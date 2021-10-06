Northern Colorado coach 'reprimanded' for throwing piece of clipboard at Montana State fan By Victor Flores 406mtsports.com Oct 6, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Montana State mascot Champ does pushups after a Bobcats touchdown against Northern Colorado on Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium. Samuel Wilson/ Chronicle/ Report for America Max McCaffrey Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Northern Colorado offensive coordinator Max McCaffrey has been punished for breaking his clipboard and throwing a piece of it at a fan during the Bears’ 40-7 loss at Montana State on Saturday.UNC released a statement Tuesday saying it “reprimanded” McCaffrey for the incident, adding that he “showed a lack of judgment but no malicious intent.” The school called the broken piece of McCaffrey’s clipboard a “souvenir” that an MSU fan was requesting.UNC didn’t elaborate on McCaffrey’s punishment. MSU Police’s daily crime log lists the incident, characterizing it as an assault. It says an officer responded and took a report, and the case is still active. MSU Police was not immediately available for comment.“While Coach Max McCaffrey’s tossing of a souvenir into the stands showed poor judgement, it was clear there was not intent to harm nor was the action fueled by anger,” UNC Athletic Director Darren Dunn said in the statement. “Max is embarrassed by the incident and is working privately to apologize to the fan hit by the errant toss.” An MSU fan near McCaffrey’s clipboard toss told 406mtsports.com the coach was not throwing the clipboard shard because someone wanted a souvenir. McCaffrey was throwing it at a heckler who yelled, “Hey coach, you should worry about how small your pants are before you break another clipboard,” according to the fan.McCaffrey broke his clipboard near the end of the first half of Saturday’s Big Sky game, the fan said, right after MSU’s Eric Zambrano intercepted a pass from Dylan McCaffrey, Max’s younger brother. Someone heckled the OC, who responded by throwing a piece of his clipboard that hit someone (not the heckler) in the head, according to the fan. The man who was hit was not bleeding, but his jaw was hurt, the fan said.MSU athletic director Leon Costello declined to comment on the incident Wednesday.Max McCaffrey is a former Duke wide receiver who played in the NFL for three seasons, mainly on practice squads. His father is UNC head coach Ed McCaffrey, a former NFL wide receiver, and one of his brothers is NFL All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Max Mccaffrey Sport American Football Clipboard Fan Ed Mccaffrey Msu Police Christian Mccaffrey Unc Recommended for you