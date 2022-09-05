Let the news come to you

Ravi Alston said he might’ve become a little too excited as Montana State took the field for its annual Gold Rush game last Saturday.

“I was pumped up, man, just running out of the tunnel and seeing the horses and the fireworks and all that crazy stuff,” Alston said Monday. “Super cool, but I immediately had to lock back in and dial my focus back into what I had to do for the game.”

The St. John’s (Minnesota) transfer added that he was trying to stay focused throughout the course of the Bobcats’ 40-17 season-opening victory over McNeese State — the first game for Alston in an MSU uniform. But he still found himself on the sideline during the second half trying to soak in the moment.

