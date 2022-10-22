Let the news come to you

Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch.

Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday.

Sands sent four snaps over WSU punter Jack Burgess’ head, each going out the back of the end zone for a safety — a single-game FCS record. That gave Montana State an extra eight points, and the Bobcats scored touchdowns following three of the four safeties.

Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

Tags

