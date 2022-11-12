CP vs Montana

Montana State wide receiver Marqui Johnson (16) looks for a block against Cal Poly Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

 Laura Dickinson/San Luis Obispo Tribune

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — All Marqui Johnson needed was a small opening up the middle. Then he turned the game into a track meet.

The Montana State wide receiver resembled former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson in his prime. He followed his blocks, cut quickly to his left and saw nothing but green in front of him. Seventy-one yards later, Johnson comfortably jogged into the end zone.

That marked Johnson’s second of four first-half touchdowns in an absolutely electric performance. His explosiveness aided No. 3 MSU in its commanding 72-28 victory over Cal Poly, a needed result for the Bobcats to bounce back from a less-than-convincing win against Northern Arizona the week before.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

