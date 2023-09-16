There was no hangover from last week’s loss to South Dakota State in sight as No. 3 Montana State rolled to a 57-20 win over Stetson Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.
MSU forced a punt on the opening drive, despite an 11-yard rush by Stetson running back Kaderris Roberts to open the game. Big hits from MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and safety Dru Polidore stopped the Hatters on second and third down, respectively.
Compared to a game plan that heavily relied on the run last week against the Jackrabbits — 15 total pass attempts — the Bobcats looked much more balanced Saturday against Stetson. Sean Chambers got the start at quarterback for MSU with Tommy Mellott sidelined with an injury and helped orchestrate an early scoring drive. True freshman Scottre Humphrey capped off the drive with a 4-yard TD.
Stetson was held to another punt after Ben Seymour sacked Stetson QB Matt O’Connor on third down. Chambers found wide receiver Clevan Thomas Jr. for a pair of passes down the sideline before running in the 7-yard TD.
MSU safety Blake Stillwell picked off an O’Connor pass and gave the Bobcats the ball on the Stetson 35-yard line. Chambers later ran for a 30-yard TD, aided by a block from tight end Derryk Snell on Stetson defensive back RJ Williams.
Defensive end Brody Grebe followed that with his first sack of the season to end the first quarter. Defensive tackle Blake Schmidt added a tackle for loss and forced another Stetson punt.
Chambers found Snell for a 40-yard catch and run, which brought MSU down to the Stetson 8. A facemask penalty on the Hatters moved the ball to the 4, followed by another TD run by Humphrey. MSU kicker Brendan Hall surprisingly missed the point-after try wide right, but the Bobcats still led 27-0.
A short kickoff added to the intrigue, including a return by Stetson WR Nazeviah Burris to the Hatters’ 45-yard line. Stetson later settled for a 45-yard field goal to finally get on the scoreboard.
MSU RB Jared White saw the field for the first time on the following drive, later scoring on a 51-yard TD down the right sideline. A key block from Thomas plus some shiftiness from White helped get the RB into the end zone.
The scoring didn’t stop, either, as MSU strong safety Rylan Ortt picked off a pass on the very next play from scrimmage. A wall of LB Nolan Askelson, DE Zac Crews and Schmidt helped Ortt return it 28 yards for the pick-six.
Stetson looked to score once more before halftime, as the Hatters were bailed out by a pass interference call on freshman defensive back Andrew Powdrell on third down. The MSU defense thought they had a scoop and score on the very next play by Uluilakepa, but the call was overturned on replay and an intentional grounding was assessed on O’Connor. Stetson later added a 38-yard field goal just before halftime.
Backup Jordan Reed replaced Chambers to open the second half for the Bobcats. A pass down the sideline to WR Jacob Trimble nearly resulted in a chunk play for MSU, but Trimble fumbled. Stetson then drove back down the field, ending with a 4-yard TD run by RB Kaleb Costner.
The Bobcats answered with a 36-yard field goal from Hall. A 33-yard punt return by Trimble set MSU up at the Stetson 47 on the following drive. Reed then found WR Christian Anaya for 24 yards and White ran for 13 more up the middle. Humphrey later capped off the drive with a 3-yard TD run, his third of the game and sixth total in 2023.
Casey Kautzman added a 36-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter, and Roberts later punched in a 1-yard TD run for the Hatters. Kautzman then knocked in a 44-yard field goal.
MSU will next travel to Ogden, Utah, to face No. 9 Weber State next Saturday to open Big Sky Conference play.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.