chambers missed the Bobcats’ scrimmage — that Chambers’ absence would “be resolved soon enough.” When Chambers returned, Vigen said he thought the quarterback “looked OK,” but that he didn’t watch Chambers that closely.
“(Coming off a) week off and I thought he threw the ball just fine,” Vigen said. “Probably had fresh legs and I think mentally he’s in a good place. But yeah, it’s good to have him back out here.”
Elsewhere on the depth chart, Vigen announced Monday that projected third-string quarterback Jordan Reed will have season-ending knee surgery. Reed was injured during practice Wednesday in what Vigen said was an “incidental situation.”
Vigen declined to specify the nature of Reed’s injury, but the quarterback was at practice on crutches with a brace on his right knee.
“He’s got a bright future and a setback for sure here,” Vigen said. “But I think he’s got the right mindset about it of, ‘Let’s keep working hard.’”
This means Sean Austin and true freshman Luke Abshire are pushed up the quarterback depth chart, Vigen said. Abshire has received more reps in practice while Austin, alongside Tommy Mellott, saw time in Saturday’s scrimmage. Austin finished 6 of 12 for 183 yards and a touchdown Saturday.
Vigen said Austin and Abshire will see a mix of scout team reps moving forward, meaning the duo will “have to stay on top of it” in case their number is called this season.
“There was a guy last year (Mellott) that was fourth-string out of fall camp and he kept working at it. You guys know how that all worked out,” Vigen said. “I think a quarterback can work in the dark quite a bit and that’s what we need with Sean in particular.”
Wide receivers shine in scrimmage
Several new faces in the wide receivers group made an impression during MSU’s scrimmage on Saturday.
Kentucky transfer Clevan Thomas Jr. leaped for a 9-yard touchdown from Mellott. St. John’s (Minnesota) transfer Ravi Alston caught a pair of passes for 31 yards and Sacramento State transfer Marqui Johnson led all receivers with two receptions for 79 yards.
One of those catches in particular stood out: Johnson caught a ball in the flat, made a defender miss, lost a shoe and still raced down the field for a big gain.
MSU receivers coach and co-special teams coordinator Justin Udy said Johnson will be a “jet sweep, a vertical shot” type of player for MSU this season, as well as in the return game. That play in particular was “electric,” Udy said, and showed off Johnson’s speed.
“That’s what we’re trying to do with that position, at that H (slot) position,” Udy said. “I think most people around the country are trying to do that — get somebody that is really good in space and you give them an opportunity, let them touch the ball. And usually, defensive coordinators are good, they’re going to have a guy there, so you’ve got to be able to make that person miss.”
Udy also pointed to Alston, Thomas, Willie Patterson, Taco Dowler and Aidan Garrigan as standouts thus far in fall camp. He added that there’s “a hunger” to keep improving and there is more competition among the group than in 2021.
“When somebody doesn’t play well they know they’re going to come out the next day and they’ve got to try to jockey themselves back into that one spot because nothing’s going to be given to them,” Udy said.
Askelson and Williams briefly sidelined
Linebacker Nolan Askelson was seen wearing a boot during practice Monday, and Vigen said the plan is to hold Askelson out until Thursday.
He added that it’s mostly preventative and isn’t serious.
Running back Kaegun Williams, who has also been in a preventative boot at times during fall camp, missed Saturday’s scrimmage. Williams returned to practice Monday.
Meanwhile, Vigen said Lane Sumner, Elijah Elliott and Jared White all got good looks during Saturday’s scrimmage in Williams’ absence. When all are healthy, Vigen said that group will contribute to the Bobcats’ committee approach in the backfield.
“We need to be very diverse in the run game and just our quarterbacks rushing because we’re not going to be turning around and handing it off to 22 (Isaiah Ifanse) over and over and over again, at least until he’s back,” Vigen said.
Ortt suspended to start the season
Vigen confirmed Monday that redshirt sophomore defensive back Rylan Ortt, a graduate of Missoula Sentinel, will be suspended for the first five games of the season after failing a drug test.
Ortt failed an NCAA-mandated randomized drug test shortly after MSU’s win over South Dakota State in the FCS semifinals in December. Vigen said Ortt unknowingly took a banned substance that was in an over-the-counter supplement purchased at GNC.
Ortt’s suspension was initially a full season. But following an MSU appeal, it was cut to six games. That started with the FCS national championship game in January and carries through the first five games of the 2022 season.
“It’s an unfortunate learning lesson for all our guys,” Vigen said. “When you put anything into your body, check it out, even if it’s something you can buy at GNC.”
