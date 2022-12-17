FCS Semifinals 005.JPG

South Dakota State's Amar Johnson runs the ball for a touchdown against Montana State in the FCS semifinals Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD.

 Erin Woodiel/Argus Leader

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the third straight season, a Dakota school stood in the way of Montana State capturing a national championship.

In the coldest home game in program history (9 degrees at kickoff), No. 1 seed South Dakota State imposed its will on both sides of the ball in a 39-18 victory over No. 4 seed MSU in the FCS semifinals Saturday. The Bobcats finish the season 12-2 in head coach Brent Vigen’s second year at the helm.

MSU entered the game with the No. 1 rushing offense in the FCS (332.4 yards per game) and SDSU with the No. 1 rushing defense (85.2 ypg). The Bobcats finished with just 52 rushing yards.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

