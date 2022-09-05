Ravi Alston said he might’ve become a little too excited as Montana State took the field for its annual Gold Rush game last Saturday.
“I was pumped up, man, just running out of the tunnel and seeing the horses and the fireworks and all that crazy stuff,” Alston said Monday. “Super cool, but I immediately had to lock back in and dial my focus back into what I had to do for the game.”
The St. John’s (Minnesota) transfer added that he was trying to stay focused throughout the course of the Bobcats’ 40-17 season-opening victory over McNeese State — the first game for Alston in an MSU uniform. But he still found himself on the sideline during the second half trying to soak in the moment.
He was proud of his individual effort in helping MSU secure the win, he said, and it’s easy to see why. Alston finished with three catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and all three plays were noteworthy.
The first came on a crossing route over the middle where Alston broke a tackle. On the very next play, quarterback Tommy Mellott saw Alston running a go route down the MSU sideline in a one-on-one situation. Mellott threw the ball over the top and out front, meaning Alston had to dive to make the 29-yard grab.
That play reminded Alston of a similar diving catch down the sideline he made against Augsburg during the 2019 season when he was at St. John’s. Alston said in those situations, he’s just thinking about catching the ball any way he can, and it helps having a quarterback that can make those types of throws.
“So I’d say that’s something that’s definitely in my arsenal,” Alston said. “It’s not surprising to me. I can make that catch.”
The 6-foot-3, 203-pound receiver transferred to MSU this offseason to make plays just like that. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said he’s been pleased with Alston’s progress thus far.
“I think from a takeoff, go ball scenario, I think he’s going to be tough to contend with there,” Vigen said. “And that was maybe a different version of what we’ve seen when he laid out for that ball.”
Alston’s third play might’ve been the most impressive in Vigen’s eyes. This time, Alston made a “spectacular adjustment,” Vigen said, to an under-thrown ball in the end zone. It resulted in an 8-yard touchdown — Alston’s first at MSU.
“So he’s got a chance to be a weapon out in the field for sure. On those two catches, the different variety showed that,” Vigen said. “But I think he’s got a real chance to be a weapon down in the red zone, which he showed on that last catch.”
After the success of Alston and fellow wideout Willie Patterson — who finished with three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown — Vigen said MSU is hopefully just “scratching the surface” in the passing game. Alston said he looks forward to continue growing alongside his fellow receivers and working on hauling in more deep passes from Mellott.
“Obviously getting live game reps, it’s definitely good to get out there and actually do it,” Alston said. “But with me and (Mellott), it’s been really good and I’m just looking forward to just keep building on that.”
Injury update
San Diego State transfer Kaegun Williams missed Saturday’s season opener due to a neck injury, Vigen said Monday.
Williams had previously missed time during fall camp due to neck stiffness — including MSU’s first scrimmage — but had practiced as recently as last Thursday, Vigen said. Williams was listed as the first-string running back heading into the McNeese State game.
Vigen said the length of Williams’ absence will likely be determined later this week.
“We were really looking forward to Kaegun being able to suit up for us and make an impact and I know he was as well,” Vigen said. “And obviously that’s in limbo right now moving forward.”
Vigen also said there hasn’t been any movement on the availability of running back Isaiah Ifanse, wide receiver Coy Steel or defensive lineman Kyle Rygg. He added that the trio is making progress in their respective recovery processes and that the next month could provide a “clearer picture” of when they’ll next see the field.
“I know in all three cases that they’ll have to practice for, I would guess, a week or two at least before they would be in position to play,” Vigen said.
Fullback Jaharie Martin is also expected to be out at least “a couple months,” Vigen said. Martin was out for the McNeese State game due to an ankle injury and was expected to be a key contributor on special teams.
Elsewhere, cornerback Simeon Woodard went down in the second half of Saturday’s game, immediately removing his helmet. Vigen said Woodard will “continue to be evaluated” through this week, along with offensive lineman Titan Fleischmann, who also went down in the second half.
Beating the heat
Both Montana State and McNeese State got off to slow starts offensively during Saturday’s game and the weather may have played a factor. The kickoff temperature was 98 degrees, which was the hottest temperature at kickoff for any game MSU has played in, according to MSU Athletics.
“I think for both teams we tried to press them offensively and I think at times it worked in our favor,” Vigen said Saturday. “I think we got tired at times.”
Vigen added that MSU strength and conditioning coach Sean Herrin played a pivotal role in getting the Bobcats ready to compete in adverse conditions. He also said giving up longer plays — such as the 75-yard and 66-yard McNeese State touchdowns — wasn’t due to exertion, but more because of missed tackles and defensive breakdowns.
The outlook on Monday wasn’t much better as Bozeman has been affected by smoke from forest fires and a heat advisory. MSU also practiced in the afternoon due to Labor Day and, while the Bobcats have safety thresholds for outdoor practice, Vigen said that shouldn’t be an issue this week.
“It’s just kind of these last couple of days now, (the smoke) crept back in,” Vigen said. “So obviously our concern is air quality here, but where the fires are, that’s a much greater concern.”
Looking ahead to Morehead State
Vigen said that MSU is excited to get back into “our normal cycle” following the months-long anticipation of the Bobcats’ season opener.
He added that MSU handled the game preparation for McNeese State “fairly well,” especially given all the uncertainty surrounding first-year head coach Gary Goff’s team.
“It’s one thing to look at practice and maybe look at some scrimmage time against one another,” Vigen said. “But until you play an opponent it’s hard to get a gauge (on your team). So we have that now and we need to take this week to take a step forward.”
The next opportunity for the Bobcats will be against Morehead State at home on Saturday. Unlike McNeese State, there’s plenty of continuity for the Eagles; Rob Tenyer has served as head coach and offensive coordinator since 2013 and defensive coordinator Andrew Strobel is in his fourth season on Tenyer’s staff.
At the same time, Morehead State is missing several playmakers from its 7-4 campaign in 2021. That includes first team All-Pioneer Football League quarterback Mark Pappas, PFL Offensive Player of the Year wide receiver BJ Byrd and PFL Defensive Player of the Year defensive lineman Vaughn Taylor, Jr.
Morehead State also opened the 2022 season against No. 23 Mercer — a 63-13 loss on Aug. 27 — giving the Eagles an extra week to prepare for the Bobcats. Vigen said it’s clear the Eagles are going to be “a work in progress,” but should show improvements in week two.
“I think defensively, Mercer had some real success both in the run and the pass game,” Vigen said. “Got behind them a bunch in the pass game, over the top passes where they were taking advantage of (the Eagles’) aggressiveness. (Morehead State likes) to play a lot of guys close to the line of scrimmage and then they like to test their coverage as well.
“So I think the thing we’ve got to look at is OK, this is what it looked like week one, but anticipate a better looking crew just based on experience.”
