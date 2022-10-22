Oftentimes, you’ll know a long snapper is doing their job when they stay anonymous. That usually means punts and field goals went off without a hitch.
Unfortunately for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands, he didn’t have that luxury on Saturday.
Sands sent four snaps over WSU punter Jack Burgess’ head, each going out the back of the end zone for a safety — a single-game FCS record. That gave Montana State an extra eight points, and the Bobcats scored touchdowns following three of the four safeties.
MSU nickelback Ty Okada, who is also a member of the Bobcats’ punt return unit, said they had practiced all week for WSU’s “really great punt team,” including potential fake punts.
“And then all of a sudden, they just start snapping stuff over the punter’s head,” Okada said. “That’s tough.”
No. 3 MSU capitalized on the special teams miscues of No. 5 WSU for a 43-38 victory in truly unhinged fashion at Bobcat Stadium Saturday afternoon. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott led the Bobcats’ offense with 273 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.
This also marked the first regular season top-five matchup at Bobcat Stadium on record and the 17th straight home victory — a program record. Okada said this was a credit to the culture built by former players like Daniel Hardy, Lewis Kidd, Lance McCutcheon and Chase Benson, who were all in attendance for Saturday’s game.
“We don’t lose at home, our fans are fantastic,” Okada said. “But just the winning culture that those guys have set and we’re just trying to continue to build upon — that is a big deal. And that (win streak is) kind of the product of it.”
It was also the third game in a row that MSU scored 34 straight points after trailing early. MSU head coach Brent Vigen said this year’s MSU squad is equipped to put up 40-plus points to win games, as opposed to the 13-7 win over WSU last season.
“I think our guys believe in and trust the plan,” Vigen said. “If another team makes a play, that’s part of football and we hang in there and make the next one.”
But if you isolated the first quarter, it looked like the Wildcats might run away with it.
On the third play of the game, WSU cornerback Eddie Heckard Jr. picked off MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott, returning the ball down to the MSU 11-yard line. WSU kicked a 25-yard field goal to go up 3-0.
Following an MSU punt on the next drive, WSU was forced into a punting situation backed up to its own end zone. In turn, Sands sent the ball well over Burgess’ head for safety No. 1.
The Bobcats took advantage — and their first lead of the game — with a 42-yard rushing touchdown by Mellott. Key blocks by tight end Derryk Snell and wideout Ravi Alston Jr. helped open a hole down the right sideline.
WSU cornerback Abraham Williams then returned the ensuing kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown. It was just the third 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in Bobcat Stadium on record.
MSU was forced into a fourth-and-1 on the next drive but was forced to punt after a Snell false start. The Bobcats then surrendered a 91-yard punt return to WSU wide receiver Hudson Schenck for a touchdown. Vigen threw his headset to the sideline in disgust as he looked for a block in the back or holding call.
Regardless, WSU was up 17-9 at the end of the first quarter after being severely out-gained in total offense (155-12).
The Wildcats had their first normal possession early in the second quarter, capping the drive with a 5-yard rushing score from tailback Damon Bankston. Not only that, MSU kicker Blake Glessner’s 38-yard field goal attempt was blocked by WSU cornerback Maxwell Anderson on the following drive.
WSU couldn’t get out of its own way, though, as Sands sent another snap over Burgess’ head. MSU scored on the following drive with another Mellott rushing touchdown, which only preceded Sands’ third safety of the day.
Momentum truly shifted for good when Schenck muffed a punt — recovered by MSU — to set up the Bobcats at the WSU 15-yard line. Mellott found Snell wide open in the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown to regain the lead at 27-24.
“He's a real weapon that we can utilize,” Vigen said of Snell. “Fortunately we got him the one (touchdown) and I think he made some other plays, in addition, without the ball in his hands.”
While all that action could have supplied at least three football games, that was merely the first half.
Sands’ fourth safety of the day — along with a 36-yard rushing touchdown from Mellott — kicked off the action in the second half. WSU eventually replaced Sands with tight end Logan Snyder after the fourth safety.
Later in the quarter, MSU fullback RJ Fitzgerald punched in a 1-yard score to give the Bobcats their biggest lead of the game (43-24). WSU finally broke the scoring drought with a 21-yard touchdown pass to star wideout Ty MacPherson and a two-point conversion by running back Dontae McMillan.
MSU’s promising drive to start the fourth quarter was shut down as running back Lane Sumner was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 run at the WSU 14-yard line. The Wildcats drove back down the field for a touchdown — a 1-yard score by quarterback Bronson Barron — but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful.
WSU attempted a two-minute drill to score a go-ahead touchdown, but a sack by linebacker Callahan O’Reilly on third down and a drop by MacPherson on fourth down followed to end the threat.
Okada said the Bobcats have a mindset of “won’t be beat,” as opposed to “can’t be beat,” which Okada said is “more arrogant.” That mentality has propelled MSU to a 7-1 record heading into a bye week.
“There’s going to be things that happen in the game and we’re going to be able to respond because we refuse to just let things happen,” Okada said. “We’re going to come back, we’re going to fight, scratch, claw, do everything in our power so that we won’t be beat.”
MSU will next have a bye week before facing Northern Arizona on the road on Nov. 5.
