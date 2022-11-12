SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — All Marqui Johnson needed was a small opening up the middle. Then he turned the game into a track meet.
The Montana State wide receiver resembled former Tennessee Titans running back Chris Johnson in his prime. He followed his blocks, cut quickly to his left and saw nothing but green in front of him. Seventy-one yards later, Johnson comfortably jogged into the end zone.
That marked Johnson’s second of four first-half touchdowns in an absolutely electric performance. His explosiveness aided No. 3 MSU in its commanding 72-28 victory over Cal Poly, a needed result for the Bobcats to bounce back from a less-than-convincing win against Northern Arizona the week before.
“Proud of the way the guys responded this week with our preparation,” MSU head coach Brent Vigen said. “We didn't have a great week of weather (back in Bozeman), but to come out here and play in California and put some points on the board and I think pick it up on all ends was what we wanted.”
After his fourth score of the game, Johnson was averaging nearly 27 yards per carry. He finished the game with 13 carries for 242 yards and four touchdowns — tied for the second-most rushing scores in a single game in program history.
Coming into this game, Johnson said he was more focused on scoring on a kickoff return, something he hadn’t accomplished since his 98-yard return against Oregon State on Sept. 17.
“But after the second (touchdown), it was like, 'Alright, I'm kind of getting in my groove,'” Johnson said. “And after the third one, I was like, 'OK, can I go again?' And then the fourth one came and I was like, 'Alright, this is getting out of hand.'”
Johnson also credited the MSU offensive line for blocking and his coaches trusting in him to essentially play running back.
“This game is short,” Johnson said. “You never know how long you got. So any time I'm on the field, I'm grateful.”
In total, the Bobcats put up a program-record 744 yards of total offense, along with a program-record 554 rushing yards.
“That's a big deal for that O-line in particular to get that (rushing yardage) record,” Vigen said. “It's a big number.”
The scoring started on MSU’s first drive with a 46-yard field goal from Blake Glessner — his third-longest kick of the season.
Running back Elijah Elliott set up another scoring drive with a 49-yard run down the sideline. Johnson then got on the board for the first time, receiving a pitch from quarterback Tommy Mellott and diving for the 12-yard touchdown.
After an interception by linebacker Callahan O’Reilly — his fourth of the season — the Bobcats scored again on a 1-yard rush by tight end Derryk Snell. Just over a minute later, Johnson scored for the second time to put MSU up 24-0.
Cal Poly had to get creative to find the end zone. Quarterback Spencer Brasch threw across the formation to standout wide receiver Chris Coleman, who then threw back to Brasch for a 34-yard gain. Backup quarterback Kahliq Paulette later capped the drive with an 8-yard touchdown to tight end Josh Cuevas.
The Bobcats responded with a 31-yard field goal that was set up by a 61-yard burst by Mellott. Johnson scored his third touchdown of the night on the following possession from 36 yards out.
Less than a minute later, MSU found the end zone once again. Defensive end Kenneth Eiden IV — who also pressured Brasch on the interception — got home for a strip sack. The ball popped up and onto the field, only to be scooped up by D-end Ben Seymour and returned 26 yards for the touchdown. It was the first scoop and score for MSU since 2017 (Chad Kanow against Portland State).
Eiden said MSU had noticed how Cal Poly's O-line was sliding whenever the Bobcats blitzed. So defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza dialed up a blitz package that forced left tackle Ava Leota to choose between Eiden and linebacker Nolan Askelson.
Leota blocked Askelson and Eiden had a clear path to Brasch.
“It could have easily been (Askelson’s) play, but it was mine tonight and I was happy to make it,” Eiden said. “And to see Ben Seymour run it in, that's always great. He's a great guy and it's always fun when the defensive guys get to score.”
If that weren’t enough, Johnson scored his fourth touchdown on a 78-yard run up the middle. Cal Poly added another score as well — a 34-yard pass to an inexplicably wide open Cuevas — and halted an MSU two-minute drill inside the Cal Poly 5-yard line. The Bobcats settled for another field goal.
MSU put up 51 points and 437 yards of offense in the first half, including 357 yards on the ground. That’s the fifth-most points scored in the first half by MSU on record, with the most all-time being 73 against Eastern Oregon State in 1985.
Even with Sean Austin replacing Mellott at quarterback, MSU continued to roll after halftime. Austin finished the opening drive of the second half with a 7-yard touchdown pass to wideout Aidan Garrigan.
Both teams then traded rushing touchdowns — Cal Poly’s Troy Fletcher from 1 yard out and MSU’s Garrett Coon on a 6-yard run. Brasch also found wide receiver Zedakiah Centers for a 23-yard score late in the third quarter.
Coon scored again in the fourth on a 27-yard pass from Austin.
This dominant win clears the runway for MSU’s biggest game of the season: the Brawl of the Wild. Vigen said the Bobcats still have a “mark that we haven’t hit yet,” which mostly consists of playing their best football in December.
He said MSU will also have to improve with “all that’s at stake” next week.
“But tonight was at least a step in that direction,” Vigen said. “Games like last week (against NAU), they harden you. And I do think if you find a way out of those games, it can be a positive. I think we learned a lot from that with getting a win. So tonight to make it a little easier on ourselves was what we needed and thankfully we did that.”
MSU will return to Bozeman to face in-state rival No. 16 Montana next Saturday.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.