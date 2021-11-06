No. 4 Montana State earns win at No. 5 Eastern Washington By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com Nov 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Montana State's Troy Andersen jumps over San Diego's Christian Brown after intercepting the ball earlier this season at Bobcat Stadium. Rachel Leathe/Chronicle Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHENEY, Washington — No. 4-ranked Montana State subdued the FCS’ best offense in a 23-20 win over No. 5 Eastern Washington on Saturday at Roos Field.It’s the Bobcats’ first win over the Eagles since 2011, ending their seven-game losing streak to EWU. MSU improves to 8-1 overall and 6-0 in Big Sky play. EWU fell to 7-2 and 4-2.The Bobcats forced EWU to go three and out on the game’s first drive and scored a touchdown on a 56-yard run from quarterback Matthew McKay with 12:39 left in the first quarter. It was McKay's longest rush of the season, more than double his previous best of 25 yards. The Eagles responded with a 19-yard pass from Eric Barriere to Freddie Roberson at the 10:09 mark, but they still trailed because their fake PAT attempt failed.EWU took a 13-7 lead with 3:12 left in the first quarter on an 18-yard pass from Barriere to Talolo Limu-Jones.Before Saturday, the most points MSU allowed in a quarter or a half were 10, in the first quarter at Portland State on Sept. 25. MSU won that game 30-17.A first and goal from EWU's 9-yard line early in the second quarter resulted in no points for MSU as Blake Glessner missed a 27-yard field goal attempt.Six plays before the miss, MSU receiver Willie Patterson was called for an unsportsmanlike penalty. He made a first down signal after a 29-yard reception that got to EWU’s 12.The Bobcats forced a punt on the next drive. Then McKay completed a 67-yard TD pass to Lance McCutcheon to put MSU up 14-13 with 8:14 left in the half. It was MSU's longest pass play of the season, thanks to a leaping grab and multiple broken tackles from McCutcheon. McKay passed to McCutcheon again with 3:43 left in the half, this time on fourth down from EWU’s 4. The pass fell incomplete.But the Bobcats still ended up with points, thanks to a holding penalty in the end zone called on EWU lineman Matthew Hewa Baddege. A hold in the end zone results in a safety, so MSU went ahead 16-13 with 3:05 left in the first half. That was the score going into halftime.A pair of interceptable passes highlighted the early stages of the third quarter.McKay threw his second interception of the season on a pass to Charles Brown that was tipped into the air and caught by Calin Criner. But MSU’s defense forced a three and out on the ensuing drive.With about four minutes left in the quarter, MSU linebacker Troy Andersen dropped a wide open interception that he most likely would have returned for a touchdown. The Bobcats forced a punt on the following play.Neither team scored in the third quarter. It was the first time EWU had consecutive scoreless quarters all season. The Eagles only had one other game in which they went multiple quarters without scoring, in a 35-33 overtime win over UNLV to open the season.MSU took the first two-touchdown lead of the game, 23-13, on a 43-yard TD from Isaiah Ifanse with 11:47 left. That capped a two-play, 95-yard, 24-second drive. McKay completed a 52-yard pass to McCutcheon one play earlier.With a chance to burn time and build the lead, MSU gave the ball back on a fumbled snap from McKay, one play after MSU got a fourth-down stop. EWU promptly drove down the field and scored on a 1-yard TD run from Dennis Merritt with 7:39 left, cutting MSU’s lead to 23-20.A Bryce Leighton punt pinned EWU at its own 3 with 3:55 left, and MSU’s defense forced a three and out on the following drive. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Colton Pool can be reached at cpool@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @CPoolReporter. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Msu Ewu Sport American Football Basketball Touchdown Matthew Mckay Montana Washington Lead Recommended for you