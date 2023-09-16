Let the news come to you

There was no hangover from last week’s loss to South Dakota State in sight as No. 3 Montana State rolled to a 57-20 win over Stetson Saturday at Bobcat Stadium.

MSU forced a punt on the opening drive, despite an 11-yard rush by Stetson running back Kaderris Roberts to open the game. Big hits from MSU linebacker Danny Uluilakepa and safety Dru Polidore stopped the Hatters on second and third down, respectively.

Compared to a game plan that heavily relied on the run last week against the Jackrabbits — 15 total pass attempts — the Bobcats looked much more balanced Saturday against Stetson. Sean Chambers got the start at quarterback for MSU with Tommy Mellott sidelined with an injury and helped orchestrate an early scoring drive. True freshman Scottre Humphrey capped off the drive with a 4-yard TD.


Braden Shaw can be reached at bshaw@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2690. Follow him on Twitter @ByBradenShaw

