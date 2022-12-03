Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

When Montana State brings both Sean Chambers and Tommy Mellott on the field at the same time, big plays usually follow.

This time, MSU offensive coordinator Taylor Housewright called a double reverse to open the fourth quarter. Mellott handed it to wideout Clevan Thomas Jr., who then pitched it back to Chambers. The quarterback — standing on the MSU 44 — launched a pass across the field to a wide open Willie Patterson, who had already beaten multiple defenders.

Patterson caught the ball at the Weber State 10-yard line and then carried a defender into the end zone for a 47-yard touchdown.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw