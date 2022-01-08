North Dakota State dominates Montana State in the trenches en route to FCS championship victory By Colton Pool . Chronicle Sports Editor ColtonPool Author email Jan 8, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Montana State’s Taylor Tuiasosopo blocks North Dakota State’s Michael Buetow on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State's Amandre Williams, Troy Andersen and Daniel Hardy work together to take down North Dakota State's Christian Watson on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now Montana State’s Daniel Hardy (44) tries to get past North Dakota State’s Cordell Volson on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Buy Now North Dakota State’s Quincy Patterson tries to avoid a tackle from Montana State defensive back Tre Webb on Saturday in Frisco, Texas. FRISCO, Texas — Two tight ends to the left, a fullback and Hunter Luepke in the back field, North Dakota State's approach wasn't going to be earth-shattering.The Bison's rushing attack was perhaps only shattering to Montana State's defense.Luepke caught a pitch and bolted ahead. None of MSU's defensive linemen near the play crossed the line of scrimmage as the Bison opened up a path to the end zone. MSU safety Jeffrey Manning Jr. lowered his head and met the NDSU ball carrier at the goal line. Luepke plowed forward, pushing Manning over on his back.The Bison running back didn't even break stride until he had already scored. The first touchdown of the game, a product of NDSU’s dominance at the line of scrimmage, was the commencement of the Bobcats’ aspirations dissipating.The No. 2-seeded Bison (14-1) imposed their will in a 38-10 win over No. 8 Montana State (12-3) at Toyota Stadium. MSU’s impressive run ended one last victory away from its first national championship since 1984.“They were the better team for sure today,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen, a former NDSU player and coach, said. “We were able to play their brand of football. They grabbed the momentum really quick, and we were never able to get it back.”A deficit in the trenches had been clear the last couple occasions the Bobcats had faced off with the Bison in the playoffs. NDSU offensively and defensively performed exactly how it wanted against MSU teams that prided itself on physicality up front. With the Bobcats taking another step forward under defensive coordinator Freddie Banks, they hoped that this time would be different.It wasn’t.Even by the time the second quarter rolled around, the Bobcats’ defensive linemen stood with their hands on their hips as they waited for play calls. And after the snap, they appeared gassed.North Dakota State had played in the coronavirus-delayed spring season, and the Bobcats hadn’t. Yet that didn’t seem to have any effect.By the end of the first quarter, the Bison had totaled 108 rushing yards to MSU’s 49. By halftime, a 268-70 advantage.In the end, five Bison rushed for more than 40 yards. Kobe Johnson led the way with 106 on four carries, with 76 of those being on a touchdown run that gave NDSU a 21-0 advantage early in the second quarter.But Luepke’s influence on the game was perhaps the most important. He finished with 82 rushing yards on 14 attempts and three touchdowns. The Most Outstanding Player of the game also neutralized Bobcats defenders for others’ rushing attempts as NDSU maintained its advantage on the ground.“Everything went our way,” Luepke said. “We had a good game plan. Everybody executed well, and we came out with a W. Everything we drew up happened. It was a good day.”Other than Johnson’s long run, the Bison rarely needed explosive plays to pile onto the lead. They scored all five of their touchdowns on their first seven possessions. Three of those scoring drives ended after at least three minutes of game time. NDSU’s first, capped off by Luepke, concluded an 11-play, 80-yard drive that ate up 5:01 of clock. In the second quarter, the Bison compiled a 14-play, 85-yard drive that used up 4:54 and gave the Bobcats just 32 seconds before halftime.MSU defensive back Ty Okada was unsure why the Bison had so much success on the ground early. NDSU head coach Matt Entz believed he knew. It was in large part because of his team’s offensive line, which features two All-Americans.“We celebrate those guys,” Entz said. “We lean on those guys. I’ve said it 100 times and I’ll keep saying it: This program is built on our O-line and good defense, and if we can do those two things, we have an opportunity to win every game.”Offensively, the Bobcats often didn’t make much progress without starting quarterback Tommy Mellott. His ankle was injured and he didn’t return after the first drive of the contest.The freshman from Butte had been instrumental in MSU’s effort to reach this point. He had been stellar as a runner, even before he made his first career start in the team’s postseason opener. He had also shown substantial progress as a passer, helping the Bobcats find balance on their playoff push.But without Mellott, the Bobcats were stagnant. They averaged 5.2 yards per play to NDSU’s 7.7. The Bobcats totaled 335 yards while NDSU finished with 506.Tucker Rovig, MSU’s backup quarterback, completed 13 of 28 passes for 156 yards, one touchdown and one interception.“I think both sides of the football we got beat today,” Vigen said. “I’m certain there was part of that that was our doing, and certainly a lot of credit goes to NDSU.”MSU junior running back Isaiah Ifanse, who broke the program’s single-season rushing yards record, ended up with 84 yards on 18 attempts after missing the Bobcats’ last game due to injury. Rovig added 51 yards on the ground as the Bobcats aimed to still involve elements of the QB run game they intended for Mellott.“You spend all offseason and spring working toward the opportunity to compete for a title,” Ifanse said, “so coming up short always hurts, but I’m thankful to be in the position with my team that I am.”Even up 28-0 at intermission, Entz said he wasn’t comfortable with the lead. Only until Powerade was poured on him with under a couple minutes remaining did he believe the game was in hand.That mentality is representative of the Bison, a program that Vigen supported in their first three championship seasons. Even having won eight titles since 2011, they weren’t satisfied and added a ninth Saturday.Entz desired for the Bison to lead the country in physicality, a standard that’s impossible to measure. It’s one of the many tenets Vigen, and previous Bobcats head coach Jeff Choate, maintained. It’s a principle that guided MSU to a championship appearance.And they hope it eventually bears even more, as it has for NDSU. Okada hopes the Bobcats use their pain as fuel to “take care of business next time.”“This is three consecutive seasons that’s ended at the hands of NDSU. I think our guys didn’t need to be reminded of that. I truly believe that we continue to close it, but they’re not slowing down, either,” Vigen said. “We have to keep getting better every day. That's in the weight room, that's as a program in general. I think we've got to keep pushing the envelope."

Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690.